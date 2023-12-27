News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Papal ultimatum fails to settle liturgy dispute in India

Priests celebrated the official Mass on Dec. 25 but refused to adopt it unless certain conditions were agreed

Papal ultimatum fails to settle liturgy dispute in India

More than 400 priests concelebrate a Mass on Dec. 10 in Kochi marking the centenary of the elevation of Ernakulam-Angamaly as an archdiocese and the establishment of the Syro-Malabar hierarchy in 1923. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 27, 2023 07:35 AM GMT

Updated: December 27, 2023 08:55 AM GMT

A liturgy dispute continues in an Eastern rite archdiocese in India as its priests and laity sidelined a papal direction to end division by following the Church’s official liturgy from Dec. 25 onward or face excommunication.

Almost all the 328 parishes of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church offered one Mass on Dec. 25 morning following the rubrics approved by the Church’s synod. However, they pledged not to continue it unless certain conditions were fulfilled.

“Every parish celebrated one (official) Synod Mass as instructed by the pope,” said Riju Kanjookaran, the spokesperson of Archdiocesan Moment for Transparency (AMT), a body of priests, religious and laity that spearheads the protest against the official Mass that wants celebrants to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer.

He said Catholics in some 290 parishes did not allow their priests to follow the official liturgy, or what they call Synod-Mass, for the Midnight Christmas Mass. They insisted on their traditional Mass in which the celebrant faces the congregation throughout the Mass, Kanjookaran told UCA News.

“We allowed our priests to celebrate one Synod Mass as a mark of respect to Pope Francis,” he said.

“This, however, does not mean that our archdiocese has adopted the Synod Mass,” told UCA News on Dec. 26.

“There will not be any Synod Mass in our Churches from now on,” he asserted.

Pope Francis in a video message on Dec. 7 instructed the priests and Catholics of the archdiocese to adopt the order of the Mass approved by their Church's Synod of Bishops and set Dec. 25 as the deadline to comply with the order. Failure might lead to excommunication, he had warned.

Observers say the priests complied with the order of papal order as a tokenism to escape punishment, but the crisis continued as it evaded a solution.

Representatives of the priests and laity told UCA News that they want the Vatican to approve a deal they have agreed with the Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil of Slovakia, the pontifical delegate who visited Kerala to find a settlement to the dispute.

His August visit had failed as it resulted in public protest when the prelate refused any discussions with laity and priests and insisted on implementing the official Mass unconditionally.

Archbishop Vasil arrived in the Church’s base in Kerala on Dec. 13 for a second time. However, during his latest week long meeting he had discussions with all stakeholders and prepared a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a final settlement.

However, he left on Dec. 20 without signing the MoU, which AMT leaders say, followed directions from a Vatican office.

Vasil, however, promised to honor the deal after further consultations with officials in the Vatican, lay leaders say. They say that agreeing to this deal is the only way to end the imbroglio.

The 12-point deal includes one synod mass in the archdiocesan Cathedral Church on Sundays, occasional Synod Mass in the minor Seminary, and regular Synod Mass in pilgrimage centers.

The deal also agreed that the pastoral situation is not conducive in the archdiocese for imposing the Synod Mass. Therefore the dispensation is allowed to continue with their traditional Mass as an immediate solution to end the dispute.

An official of the Syro-Malabar Church also said the priests have celebrated the Synod Mass on Christmas day “for namesake.”

The official told UCA News on Dec. 26 that “as of now the Church has no official statement” on the issue and therefore asked to avoid naming him. “Please wait for more clarity into the situation,” he said.

The liturgy dispute began in the 1970s when the Eastern rite Church began to revise its liturgy following the teachings of the Second Vatican Council. One group wanted to renew the liturgy on modern lines, while the other wanted to restore it to its ancient rubrics.

Following years of discussion in 1999, the Church’s synod approved a liturgy that asks priests to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer and face people during its initial and concluding parts.

But a section, including a majority in the archdiocese, refused to accept it and the Church issued dispensations allowing priests to celebrate Mass facing the congregation.

The controversy revived in August 2021 when the synod withdrew the dispensations and asked all 35 dioceses in the Church to follow the synod-approved Mass.

The Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, the major Archdiocese and seat of power of its head, however, refused to follow the Synod order leading to the present crisis.

The dispute led to the resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Church and Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administration of the Archdiocese on Dec. 7.

The Archdiocese is also the home for close to 10 percent of the Church's more than 5 million Catholics spread across India and abroad.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Papal ultimatum fails to settle liturgy dispute in India Papal ultimatum fails to settle liturgy dispute in India
Pakistan Christians wind up year of mayhem, bloodshed Pakistan Christians wind up year of mayhem, bloodshed
Christians in Asia prepare for Christmas despite violence, economic woes Christians in Asia prepare for Christmas despite violence, economic woes
Indian state chocks Christmas events in schools Indian state chocks Christmas events in schools
Maldives’ push to reinstate death penalty sparks uproar Maldives’ push to reinstate death penalty sparks uproar
Vietnam nuns make eco-friendly crèches, practice charity Vietnam nuns make eco-friendly crèches, practice charity
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tandag

Diocese of Tandag

In a land area of 4,552.2 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Surigao del Sur.

Read more
Archdiocese of Taipei

Archdiocese of Taipei

Taipei archdiocese is situated at the northern part of Taiwan, which includes Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei and

Read more
Diocese of Da Nang

Diocese of Da Nang

Da Nang diocese was founded on Jan. 18, 1963. It has a land area of 11,348.46 square kilometers and covers Da Nang City

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Linqing is a county-level city under the administration of the prefecture-level

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.