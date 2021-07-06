X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

Markets are closed as authorities fear the spread of the Delta variant of the contagion

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt, Phnom Penh

Published: July 06, 2021 03:36 AM GMT

Updated: July 06, 2021 03:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Most Americans oppose unrestricted abortion in late pregnancy

Jul 3, 2021
2

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
3

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
4

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
5

Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist

Jul 5, 2021
6

Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?

Jul 4, 2021
7

Vietnam arrests four for anti-state Facebook posts

Jul 3, 2021
8

Vietnam Catholics celebrate feast of Mother of Hanoi

Jul 5, 2021
9

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
10

Pope Francis appoints new Indonesian bishop, archbishop

Jul 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

A woman receives a Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a pagoda in Kandal province on June 10, part of the Cambodian government's campaign to halt the rising number of cases of the virus. (Photo: AFP)

The number of Covid-19 cases is surging near record levels in Cambodia as the pandemic stretches out across the countryside, with markets, prisons, factories and the Delta variant providing the biggest headaches for authorities.

The seven-day average caseload remains at an all-time high, above 900, while to date 55,187 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded with 47,386 recoveries and 748 deaths. Of the 7,801 active cases, about 600 were considered mild with patients treated at home.

“We must act urgently, act responsibly together. The current Covid-19 tools and measures help confront new challenges, if implemented effectively,” Li Ailan, World Health Organization representative to Cambodia, warned on social media.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Alpha variant, formerly known as the UK variant, has created the biggest problem alongside the February 20 Community Event which erupted after two women from China bribed their way out of quarantine and went partying.

Thailand has claimed Cambodia is a source country for the variant, although this was disputed by local authorities who said that variant originated in a Thai shrimp market after being carried into the country by migrant workers from Myanmar.

However, the biggest concern is the Delta variant, first discovered in India, with quarantine extended from two to three weeks with separate treatment centers established for carriers of that variant.

Transmission is something that no one clearly knows. It’s a pandemic and it needs measures to be followed

Factories and markets across the country and prisons in central Takeo province are proving the biggest headaches for the authorities. However, recoveries in eastern provinces including Mondulkiri and Prey Veng are outnumbering new infections.

In Phnom Penh, Boeung Keng Kang and Olympic markets were again closed over the weekend after hundreds of people tested positive.

Phnom Penh municipal governor Khuong Sreng warned market vendors to maintain strict health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 or risk being shut down.

“Transmission is something that no one clearly knows. It’s a pandemic and it needs measures to be followed. We have acted on two markets to prevent Covid-19 from spreading on a large scale,” he said.

Related News

The government has increased the number of private hospitals authorized to treat the disease.

Li also said more Delta cases were expected in Cambodia after at least 10 cases of the variant were detected in June, mostly among migrant workers in border areas wanting to return home.

“We are facing both ongoing and new challenges in suppressing transmission. Let’s implement all Covid-19 measures together,” she said.

“The virus continues to mutate. We must be very vigilant. We all need to make our right choices to stop virus spread and prevent the worst-case scenario.”

Almost 20 percent of Cambodia’s 16.5 million people have been fully vaccinated and more than 27 percent have received a single jab, with plans to have enough vaccines in-country by August.

The government says it is on track to inoculate the 10 million people required to achieve herd immunity by the year’s end or earlier.

Also Read

Military bishop leads prayers for Philippine crash victims
Military bishop leads prayers for Philippine crash victims
Myanmar Church steps in with Covid prevention amid woes
Myanmar Church steps in with Covid prevention amid woes
Malaysian Methodists at odds with UK Church over same-sex marriage
Malaysian Methodists at odds with UK Church over same-sex marriage
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Vietnam Catholics celebrate feast of Mother of Hanoi
Vietnam Catholics celebrate feast of Mother of Hanoi
Philippines prays as pope undergoes colon surgery
Philippines prays as pope undergoes colon surgery

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Bangladeshi priest appointed to Vatican's diplomatic mission
Jul 6, 2021
Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention
Jul 6, 2021
Cardinal Ranjith opposes filling of Sri Lankan wetlands
Jul 6, 2021
Chinese Catholic writer detained six months ago remains in jail
Jul 6, 2021
Military bishop leads prayers for Philippine crash victims
Jul 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021
Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?
Jul 4, 2021
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
Synod time for a 'restless' Italian Church
Jul 1, 2021

Features

Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Jul 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Frontera Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect

Frontera: Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect
Archbishop denounces Bolivias high rate of femicide

Archbishop denounces Bolivia’s high rate of femicide

Catholic bishop in Somalia skeptical about clanbased polls

Catholic bishop in Somalia skeptical about clan-based polls

Pope bishop call for truce after antimonarchy stir in Eswatini

Pope, bishop call for truce after anti-monarchy stir in Eswatini
The Church between global West and global Catholic

The Church between “global West” and “global Catholic”
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 6 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 6 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic

Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic
Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world

Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world
Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day

Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.