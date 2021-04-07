X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Papal visit inspires cardinal to seek interfaith harmony in Iraq

Chaldean patriarch suggests ways Iraqis can put into action what the pope preached while in the country in March

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Updated: April 07, 2021 05:33 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy

Apr 5, 2021
3

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
4

Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army

Apr 5, 2021
5

Myanmar's struggle will not be in vain, says Cardinal Bo

Apr 4, 2021
6

Indian state brings in anti-conversion law

Apr 5, 2021
7

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
8

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
9

Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand

Apr 5, 2021
10

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights

Apr 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Papal visit inspires cardinal to seek interfaith harmony in Iraq

Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad's St. Joseph Cathedral on the second day of the first papal visit to Iraq on March 6. (Photo: AFP)

One month after Pope Francis' visit to Iraq, Cardinal Louis Sako, the Baghdad-based Chaldean Catholic patriarch, called for the development of school programs to educate Iraqis about the value of diversity in their country, but he also asked for enforcement of laws protecting the religious sites of all faiths.

In a message posted on the Chaldean patriarchate's website April 5, the cardinal also suggested a series of conferences and television programs about the diverse cultures and religions of Iraq to demonstrate how "that which unites us is much more than that which divides us" and the creation of a national center for interreligious dialogue that would "contribute to dismantling the phenomenon of fanaticism and prevent young people from adhering to it."

Pope Francis' visit, he said, should not be allowed to fade into people's memories, but should lead to practical steps to help Iraqis, "with all their confessions and religions," to "turn the page on the past and open a new page for reconciliation."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

While the Iraqi constitution establishes Islam as the country's official religion, Cardinal Sako said, it also guarantees religious freedom and citizenship rights to members of other faith communities, although that has not always been true in practice.

"Perhaps now is the time to separate religion and the state and build a secular state," he said, "one that is not hostile to religion, but rather respects all religions while not including religion in politics. I think this would guarantee coexistence."

The cardinal said the four projects he proposed would promote respect for diversity while giving a push to rebuilding the country, reforming national institutions and helping the displaced return to their homes "in such a way as to allow citizens to enjoy peace and a dignified life like all human beings."

The "human fraternity" preached by Pope Francis, based on a belief that if God is the creator and father of all, then all people are brothers and sisters, is "a key point for rejecting extremism and hatred, changing our viewpoints and thinking and building trust among us so that we can move forward as brothers and sisters with tolerance, love and respect for diversity," Cardinal Sako wrote.

After the pope's visit, unfortunately, some people claimed Pope Francis "called for a melding of the religions into one religion," he said. "This is absolutely not true."

"Fraternity does not mean dissolving all religious identities into one religion, rather it is a call for each to preserve his or her religion and convictions while learning about and respecting the religion of one's brothers and sisters," the cardinal said. "Fraternity and diversity will strengthen our survival and our progress, but we must live it concretely."

Related News

Also Read

Church divisions stem from misunderstanding, says cardinal
Church divisions stem from misunderstanding, says cardinal
Cardinal decries divisions within Catholic Church
Cardinal decries divisions within Catholic Church
Christ's victory over death 'proclaims a second chance for all'
Christ's victory over death 'proclaims a second chance for all'
Suffering Iraqi families helped by pope's $350,000 gift
Suffering Iraqi families helped by pope's $350,000 gift
Pope says more measures needed to tackle Vatican financial crime
Pope says more measures needed to tackle Vatican financial crime
Pope: Catholics should help people displaced by climate change
Pope: Catholics should help people displaced by climate change

Latest News

Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims
Apr 7, 2021
Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger
Apr 7, 2021
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Apr 7, 2021
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report
Apr 7, 2021
Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call
Apr 7, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021

Features

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia
Apr 7, 2021
Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
Papal visit to North Korea can bring peace, say Catholic leaders
Apr 6, 2021
Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Apr 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology

How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology
Tributes for Swiss theologian Hans Kng

Tributes for Swiss theologian Hans Küng
Controversy surrounds death of outspoken Ugandan archbishop

Controversy surrounds death of outspoken Ugandan archbishop
Vatican investigates retired bishop in French Guiana over abuse allegations

Vatican investigates retired bishop in French Guiana over abuse allegations

For fundamental human rights is popes prayer intention for April

For fundamental human rights, is pope’s prayer intention for April
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday in the Octave of Easter
Lord Jesus, I have faith that You are the author of life

Lord Jesus, I have faith that You are the author of life
Jesus, be with the women religious

Jesus, be with the women religious

St. Julie Billiart | Saint of the Day

St. Julie Billiart | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.