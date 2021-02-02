Pandemic and state pile pressure on Pakistani journalists

A new report by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors has identified Covid-19 and state censorship as major threats to journalists.

According to the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors' Media Freedom Report 2020 released on Jan. 31, nine journalists died battling the deadly pandemic last year while at least 10 were murdered.

“Journalists and cameramen increasingly became victims of the virus. Often they had to interview either the corona affected or people appointed for their treatment. They faced problems of adapting standard operating procedures in newsrooms and reportage of the virus. It depicts neglect and non-seriousness in taking necessary steps to protect media workers,” it states.

“The economic crisis of media worsened with Covid-19. Many media organizations dropped up to 80 percent of their employees. An associate producer in Karachi committed suicide in November due to non-payment of salaries and domestic disputes. Different stations were closed overnight. The problems included a decrease in resources, unjust distribution of government advertisements and illegal bans on circulation of newspapers in some areas.

“At least 10 Pakistani journalists were murdered while performing their journalistic responsibilities in 2020. Ten were physically tortured by state and non-state departments. Several were kidnapped or harassed by threatening calls from unknown sources.

“Unfortunately, journalists are killed extrajudicially and their murderers get unannounced exception. Joint investigation teams were formed in a few cases like that of Qais Javed. None of their killers were brought before a court of justice."

A Methodist journalist was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan in December. The 37-year-old was killed for his faith, claimed his family.

In March 2020, Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, chief executive and editor-in-chief of the Jang Group, the country’s largest media company, was taken into custody in Lahore after he appeared before the National Accountability Bureau.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in November following appeals by opposition leaders, international media bodies and human rights organizations.

“Unannounced and hidden censorship tightened when journalists were threatened not only for sharing their analysis on tradition published news but also on websites and social media. Their professional responsibilities became their crime,” the report added.

In November, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority notified the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2020, placing further restrictions on digital content.

Pakistan ranks 142 out of 180 countries on Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index.