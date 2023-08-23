Papal delegate returns as liturgy row worsens in India

The decades-old dispute in the Syro-Malabar Church took an ugly turn after Archbishop Cyril Vasil's arrival

Priests of Ernakulam-Angalamy archdiocese go in procession to their St. Mary’s Cathedral on Aug. 15 to say the Mass facing the congregation, defying their Syro-Malabar Church synod's order to turn to the alter during the Eucharistic prayer of the Mass. (photo: supplied)

A Vatican delegate appointed to settle the decades-old liturgy dispute in the Syro-Malabar Church has returned to Rome amid his disciplinary actions worsening the situation.

“Archbishop Cyril Vasil, the pontifical delegate for the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, returned to Rome after completing his first round of mission,” said an official statement from the Syro-Malabar Church on Aug. 23.

The Slovakian Jesuit “will apprise the pope and the prefect of the oriental congregations of his assessments about the difficulties in implementing the Syro-Malabar Synod-approved uniform mode of Mass in the archdiocese,” it said.

Vasil will continue “as pontifical delegate” of the archdiocese and will come again as part of his mission,” it said. “Appropriate mechanisms have been put in place in the archdiocese to carry out further action,” it added.

The priests and the laity in the archdiocese want the celebrant to face the congregation throughout the Mass, as has been their tradition since 1970.

They refuse to accept a liturgy approved by the Church’s Synod of Bishops, the supreme decision-making body of the Eastern rite Church. The synod-approved Mass wants priests to face the altar during the Eucharistic prayer.

Barring the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, all 34 dioceses of the church have implemented the Synod-approved Mass.

The archdiocese, the seat of power of Cardinal George Alancherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, houses half a million followers of the Church’s 5 million Catholics worldwide.

Archbishop Vasil, who arrived at the Church based in Kerala on Aug. 4 said his mandate was to implement the Synod-approved Mass and refused any dialogue, the dissident priests say.

On Aug. 17, the prelate ordered all the priests in the archdiocese to offer the Synod-approved Mass from Aug. 20.

He also ordered the closure of all those churches, where the Synod-approved Mass could not be celebrated because of opposition.

Vasil also threatened to excommunicate the priests who defied his order.

This further aggravated the crisis in the archdiocese, with only six of the 328 archdiocesan parishes complying with his order.

It forced Vasil to summon a dozen senior priests and order them to give an undertaking that they would offer only the Synod-approved Mass, which, they refused.

On Aug. 22, the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, removed four junior priests in the archdiocesan seminary for not offering the Synod-approved Mass.

They were not given any new appointments but were asked to move to a facility for retired priests.

The step boomeranged when Catholics in an unprecedented move supported the priests by asking the seminary rector, who supported the Synod-approved Mass, to leave the seminary. He was forced to leave the room and the crowd locked his room.

On Aug. 21, the Church started its Synod of Bishops with 54 bishops gathering at Mount St. Thomas, the headquarters of the Church in Ernakulam in Kerala state.

Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the archdiocesan presbytery council, and another senior priest came to Mount St. Thomas, on Aug. 22.

They announced plans to start an indefinite hunger strike inside the Church's headquarters, accusing Vasil and Thazhath of targeting priests who did not support them.

Later, police took the priests into custody and released them.

Meanwhile, archbishop emeritus Jacob Thoomkuzhy of Trichur, a former apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, appealed to his fellow bishops to “give an option to the archdiocese to accept or not accept the rubric in question.”

“The exception should be given by the Holy See at the request of the Synod,” Archbishop Thoomkuzhy, who was one of the signatories of the uniform mode of Mass when it was officially announced in 1999, said.

The archbishop is not attending the ongoing Synod meeting which ends on Aug. 26.

“We will not go back from our stand. Perhaps, it is the last chance for the Syro-Malabar Synod to correct its mistake,” said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency, a body of priests, religious and faithful that is spearheading the protest.

“We will not make any compromise on our stand and if they fail to recognize our demand, we will separate from the Syro-Malabar Church and will function as an independent rite or a diocese under the pope,” Kanjoojkaran told UCA News on Aug. 23.

