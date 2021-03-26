X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Papal ministry flourished online, says Vatican official

The pope worked along with his teams during the COVID-19 pandemic to convey his closeness to those suffering

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 26, 2021 06:13 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
3

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
5

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
6

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
7

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
8

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
9

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
10

Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Papal ministry flourished online, says Vatican official

This photo taken and handout on March 17, 2021 by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis, flanked by Argentinian priest, Monsignor Luis Maria Rodrigo Ewart (R), holding a live streamed weekly private audience in the library of the apostolic palace in The Vatican. (Photo: Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP)

Pope Francis, his liturgy office and his communications team made very deliberate decisions over the past year with the goal of letting people experience how close the pope was to them in their isolation and suffering.

And people -- tens of thousands of them -- responded, praying with him and for him.

As the Vatican and much of Italy prepared for another Holy Week in lockdown, although a modified version compared to 2020, that dialogue continued on social media and influenced the planning of the papal liturgies, including details like the positioning of video cameras for television broadcasts and livestreaming, attention to the music and the pacing of the commentators offering translations in multiple languages.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Of course, live broadcasts have been part of the Vatican's Easter offerings for decades.

"They are a sign of the pope's closeness to the people of God," Natasa Govekar, director of the theological-pastoral office of the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, told Catholic News Service.

"Most of the faithful will never have an opportunity to come to Rome to meet the pope at an audience, a Mass in St. Peter's or another event," she said. "So, the pope draws close to people, arriving in their homes, to share with them the word of God and prayer, to communicate the Lord's mercy, to confirm them in the faith and to accompany them where they are."

The Dicastery for Communication, which includes the Vatican television production center, always plans the coverage of papal Masses, including the camera positions, with the pope's master of liturgical ceremonies.

"The most obvious difference is that with the COVID-19 regulations we have gone from a full basilica to a situation with far fewer people, distanced at least a meter from each other," Govekar said. "That's why it was decided to move the celebrations to a more intimate part of the basilica," the Altar of the Chair behind Bernini's towering baldachin.

But there is no attempt to hide the fact that the celebrations are different. In fact, according to the dicastery staff, "there is always a camera very far" from the altar that frames not only the congregation of 100-150 people, but much of the empty space around them.

A particular challenge, Govekar said, is "relaying the community aspect" of the liturgy when the assembly is small, socially distanced and not allowed to exchange a sign of peace.

Related News

Even when it was possible to fill St. Peter's Basilica with thousands of Catholics or fill St. Peter's Square with tens of thousands for a Mass, she noted, Pope Francis still needed the help of a microphone and, in the square, megascreens.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the church is using other means, and often miniscreens, to amplify his voice and help people feel that they are there, praying with him.

Experts have estimated that in the first year of the pandemic, the use of social media -- Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and others -- grew by 12% as people sought ways to be connected to one another.

The Twitter (@Pontifex) and Instagram (@franciscus) accounts of Pope Francis grew as well. His Twitter accounts, in their nine language versions, had a total of more than 52 million followers March 24 -- that was a growth of almost 740,000 followers in nine months, according to the Dicastery for Communication. And, over the past year, the Instagram account grew by 1 million followers to reach 7.7 million followers in late March.

Seven of the 10 most popular tweets -- those "liked" or retweeted -- in the past year, Govekar said, were requests for prayer with the hashtag #PrayTogether, "creating a community around the world that was praying with the Holy Father, spiritually united despite the distances."

The comments on social media, she said, showed that people found strength and consolation in connecting with the pope and others around the world as they prayed.

"This service was especially evident in the early months of the pandemic when almost 4 billion people around the world were confined to their homes," Govekar said. "Through the live broadcasts of the different celebrations, Pope Francis wanted to accompany them in a time of difficulty, fear and uncertainty, and to pray with them, fortify them in the midst of tribulation and communicate hope and trust in the Lord who will never abandon us."

Over the 69 days from early March to mid-May 2020, when the public celebrations of Mass were banned in Italy, Pope Francis decided to livestream the Mass he celebrated each morning in the chapel of his residence, the Domus Sanctae Marthae.

"We received countless comments, including through the mail, that made us see just how much people felt accompanied by the 'homiletic magisterium' of Pope Francis, that is, how important it was for them to be able to hear his voice and not just read quotes in an article," Govekar said.

Social media, television, radio and the internet have helped the pope "to be near to people all over the world in a year that has been difficult for everyone," she said. "And people have responded in turn with their closeness to the pope. There has been a kind of virtual dialogue unprecedented in the history of the church."

Also Read

Dante's life, work treasure hope, pope says
Dante's life, work treasure hope, pope says
Vatican conference asks for healthy oceans to support life
Vatican conference asks for healthy oceans to support life
Salesian nun named undersecretary at Vatican dicastery
Salesian nun named undersecretary at Vatican dicastery
Pope expresses solidarity with flood-affected Australians
Pope expresses solidarity with flood-affected Australians
Chilean abuse survivor named to Vatican commission for minor's' protection
Chilean abuse survivor named to Vatican commission for minor's' protection
Pope cuts cardinals' pay to reduce Vatican costs
Pope cuts cardinals' pay to reduce Vatican costs

Latest News

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Mar 26, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Mar 26, 2021
Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights
Mar 26, 2021
US teen helps family come to Catholic faith
Mar 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?
Mar 25, 2021
Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Mar 25, 2021
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Mar 25, 2021
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021

Features

Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers
Mar 26, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Troubled youth write meditations for the popes Good Friday Via Crucis

Troubled youth write meditations for the pope's Good Friday “Via Crucis”
The woman whos advising the French bishops on sex abuse

The woman who’s advising the French bishops on sex abuse
Pope appoints openly gay man to sex abuse commission

Pope appoints openly gay man to sex abuse commission
Cardinal Schnborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples

Cardinal Schönborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples
Pope trims cardinals salaries names nuneconomist to key Vatican post

Pope trims cardinals' salaries, names nun-economist to key Vatican post
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Friday March 26 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Friday March 26 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord, lead us to You always whether in prayer or work

Lord, lead us to You always whether in prayer or work
Help us Jesus to raise our voice to God in distress

Help us Jesus to raise our voice to God in distress
St. Ludger Apostle of Saxony | Saint of the Day

St. Ludger Apostle of Saxony | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.