X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pandemic and state pile pressure on Pakistani journalists

Newspaper editors label Covid-19 and state censorship as major threats to media workers

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Updated: February 02, 2021 07:12 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim

Jan 30, 2021
2

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse

Jan 31, 2021
3

Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight

Feb 1, 2021
4

Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India

Feb 2, 2021
5

Myanmar military condemned after staging coup

Feb 1, 2021
6

India's wealth gap widened during pandemic: Oxfam report

Feb 1, 2021
7

The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless

Feb 1, 2021
8

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste

Feb 2, 2021
9

Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians

Feb 1, 2021
10

Protect Indonesian society, largest Muslim group told

Feb 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Pandemic and state pile pressure on Pakistani journalists

A new report by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors has identified Covid-19 and state censorship as major threats to journalists.

According to the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors' Media Freedom Report 2020 released on Jan. 31, nine journalists died battling the deadly pandemic last year while at least 10 were murdered.

“Journalists and cameramen increasingly became victims of the virus. Often they had to interview either the corona affected or people appointed for their treatment. They faced problems of adapting standard operating procedures in newsrooms and reportage of the virus. It depicts neglect and non-seriousness in taking necessary steps to protect media workers,” it states.

“The economic crisis of media worsened with Covid-19. Many media organizations dropped up to 80 percent of their employees. An associate producer in Karachi committed suicide in November due to non-payment of salaries and domestic disputes. Different stations were closed overnight. The problems included a decrease in resources, unjust distribution of government advertisements and illegal bans on circulation of newspapers in some areas.

“At least 10 Pakistani journalists were murdered while performing their journalistic responsibilities in 2020. Ten were physically tortured by state and non-state departments. Several were kidnapped or harassed by threatening calls from unknown sources.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

“Unfortunately, journalists are killed extrajudicially and their murderers get unannounced exception. Joint investigation teams were formed in a few cases like that of Qais Javed. None of their killers were brought before a court of justice."

A Methodist journalist was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan in December. The 37-year-old was killed for his faith, claimed his family.

In March 2020, Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, chief executive and editor-in-chief of the Jang Group, the country’s largest media company, was taken into custody in Lahore after he appeared before the National Accountability Bureau.  

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in November following appeals by opposition leaders, international media bodies and human rights organizations.

“Unannounced and hidden censorship tightened when journalists were threatened not only for sharing their analysis on tradition published news but also on websites and social media. Their professional responsibilities became their crime,” the report added.

Related News

In November, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority notified the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2020, placing further restrictions on digital content.

Pakistan ranks 142 out of 180 countries on Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

First Camillian house inaugurated in Pakistan
First Camillian house inaugurated in Pakistan
Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India
Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India
Bangladesh mourns prominent Catholic musician
Bangladesh mourns prominent Catholic musician
Pakistani students protest against oppression
Pakistani students protest against oppression
Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Myanmar's internal conflicts may heat up unless military gets smart
Feb 2, 2021
Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
Philippine Catholic schools condemn 'false' rebel claims
Feb 2, 2021
Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader
Feb 2, 2021
Papuan group suspected of shooting Catholic layman
Feb 2, 2021
First Camillian house inaugurated in Pakistan
Feb 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Myanmar's internal conflicts may heat up unless military gets smart
Feb 2, 2021
Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Feb 2, 2021
The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless
Feb 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: An invitation hard to refuse
Feb 1, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021

Features

Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
Elderly US nuns hit by Covid-19 wait for vaccines
Feb 2, 2021
Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Feb 1, 2021
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Feb 1, 2021
Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Feb 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics in France urged to up efforts to fight antiSemitism

Catholics in France urged to up efforts to fight anti-Semitism
Bishops express horror over Portugals new euthanasia law

Bishops express horror over Portugal’s new euthanasia law
The Churchs difficult mediation role in Cameroons Anglophone crisis

The Church’s difficult mediation role in Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis
Traditionalists its time to choose

Traditionalists, it’s time to choose

Popes February prayer intention is for women who are victims of violence

Pope's February prayer intention is for women who are victims of violence
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of St. Blaise, Bishop and Martyr

Readings of the Day: Memorial of St. Blaise, Bishop and Martyr
Lord, help me to learn from You.

Lord, help me to learn from You.
Jesus, shield us from the pandemic Covid 19

Jesus, shield us from the pandemic Covid 19
St. Blaise

St. Blaise

 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.