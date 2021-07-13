X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand

As millions of Thais have been plunged into penury, the country’s 50 richest tycoons have seen their fortunes balloon

Benjamin Freeman, Bangkok

Benjamin Freeman, Bangkok

Published: July 13, 2021 07:15 AM GMT

Updated: July 13, 2021 07:21 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
3

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
4

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
5

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
6

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
7

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
8

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
9

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
10

Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims

Jul 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand

A homeless man sleeps beside a canal under an expressway in central Bangkok (Photo: UCA News)

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has wrecked Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy, has further widened the gap between rich and poor in one of the world’s most unequal nations.

Even as millions of Thais have been plunged into penury without any steady income for months or even a year, the country’s 50 richest tycoons have seen their combined worth grow by a whopping US$28 billion over the past year, according to Forbes magazine in its latest rankings of billionaires worldwide.

Thailand’s richest 50 people, who have seen their collective wealth balloon by 20 percent during the pandemic, own around $160 billion worth of assets, according to estimates.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

At the same time, millions of low-income earners across Thailand have lost their livelihoods in the tourism-dependent economy, with many Thais heavily in debt and barely able to make ends meet.

Hardly a day goes by without new images appearing on social media showing destitute locals engaged in humiliating rigmaroles like queuing up for handouts of free food in formerly thriving tourist destinations such as the resort town of Pattaya, where most businesses have been shuttered for well over a year.

The number of homeless people has visibly increased across the capital, with many people sleeping rough on the street under pedestrian overpasses and other places they have found shelter.

The other day I saw an old man shuffle by with a cane, pulling a bag on wheels with his possessions. He looked too despondent even to beg

“There are several rough sleepers outside the 7-Eleven near my place [in central Bangkok],” James Watson, a retired British expatriate who lives in Thailand, told UCA News.

“There’s more and more every week. The other day I saw an old man shuffle by with a cane, pulling a bag on wheels with his possessions. He looked too despondent even to beg,” Watson said.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, the rate of suicides across Thailand has increased markedly, with economic hardship a primary reason for the spike, according to experts.

Several heart-rending accounts have been shared in local media in recent days about people who decided to end their lives out of desperation over their financial situation and the toll the pandemic has taken on their lives.

Related News

In one case, a young woman, desperate over losing her job as a singer and all her income with it during prolonged lockdowns, jumped to her death in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Bangkok, her suicide captured on CCTV cameras.

In another incident, an 84-year-old man committed suicide in Bangkok by jumping off a building after his 57-year-old daughter died of Covid-19 at their home. 

Frequent lockdowns and restrictions, instituted by the government with little success to curb the spread of the coronavirus, have also ruined numerous small family-owned businesses and led to record high unemployment across the country, which has Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

As a new two-week comprehensive lockdown with a nighttime curfew took effect in Bangkok and its environs on July 12, local businesses, including restaurants and stores, are set to suffer further financial losses in the coming weeks.

However, Thailand’s richest families, who own shopping malls, convenience store chains and other high-value-assets, appear to have weathered the pandemic well by boosting their wealth in the process, according to the listings published by Forbes.

The top five richest men in Thailand have reportedly increased their wealth by a combined $13.6 billion over the past year in one of the world’s most unequal countries where the wealthiest 1 percent of the population in a nation of 69 million own more than two-thirds of the nation’s wealth.

People in my community are starving. Our situation seems hopeless. I don’t know what we should do

Although Thailand made significant progress in rolling back endemic poverty in recent decades, the trend began to be reversed after 2014 when a repressive military junta ousted an elected government in a coup. The rate of poverty has since been on the rise again, according to the World Bank.

“Between 2015 and 2018, the poverty rate in Thailand grew from 7.21 percent to 9.85 percent and the absolute number of people living in poverty increased from 4.85 million to more than 6.7 million,” the World Bank noted in a report in March last year, right before the pandemic.

Since the report was published, the rate of poverty has likely increased greatly, partly as a result of ill-advised policies by the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who spearheaded the coup in 2014.

Even as Prayut’s government has ordered often haphazard and financially ruinous lockdowns to contain the spikes in new Covid-19 cases and related deaths since April, his administration has failed to deliver on its promise to vaccinate the vast majority of Thais in a timely manner.

A chronic shortage of vaccines caused by a flawed procurement policy has meant that only around 5 percent of locals have so far been fully vaccinated and many of them with Sinovac, a Chinese vaccine that has been proven to offer only partial immunity.

As millions of Thais continue waiting for their jabs, their economic prospects will continue to remain bleak.

“People in my community are starving,” Boonrak Boonma, a woman who worked as a cleaner in a Bangkok hotel before the pandemic and lives in an inner-city slum, told UCA News.

“Our situation seems hopeless. I don’t know what we should do.”

Also Read

Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Laos sees spike in Covid cases as migrant workers return
Laos sees spike in Covid cases as migrant workers return
Thai backlash against China's Sinovac vaccine
Thai backlash against China's Sinovac vaccine
Vietnam Catholics urged to help Covid-19 victims
Vietnam Catholics urged to help Covid-19 victims
Caritas in Philippines pans Duterte over labor policy
Caritas in Philippines pans Duterte over labor policy

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

China, Myanmar named in US genocide report
Jul 14, 2021
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Jul 14, 2021
Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination
Jul 14, 2021
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Jul 14, 2021
Pope offers condolences after fire kills 64 at Iraqi hospital
Jul 14, 2021
Italian elected as Franciscans' 121st successor to St. Francis of Assisi
Jul 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims
Jul 12, 2021
Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How the Catholic Church lost its soul

How the Catholic Church lost its soul
Sorry Father Stan

Sorry, Father Stan
Paraguan bishops embrace synodality ahead of regional meet in Mexico

Paraguan bishops embrace synodality ahead of regional meet in Mexico

Bastille Day values

Bastille Day values
African diocese ordains its first woman priest

African diocese ordains its first woman priest
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, through Your continued life in the Church, teach us to know the Father

Lord Jesus, through Your continued life in the Church, teach us to know the Father
Strengthen your servants Lord in this Covid times

Strengthen your servants Lord in this Covid times
Saint Camillus de Lellis | Saint of the Day

Saint Camillus de Lellis | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
