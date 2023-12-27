Papal ultimatum fails to settle liturgy dispute in India

Priests celebrated the official Mass on Dec. 25 but refused to adopt it unless certain conditions were agreed

More than 400 priests concelebrate a Mass on Dec. 10 in Kochi marking the centenary of the elevation of Ernakulam-Angamaly as an archdiocese and the establishment of the Syro-Malabar hierarchy in 1923. (Photo: supplied)

A liturgy dispute continues in an Eastern rite archdiocese in India as its priests and laity sidelined a papal direction to end division by following the Church’s official liturgy from Dec. 25 onward or face excommunication.

Almost all the 328 parishes of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church offered one Mass on Dec. 25 morning following the rubrics approved by the Church’s synod. However, they pledged not to continue it unless certain conditions were fulfilled.

“Every parish celebrated one (official) Synod Mass as instructed by the pope,” said Riju Kanjookaran, the spokesperson of Archdiocesan Moment for Transparency (AMT), a body of priests, religious and laity that spearheads the protest against the official Mass that wants celebrants to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer.

He said Catholics in some 290 parishes did not allow their priests to follow the official liturgy, or what they call Synod-Mass, for the Midnight Christmas Mass. They insisted on their traditional Mass in which the celebrant faces the congregation throughout the Mass, Kanjookaran told UCA News.

“We allowed our priests to celebrate one Synod Mass as a mark of respect to Pope Francis,” he said.

“This, however, does not mean that our archdiocese has adopted the Synod Mass,” told UCA News on Dec. 26.

“There will not be any Synod Mass in our Churches from now on,” he asserted.

Pope Francis in a video message on Dec. 7 instructed the priests and Catholics of the archdiocese to adopt the order of the Mass approved by their Church's Synod of Bishops and set Dec. 25 as the deadline to comply with the order. Failure might lead to excommunication, he had warned.

Observers say the priests complied with the order of papal order as a tokenism to escape punishment, but the crisis continued as it evaded a solution.

Representatives of the priests and laity told UCA News that they want the Vatican to approve a deal they have agreed with the Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil of Slovakia, the pontifical delegate who visited Kerala to find a settlement to the dispute.

His August visit had failed as it resulted in public protest when the prelate refused any discussions with laity and priests and insisted on implementing the official Mass unconditionally.

Archbishop Vasil arrived in the Church’s base in Kerala on Dec. 13 for a second time. However, during his latest week long meeting he had discussions with all stakeholders and prepared a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a final settlement.

However, he left on Dec. 20 without signing the MoU, which AMT leaders say, followed directions from a Vatican office.

Vasil, however, promised to honor the deal after further consultations with officials in the Vatican, lay leaders say. They say that agreeing to this deal is the only way to end the imbroglio.

The 12-point deal includes one synod mass in the archdiocesan Cathedral Church on Sundays, occasional Synod Mass in the minor Seminary, and regular Synod Mass in pilgrimage centers.

The deal also agreed that the pastoral situation is not conducive in the archdiocese for imposing the Synod Mass. Therefore the dispensation is allowed to continue with their traditional Mass as an immediate solution to end the dispute.

An official of the Syro-Malabar Church also said the priests have celebrated the Synod Mass on Christmas day “for namesake.”

The official told UCA News on Dec. 26 that “as of now the Church has no official statement” on the issue and therefore asked to avoid naming him. “Please wait for more clarity into the situation,” he said.

The liturgy dispute began in the 1970s when the Eastern rite Church began to revise its liturgy following the teachings of the Second Vatican Council. One group wanted to renew the liturgy on modern lines, while the other wanted to restore it to its ancient rubrics.

Following years of discussion in 1999, the Church’s synod approved a liturgy that asks priests to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer and face people during its initial and concluding parts.

But a section, including a majority in the archdiocese, refused to accept it and the Church issued dispensations allowing priests to celebrate Mass facing the congregation.

The controversy revived in August 2021 when the synod withdrew the dispensations and asked all 35 dioceses in the Church to follow the synod-approved Mass.

The Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, the major Archdiocese and seat of power of its head, however, refused to follow the Synod order leading to the present crisis.

The dispute led to the resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Church and Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administration of the Archdiocese on Dec. 7.

The Archdiocese is also the home for close to 10 percent of the Church's more than 5 million Catholics spread across India and abroad.

