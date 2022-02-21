X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Pallium bestowed on Ho Chi Minh City archbishop

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of the southern metropolis bestowed with symbol of authority blessed by Pope Francis

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: February 21, 2022 05:34 AM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2022 05:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well

Feb 18, 2022
2

We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

Feb 18, 2022
3

What do you think you are talking to?

Feb 18, 2022
4

Indian Catholics to celebrate Devasahayam's canonization

Feb 18, 2022
5

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 18, 2022
6

16 candidates to fight for presidency in Timor-Leste

Feb 18, 2022
7

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
8

Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa

Feb 18, 2022
9

Indonesia's Papua to get first international university

Feb 18, 2022
10

Chinese court jails Christian pastor for eight years

Feb 18, 2022
Support UCA News
Pallium bestowed on Ho Chi Minh City archbishop

Archbishop Marek Zalewski places a pallium on Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang at Ho Chi Minh City’s Notre Dame Cathedral on Feb. 19. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net)

The archbishop of a diocese in southern Vietnam is expected to shoulder and love the sheep according to Jesus’ example after being bestowed with a pallium.

Singapore-based Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the non-resident representative of the Holy See to Vietnam, solemnly placed a pallium on Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City at Notre Dame Cathedral in the metropolis on Feb. 19.

Present at the special Mass aired on the archdiocese's website due to the Covid-19 pandemic were 16 bishops and representatives of local priests, religious and lay associations.

The pallium was blessed by Pope Francis at the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul on June 29, 2020. Archbishop Zalewski paid his first one-week pastoral visit to Vietnam since the pandemic hit the country in 2019.

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh, head of the Vietnamese bishops, said Archbishop Nang has administered the local Church since he was installed in late 2019, so the ceremony meant he now had the right to wear the pallium when he presides at liturgical services in Saigon Ecclesiastical Province that covers 10 southern dioceses.

Archbishop Linh said palliums symbolize archbishops' close communion with the pope and their authority and responsibility to tend God's people.

The archbishop of Hue said shepherds should not be indifferent to the sad plight of the sheep in the desert of poverty, disease, loneliness and despair

Palliums made of sheep wool mean pastors have to carry the burden of Christ, who is ready to shoulder lost sheep to living water.

The prelate said Ho Chi Minh City is the country's leading commercial hub but also a place full of snares, dangers and challenges. The growing trends for secularism, loose morals and consumerism make the city not only a promised land for economic development but also a desert of morality.

Noting that the only secret to refreshing the desert is the water of love, he said the archdiocese led by Archbishop Nang focuses on spreading love among local people through its activities during the pandemic.

The archbishop of Hue said shepherds should not be indifferent to the sad plight of the sheep in the desert of poverty, disease, loneliness and despair. Jesus offered Peter leadership that was accompanied by love and duty.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Noting that wearing the pallium means bearing the sheep according to Jesus, Archbishop Linh called on local people to pray for their archbishop to learn how to love his sheep more and more and for all people to shoulder themselves, the Church and society.

Archbishop Nang, who serves as deputy of the Vietnamese bishops, said he has already taken the yoke on him since 2019 and the yoke of God is easy and light. He bears it more lightly when local bishops and people support, pray for and cooperate with him in managing the local Church.

“The pallium is both an honor and a heavy burden, so please pray for me,” he said, adding that he needs prayers and the spirit of communion from local people when the global Church looks forward to a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission.

The 68-year-old archbishop urged local Catholics to protect, light and intensify the communion that is the Church’s nature, characteristic and strength that have the potential to attract other people.

Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese is the largest and most active of Vietnam’s three archdioceses. The others are Hanoi and Hue.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Outrage as Philippines arrests 'rebel doctor'
Outrage as Philippines arrests 'rebel doctor'
Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down
Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down
Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit
Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit
Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic
Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic
Myanmar to contest ICJ Rohingya case without Suu Kyi
Myanmar to contest ICJ Rohingya case without Suu Kyi
Senior Thai monk nabbed for embezzling temple funds
Senior Thai monk nabbed for embezzling temple funds
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe
Feb 21, 2022
Outrage as Philippines arrests 'rebel doctor'
Feb 21, 2022
Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down
Feb 21, 2022
Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit
Feb 21, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022
The human cost of Indonesia's new capital
Feb 21, 2022
What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022
Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa
Feb 18, 2022

Features

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts
Feb 18, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope has profound understanding of social issues in Africa says visiting Zambian president

Pope has profound understanding of social issues in Africa, says visiting Zambian president
Cardinal clashes with Dominicans over a parish in Kinshasa

Cardinal clashes with Dominicans over a parish in Kinshasa
The popes little handwritten notes

The pope’s little handwritten notes

Tanzanian Catholic bishop blames globalization for domestic homicides

Tanzanian Catholic bishop blames globalization for domestic homicides

The Church in Africa and the difficulty of reporting sex abuse

The Church in Africa and the difficulty of reporting sex abuse
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.