X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Pandemic, security pose challenges, but pope hopeful for Iraq visit

The Iraqi government is responsible for the pope's safety and that of his entourage during the visit

Dale Gavlak, Catholic News Service

Dale Gavlak, Catholic News Service

Updated: February 12, 2021 04:40 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia halts probe into abduction of Thai activist

Feb 8, 2021
2

Pope Francis calls for release of Myanmar leaders

Feb 9, 2021
3

Pope prays for peace in Myanmar as anti-coup protests grow

Feb 8, 2021
4

Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice

Feb 8, 2021
5

China arrests Australian journalist in spying case

Feb 9, 2021
6

Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices

Feb 9, 2021
7

India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border

Feb 10, 2021
8

Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India

Feb 10, 2021
9

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools

Feb 8, 2021
10

Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia

Feb 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Pandemic, security pose challenges, but pope hopeful for Iraq visit

Pope Francis, assisted by Monsignor Luis Maria Rodrigo Ewart, holds a weekly livestreamed private audience from the apostolic palace in the Vatican on Feb. 10. (Photo: Vatican Media/AFP)

Despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and security concerns, Pope Francis hopes to visit Iraq, an opportunity that eluded his predecessors.

Iraqis are excited that he is scheduled to come, despite those concerns.

"Iraqi Christians are very much optimistic because it's a sign of hope and solidarity despite the pandemic, despite the security challenge. It's a strong sign of solidarity," Iraqi Father Emanuel Youkhana told Catholic News Service by phone from the northern city of Dahuk. Father Youkhana is a priest, or archimandrite, of the Assyrian Church of the East.

The 84-year-old pope, newly vaccinated, is moving forward with his March 5-8 trip unless there is a serious new wave of coronavirus infection there. It marks his first foreign trip since being grounded for 16 months due to the pandemic.

Pope Francis told Catholic News Service staffers at the Vatican it is important that the Iraqis "will see the pope is there in their country," even if most would see him only on television because of social distancing requirements.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

It's the first-of-its kind visit by the pope after St. John Paul II's scheduled trip to Iraq in 2000 had to be canceled due to regional tensions. St. John Paul wept that he could not go, as he especially wanted to visit the city of Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, recognized as the patriarch of faith in one God by Jews, Christians and Muslims.

In mid-2019, Pope Francis announced that he intended to make his first visit to Iraq the following year, but the trip was postponed amid regional tensions and ongoing anti-government protests across the southern and central parts of the country. The pope told CNS in early February that he does not want to disappoint the Iraqis for a second time.

Iraq is set to receive thousands of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in addition to the Chinese Sinovac vaccine this month. In early February, the Iraqi Health Ministry reported 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 628,550.

On Jan. 21, the day after the Vatican announced plans for the papal trip to Iraq, two suicide bombers detonated explosive vests in a crowded market in central Baghdad, an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. At least 32 people died and more than 100 were injured.

Shortly afterward, Cardinal Louis Sako, the Baghdad-based patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, called on the faithful to fast and pray for peace in Iraq and for an end to the pandemic. He dismissed the significance of the bombing on the overall security situation in Iraq and said, "There is no risk for the pope."

Related News

The Iraqi government is responsible for the pope's safety and that of his entourage during the visit.

"There are security challenges, that is quite clear, because everywhere there are militias and terrorist groups. The Shiite militias will help (the Shiite-dominated government) in securing the visit. We hope, we pray there will be nothing," said Father Youkhana, who runs the Christian Aid Program Northern Iraq.

The Christian program assists displaced Iraqis around Dahuk and the Ninevah Plain, where tens of thousands were displaced by Islamic State militants in 2014. "But if you follow the news in Iraq, ISIS is there. ISIS is still active," he said.

"The government will not want to risk any situation with the pope's visit, because it would cause a failure for country. The pope is respected in many sectors of Iraqi society," Iraqi Dominican Father Ameer Jaje, an expert in Shiite relations, told CNS by phone from Baghdad.

He added that it is difficult for clergy to comment on security as it is the domain of the Iraqi government. Iraqi President Barham Salih said he hoped a papal visit would help the country "heal" after years of strife.

More than 500 people have been killed in over a year as young Iraqis have protested, advocating for civil rights and a better economy and against sectarianism, corruption and unemployment. The protests were mainly in Baghdad and the south.

Despite reaching historic numbers in late 2019 and successfully mounting pressure on political elites, the protests wound down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the violent crackdown by Iraqi security forces and militia groups, as well as kidnappings and targeted assassinations, caused their numbers to recede. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has been vocal about his support for the protesters' demands.

Father Jaje said he believes Pope Francis has a special message for Iraq's young people, who are tired of the sectarianism tearing their country apart.

"Iraqi youth say: 'No, to divisions on sectarian lines.' They want to live like other people in the world. I believe these people are looking forward to the pope's visit, because he will deliver a message of hope to them, an encouragement for the country to live and reject the kind of sectarianism that has been destroying Iraq," said Father Jaje, who is also an adviser to the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

"Many youth have sacrificed their lives for Iraq's sovereignty and the desire to live together as one people: Iraqis, whether Sunni Muslim, Shiites, Christians or whomever. I believe the pope will encourage Iraq to reclaim its sovereignty and put an end to violence," Father Jaje told CNS.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar
Feb 12, 2021
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Feb 12, 2021
Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry
Feb 12, 2021
Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels
Feb 12, 2021
Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case
Feb 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists
Feb 12, 2021
A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being
Feb 11, 2021
Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Feb 9, 2021

Features

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Feb 12, 2021
Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups
Feb 11, 2021
Myanmar coup reignites Thai pro-democracy protests
Feb 11, 2021
After 11 months of 'giving up,' what is there left to give up this Lent?
Feb 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa

Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Catholic bishops in Ecuador call for fraternity following contentious elections

Catholic bishops in Ecuador call for fraternity following contentious elections
Vatican tells Enzo Bianchi to leave Bose before start of Lent

Vatican tells Enzo Bianchi to leave Bose before start of Lent
Nun praises popes prophetic gesture to make her Synods secondhighest official

Nun praises pope's "prophetic gesture" to make her Synod’s second-highest official
Protestantism is beginning to outpace Catholicism in Mexico

Protestantism is beginning to outpace Catholicism in Mexico
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, thank You for our eyes, ears and our hearts

Lord, thank You for our eyes, ears and our hearts
May the persecuted and abused girl children be saved

May the persecuted and abused girl children be saved
Holy Childhood

Holy Childhood
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.