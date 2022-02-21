Pallium bestowed on Ho Chi Minh City archbishop

The archbishop of a diocese in southern Vietnam is expected to shoulder and love the sheep according to Jesus’ example after being bestowed with a pallium.

Singapore-based Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the non-resident representative of the Holy See to Vietnam, solemnly placed a pallium on Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City at Notre Dame Cathedral in the metropolis on Feb. 19.

Present at the special Mass aired on the archdiocese's website due to the Covid-19 pandemic were 16 bishops and representatives of local priests, religious and lay associations.

The pallium was blessed by Pope Francis at the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul on June 29, 2020. Archbishop Zalewski paid his first one-week pastoral visit to Vietnam since the pandemic hit the country in 2019.

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh, head of the Vietnamese bishops, said Archbishop Nang has administered the local Church since he was installed in late 2019, so the ceremony meant he now had the right to wear the pallium when he presides at liturgical services in Saigon Ecclesiastical Province that covers 10 southern dioceses.

Archbishop Linh said palliums symbolize archbishops' close communion with the pope and their authority and responsibility to tend God's people.

Palliums made of sheep wool mean pastors have to carry the burden of Christ, who is ready to shoulder lost sheep to living water.

The prelate said Ho Chi Minh City is the country's leading commercial hub but also a place full of snares, dangers and challenges. The growing trends for secularism, loose morals and consumerism make the city not only a promised land for economic development but also a desert of morality.

Noting that the only secret to refreshing the desert is the water of love, he said the archdiocese led by Archbishop Nang focuses on spreading love among local people through its activities during the pandemic.

The archbishop of Hue said shepherds should not be indifferent to the sad plight of the sheep in the desert of poverty, disease, loneliness and despair. Jesus offered Peter leadership that was accompanied by love and duty.

Noting that wearing the pallium means bearing the sheep according to Jesus, Archbishop Linh called on local people to pray for their archbishop to learn how to love his sheep more and more and for all people to shoulder themselves, the Church and society.

Archbishop Nang, who serves as deputy of the Vietnamese bishops, said he has already taken the yoke on him since 2019 and the yoke of God is easy and light. He bears it more lightly when local bishops and people support, pray for and cooperate with him in managing the local Church.

“The pallium is both an honor and a heavy burden, so please pray for me,” he said, adding that he needs prayers and the spirit of communion from local people when the global Church looks forward to a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission.

The 68-year-old archbishop urged local Catholics to protect, light and intensify the communion that is the Church’s nature, characteristic and strength that have the potential to attract other people.

Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese is the largest and most active of Vietnam’s three archdioceses. The others are Hanoi and Hue.