Pandemic tightens its deadly grip on Asia

Catholics have joined the battle to help the needy as Indonesia became the epicenter of the Covid-19 crisis in Asia. The Sisters of Charity of St. Charles Borromeo in Selman district in the Yogyakarta Special Region have offered their formation house as a free isolation center for Covid patients.

The center can accommodate 164 people in 82 self-contained rooms with health monitoring equipments. Through a program called “Love for each other food stall,” Catholic parishioners of St. John the Baptist Church in Bandung Diocese of West Java province are working with street food stall owners to provide free meals for local people.

Volunteers who will work at the Syantikara Shelter owned by the Sisters of Charity of St. Charles Borromeo in Yogyakarta are briefed by a doctor. (Photo supplied)

Volunteers from the parish have distributed food items to at least 1,000 people with the help of street vendors. The parish has also donated 40 coffins to local hospitals because of a shortage due to a spike in the number of deaths.

The pandemic has infected over 2.98 million people and caused more than 77,000 deaths in Indonesia, which now has the highest number of daily cases in the world. More than 500 doctors have also succumbed to Covid-19.

A veteran radio commentator has become the latest victim of a series of murders of media persons in the Philippines in recent years. Reynante “Rey” Cortes of DYRB-AM radio station was shot dead in Cebu City on Thursday by unidentified gunmen riding a motorbike.

The commentator was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The killing triggered strong condemnation and calls for justice from journalist groups and church officials.

An image of Reynante Cortes from his Facebook page.

According to the country’s journalists’ union, at least 223 attacks and threats have been made against media members during the tenure of President Rodrigo Duterte. The group also noted that more than 170 journalists have been killed in the country since 1986.

The state of press freedom remains extremely perilous in the Catholic-majority country, which ranked 136th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index 2021.

Indian Jesuits face an uncertain future as conflicts between the Taliban and Afghan forces escalate ahead of the withdrawal of US soldiers after 20 years of war in Afghanistan. With the Taliban making sweeping gains in claiming territory, fears of human rights and cultural abuses loom large.

Father Jerome Sequeira, country head of the Jesuit mission in Afghanistan, said Jesuits will continue to accompany and give hope to the suffering Afghan people in whatever way is possible. The Jesuits came to Afghanistan in 2004 with an aim to rebuild the war-ravaged nation through education.

Photographers pay homage to Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui in front of his portrait at Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu on July 20 after the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer with Reuters news agency was killed covering fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban near a border crossing with Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

The Jesuit Refugee Service stepped in to educate the youth, focusing on internally displaced persons, returnees from neighboring countries and vulnerable sections of society. In collaboration with local staff, the Jesuits trained more than 300 young teachers who were educating more than 25,000 young boys and girls in four provinces.

Young girls were major beneficiaries of the Jesuit mission as women and girls were the main victims of the Taliban’s misogynist rule before it was toppled in 2001.

Hundreds of human rights activists including Catholic priests and nuns joined a protest in Sri Lanka to pressure the government to arrest the masterminds behind the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings. The activists took to the streets of Negombo on Wednesday and demanded the government carry out transparent investigations into the attacks.

Father Rohan Silva, executive director of the Center for Society and Religion, lamented that no satisfactory investigation has been carried out since the attacks. Catholic leaders have rejected a government probe report as incomplete and unacceptable.

Hundreds of rights activists including priests and nuns hold a demonstration to pressure the government to arrest the masterminds behind the Easter Sunday attacks in Negombo on July 21. (Photo supplied)

Last week Catholic bishops sent a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa calling for fresh inquiries into the whereabouts of the masterminds and requested a credible answer to their questions within one month.

The government has claimed it is sincere about investigations and says nearly 700 people have been arrested. A group of nine suicide bombers affiliated to local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath targeted three churches and three luxury hotels on Easter Sunday 2019, killing at least 279 people including 37 foreign nationals.

The Thai government has come under fire for using excessive force against peaceful protesters who gathered in capital Bangkok to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for his failures to handle the Covid-19 outbreak.