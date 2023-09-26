News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Papal panel reviews global feedback on handling abuse

Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors says suggestions 'largely confirmed the approach adopted' by it

Papal panel reviews global feedback on handling abuse
Pope Francis meets Antonia Sobocki and Maggie Mathews. (Photo: Tutela Minorum/ Vatican News)
Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: September 26, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: September 26, 2023 05:16 AM GMT

Four months after soliciting public input on the development of safeguarding guidelines, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors said it had reviewed 300 responses and 700 suggestions that "largely confirmed the approach adopted" for establishing rules and procedures to handle abuse in the Catholic Church.

The commission, which held its plenary assembly in Rome Sept. 20-22, began working on the second phase of its "Universal Guideline Framework" which will "provide clear criteria for local churches on how safeguarding policies and procedures can become effective," it said in a statement released Sept. 23.

The framework's first phase established 10 safeguarding principles, released in May, which called for safeguarding guidelines to have a formal place in local church structures, produce policies and practices for supporting victims and their families and be culturally responsive to the realities of local churches while empowering and educating individuals to create a safe environment in the church.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In June, the commission launched an online survey open to anyone interested in giving feedback on the proposed framework's application to local churches. The commission said it will continue incorporating the feedback it received until March 2024.

Phase two of the framework's development will involve "the issuing of five to seven criteria" related to each of the 10 principles in the framework and that point to certain skills required in each diocese to ensure the framework is being implemented, the commission said in its statement.

"Our church is a large entity that includes all peoples and nations so our task might seem daunting. But we have begun implementing a plan that encompasses the whole church in its different stages of development," Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley of Boston, commission president, said Sept. 23.

Meeting with representatives of a safeguarding research and formation center from Latin America at the Vatican Sept. 25, Pope Francis called abuse in the church "a pale reflection of a sad reality that embraces all humanity, and to which the necessary attention is not given."

"Our efforts should not be limited to the application of mere protocol," he added, "but we should entrust them to Jesus in prayer."

During the commission's plenary assembly, the pope had met with two members of LOUDfence, a U.K.-based victims' advocacy group, which works for greater welcome of survivors in the church.

In its Sept. 23 statement the commission said it has hosted 13 bishops' conferences during their "ad limina" visits to Rome since the start of the year "to review safeguarding policies and procedures, identify gaps and offer feedback and assistance at a local level."

In addition, it said that bishops' conferences have committed $2.5 million to a fund overseen by the commission to build safeguarding capacities in local churches in need of support. The commission said that 20 bishops' conferences and conferences of religious superiors with fewer resources have expressed desire in making use of the program, and that Cardinal O'Malley signed a memorandum of understanding between the commission and the church in the Central African Republic during the plenary assembly.

The commission said it spent an entire day working toward the drafting of an annual report on safeguarding in the church requested by the pope -- the "blueprint" of which will be made public before the end of September -- and is expected to be completed for the first time in 2024.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

New native priests bring hope to tiny Cambodian Church New native priests bring hope to tiny Cambodian Church
German city removes statue of late Cardinal following abuse allegations German city removes statue of late Cardinal following abuse allegations
Papal panel reviews global feedback on handling abuse Papal panel reviews global feedback on handling abuse
Philippines removes barrier at disputed reef Philippines removes barrier at disputed reef
Pope Francis condemns child pornography Pope Francis condemns child pornography
HK journalist held guilty of obstructing police HK journalist held guilty of obstructing police
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Varanasi

Diocese of Varanasi

The diocese of Varanasi was formerly the prefecture of Banaras-Gorakhpur. It was separated from the diocese of

Read more
Diocese of Calbayog

Diocese of Calbayog

In a land area of 5,591 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil jurisdiction of the province of

Read more
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Diocese of Xianxian

Diocese of Xianxian

In a land area of approximately 13,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the townships of Botou,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.