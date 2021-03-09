X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia

Millions of young people are set to miss out due to the global education emergency

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Updated: March 09, 2021 04:55 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hun Sen says he will rule Cambodia 'until I want to stop'

Mar 6, 2021
2

Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass

Mar 8, 2021
3

UN urged to take collective action against Myanmar junta

Mar 6, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
6

Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88

Mar 8, 2021
7

Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam

Mar 7, 2021
8

Women turn grief into courage

Mar 8, 2021
9

Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator

Mar 8, 2021
10

Indonesia withdraws Protestant textbook after heresy claims

Mar 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia

A teacher takes part in a teleconference with students struggling with online learning at a government-sanctioned tutorial class in Taguig City, south of Manila, on March 3. (Photo: AFP)

The world’s accumulated human capital, which creates the wealth of nations, is facing an existential crisis and generational catastrophe.

Of the 1.6 billion students affected in more than 190 countries when the pandemic crisis unfolded, 24 million are set to miss out on education due to the global education emergency.

This threatens to wipe out decades of hard-earned gains in the development of human capital and labor productivity for more than half of these students living in Asia and Africa.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Education remains the mainstay of the Church’s service in Asia and Africa, particularly among the poor, and the Church has invested heavily in education. Will the dropout rate affect the Church’s mission in some way?

The biggest casualty will be the higher education sector as sources to generate income to meet educational expenses are difficult to come by for households.

Many university students, especially girls, will not be able to dust off their textbooks this academic year. Most live in the East Asia and Pacific region.

Toddlers at the pre-primary level are the second most affected and, of 10.9 million primary students, 5.2 million are girls who are not expected to attend school this year, published data shows.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Of late, Asian countries like Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines have posted a significant improvement of 30 percent in the enrolment rate for secondary education. In Thailand, women hold 32 percent of senior management posts compared with the global average of 27 percent.

For Asia, which has reported notable achievements in the decline in the number of girls out of school from 30 million to 15 million in the past few decades, the new dropout rates may bring a generational catastrophe.

The number of out-of-school children has declined by 3 million since 2014 in Southeast Asia. India and Pakistan also made great strides in this regard.

Related News

Before the pandemic, Asia was facing a learning crisis. On top of school dropouts, many students were not getting a good-quality education and were finding it difficult to meet basic requirements in reading and mathematics. They were also lacking in competencies and skills including digital literacy.

The pandemic has exacerbated the digital divide among Asian students. In the East Asia and Pacific region, 55 percent of males enjoy access to the internet compared with 41 percent of females. This leaves less room for girls to access distance learning and increases the digital gender gap.

Regarding the availability of devices and internet connection, Asian girls are disadvantaged in multi-children households, where the number of children exceeds devices.

The education emergency has taken a toll on the mental health of students due to the prolonged lockdown, financial stress on the family and the lack of a support system.

Already students in Asia are worried over the prolonged school closures and social distancing health protocols.

A recent UNICEF survey found 30 percent of girls felt worried and 28 percent felt sad in the Philippines. Only 14 percent remained calm. Chinese high school students, on the other hand, showed symptoms of depression (46 percent) or anxiety (38 percent).

In Vietnam, 60 percent who took part in a sample survey felt worried and pressured during the pandemic and, in Thailand, three out of four female respondents reported mental health issues like stress, boredom, lack of motivation, and frustration.

The pandemic has taken away from millions of students the undeniable right to education, which plays a vital role in the economic development of a country.

To protect the rights of millions of learners, the Global Education Coalition comprising UN agencies, international organizations, private sector entities, and civil society representatives, led by UNESCO, has come out with a campaign entitled Save our Future.

For the benefit of girls, UNESCO's #LearningNeverStops campaign urges students to return to the classroom when schools safely reopen.

Asia, which is at the risk of the largest share of learners not returning to schools, can explore cross-border learning as an immediate remedy.

For nations across the world, it is not a bad idea to facilitate cross-border learning in the globalized networked world.

It is time Catholic educators in Asia, particularly the religious congregations in education apostolate, came together to look at their work in the pandemic times in the light of Pope Francis’ insistence on a poor Church for the poor.

The methods and systems of education have changed, accelerated by the emergencies and restrictions of the pandemic. Pushing it back to the traditional educational system may be needless and frustrating.

But for a region known for its high rate of school dropouts, the Church has a role to quickly understand the needs and adapt to the changes. Inability to change may render Church institutions irrelevant and outdated, putting the Church’s entire educational investment at stake.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
March for women in Pakistan
March for women in Pakistan
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
Pakistani Christian youth granted bail in blasphemy case
Pakistani Christian youth granted bail in blasphemy case
Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator
Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator
Sri Lankan Catholics mark Black Sunday
Sri Lankan Catholics mark Black Sunday

Latest News

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
Mar 9, 2021
Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike
Mar 9, 2021
Radio drama on St. Andrew Kim a big hit in South Korea
Mar 9, 2021
Slaying of nine Filipino activists sparks outrage
Mar 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Mar 9, 2021
Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021
Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021

Features

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
Mar 9, 2021
Vietnamese bishop fosters devotion to Divine Mercy
Mar 8, 2021
Covid-19 death highlights mistreatment of Pakistan's transgender people
Mar 8, 2021
'A heavy cross means abundant blessings'
Mar 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis inflight press briefing en route from Iraq

Pope Francis' in-flight press briefing en route from Iraq
Saudi center for dialogue with religions leaves Vienna

Saudi center for dialogue with religions leaves Vienna
Pope Francis sowed seeds of respect unity and hope in Iraq

Pope Francis sowed seeds of respect, unity and hope in Iraq
Iraq must now implement reforms that favor reconciliation

Iraq must now implement reforms that favor reconciliation
Tanzania has lost 25 Catholic priests 60 nuns to COVID19 in past two months

Tanzania has lost 25 Catholic priests, 60 nuns to COVID-19 in past two months
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 9 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 9 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, may I never stray from Your path

Lord, may I never stray from Your path
Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father

Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father
Forty Martyrs of Armenia | Saint of the Day

Forty Martyrs of Armenia | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.