News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Panel explores how abuse survivors can help church heal

Healing is needed not only for abuse survivors but for clergy and parishioners alike, it was agreed

Panel explores how abuse survivors can help church heal

Current or former diocesan victim assistance coordinators have urged the Catholic community to enter into 'radical accompaniment' with abuse victims to promote long-lasting healing. (Photo: Canva)

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

By Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Published: November 11, 2022 05:31 AM GMT

Updated: November 11, 2022 05:36 AM GMT

Praising clergy sexual abuse survivors for their courage in bringing their painful experiences to light, a panel of current or former diocesan victim assistance coordinators urged the Catholic community to enter into "radical accompaniment" with abuse victims to promote long-lasting healing.

Such healing is needed not only for abuse survivors but for clergy and parishioners alike, the coordinators agreed during an online program Nov. 9 marking 20 years of the "Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People."

The charter, adopted by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2002 in response to revelations of widespread years of clergy abuse going back decades, sets standards for dioceses to follow in responding to abuse allegations.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

That victim-survivors continue to come forward is a testament to their resolution to confront the trauma they experienced, said Alicia Menard, safe environment coordinator for the Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska.

"My hope for survivors is that they know their voices are making a difference," Menard said during the program sponsored by Georgetown University's Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs.

Barbara Thorp, a social worker who formerly led the Archdiocese of Boston's office supporting and caring for abuse survivors, held up survivors for shining light on the abuse they experienced.

"My one hope is that we not be afraid and that the light is our friend, is the Lord Jesus who is bringing this light and allowing us as a church to not be afraid to see what needs to be seen," Thorp said.

Throughout the 90-minute discussion, which was moderated by Jesuit Father Jerry McGlone, a senior research fellow at the center and himself an abuse survivor, the speakers stressed the need for all church members to accompany abuse victims. They cited Jesus' example of being in "right relationship with one another."

Such a step -- described as "trauma-informed theology" by Heather Banis, coordinator of the Victims Assistance Ministry in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles -- can lead to healing not just for abuse survivors, but for the entire Catholic Church, the panelists agreed.

"If we come at this as a church, that we're called to be trauma informed, trauma sensitive, then it's not our offices who respond, but it becomes something that is constant throughout the church," Banis said.

Mary Glowaski, assistant in pastoral care to Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, called for "radical courage and radical generosity" to help survivors realize they are part of the beloved community.

"Ultimately, what we are talking about is the radical love that Jesus showed," she said. "I'm concerned that we will lose sight of the wounds. So we need to be radical response so we don't lose sight of the wounds."

The panelists recalled their experiences in guiding survivors through the difficult process of responding to the harrowing experiences that continue to drive distrust in the church and lead to questions about God's presence in their lives.

They also described how some survivors continue to face cultural pressures to remain silent about their ordeal, which explains an often years-long gap between the abuse and someone coming forward to seek justice and assistance.

Menard described how any type of abuse is not openly discussed in the Native American villages scattered throughout her 400,000-square mile diocese. Among Latinos in Los Angeles, families may fear losing access to vital church-provided services if someone accuses a priest of abuse, Banis said.

"I look at these forms of silencing as betrayal and abandonment," Thorp responded. "Of course, betrayal and abandonment were the very passion of Christ."

She described survivors as having entered "that great crucible of suffering in a unique way, and have been real instruments through that of healing for the whole church," she continued. "We owe survivors and their families an enormous debt of gratitude.

"It is they who are literally bringing to light something that was unknown, in a way, for many, many years that was a pall, in a sense, on the life of the church. It really needed to be exposed, revealed, and it was through the courage of survivors and their families that we have this great opportunity for (healing)."

Despite progress in addressing abuse and the needs of victims, the panelists also called for changes in the charter that would promote greater transparency of diocesan investigations.

Pointing to Pope Francis' 2019 "motu proprio," "Vos Estis Lux Mundi," Thorp also urged the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to release the names of all American bishops being investigated by the Vatican during their fall general assembly Nov. 14-17 in Baltimore.

The pope's document established procedures for reporting allegations of sexual abuse and for holding accountable bishops, eparchs and religious superiors who protect abusers.

The participants also agreed that the church may not be the ultimate source of healing. They suggested instead that it was the survivors who can help the church to heal -- as long as the church hears what they have to say.

"If we have the courage," Thorp said, "we might receive from the survivors and their families the strength and the wisdom to be healed ourselves in the faith community."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Banned from education, Afghan girls are married off Banned from education, Afghan girls are married off
India urged at UN to take tougher stand on sexual violence India urged at UN to take tougher stand on sexual violence
Panel explores how abuse survivors can help church heal Panel explores how abuse survivors can help church heal
Seminaries don't form 'supermen,' pope says Seminaries don't form 'supermen,' pope says
Homosexuals have a right to church support: German bishop Homosexuals have a right to church support: German bishop
The world is one big family The world is one big family
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.