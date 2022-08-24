Papal nuncio hailed for empowering Bangladeshi Church

Indian Archbishop George Kocherry, 77, is set to retire after having spent nearly 10 years in Bangladesh

Catholic Church leaders offer gifts to the outgoing apostolic nuncio to Bangladesh, Archbishop George Kocherry, during a farewell gathering in Dhaka on Aug. 22. (Photo supplied)

Catholics in Bangladesh have thanked the outgoing apostolic nuncio, Archbishop George Kocherry, for empowering the local Church and strengthening Church-state ties during his nearly ten years in the country.

“Today, all Catholic bishops express our heartfelt gratitude to you for your presence, accompaniment, and dedicated service. You are an experienced diplomat and pastor who built a very strong relationship between the government and the Church. Through your presence, the Catholic Church became more visible in Bangladesh,” said Oblate Archbishop Bejoy N. D’Cruze of Dhaka, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB)

Archbishop D’Cruze made the remark during a thanksgiving ceremony for Archbishop Kocherry arranged by the bishops at the CBCB center in the capital Dhaka on Aug. 22.

Some 180 guests, including two archbishops, five bishops, vicar-generals, major superiors, and heads of Church-run organizations attended the event.

Archbishop D’Cruze also hailed the 77-year-old diplomat, who is scheduled to retire at the end of August, for his seminal efforts in realizing Pope Francis’s visit to Bangladesh in 2017 and guiding Catholic charity Caritas in supporting Rohingya refugees.

“During your time, the Church and Caritas Bangladesh came to the forefront. Especially, during the visit of Pope Francis and your loving care to the Rohingya, it is an extraordinary effort you have shown, a great sense of solidarity to Rohingya refugees,” the prelate added.

"He knew well how to maintain good relations with the government and people"

Catholic leaders say the nuncio was instrumental in the creation of two new dioceses — Sylhet and Barishal — and the elevation of Chittagong, one of the oldest dioceses to archdiocese status. In 2017, Bangladesh got its first cardinal, Patrick D’Rozario, former archbishop of Dhaka.

Nirmol Rozario, a Catholic and president of the Bangladesh Christian Association, noted that by being an Indian, the nuncio knew the pulses of Bangladeshi people better.

“He could understand the people of Bangladesh and he knew well how to maintain good relations with the government and people. He was readily available when we sought to meet him and he would always offer good advice,” Rozario told UCA News.

He noted that Archbishop Kocherry also prioritized the involvement of laypeople in Church activities.

“He was also involved in social work and helped in connecting some Indian hospitals with Catholic hospitals in Bangladesh so that people could get better services.,” Rozario added.

Born in Changanacherry in Kerala, in India on Feb. 4, 1945, Kocherry studied theology and philosophy in Rome and obtained his doctorate in canon law. He was ordained a priest on June 26, 1974, for the Archeparchy Changanacherry.

The Catholic Church has made an immense contribution in the health sector"

He completed a diplomatic course at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in 1974.

Kocherry entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See on May 1, 1978. He served in nunciatures in South Korea, Costa Rica, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Thailand, Singapore, Switzerland, and Australia.

On June 10, 2000, Pope John Paul II appointed him Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana and Togo and Titular Archbishop of Othona. He was consecrated as the Archbishop of Othona on Aug. 24 that year.

Pope Francis appointed him Apostolic Nuncio to Bangladesh on July 6, 2013, while he was serving as the Apostolic Nuncio to Zimbabwe.

Responding to the praise, Archbishop Kocherry said he also admired Bangladeshi Catholics and their services to the nation.

“In my observation, after the government, the Catholic Church is the second largest education provider in this country. Additionally, the Catholic Church has made an immense contribution in the health sector,” he said.

“Recently I met Pope Francis at the Vatican, he appreciated Caritas Bangladesh for its service to the displaced people of Myanmar” he said.

Christians, mostly Catholics, make up less than half percent, or an estimated 600,000 people, of Muslim-majority Bangladesh's population of more than 165 million.

