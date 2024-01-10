News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Palestinian journalist freed from Israeli custody was abused

Diaa al-Kahlout was among dozens of Palestinians detained and stripped to their underwear in north Gaza last month

Palestinian journalist freed from Israeli custody was abused

Israeli soldiers block ambulances to access the West Bank village of Ein Sinya, northern Ramallah, on Jan. 9, a day after Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man near Ramallah, according to sources on both sides. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Doha

By AFP, Doha

Published: January 10, 2024 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: January 10, 2024 04:36 AM GMT

London-based media outlet The New Arab announced on Tuesday the release of one of its Palestinian journalists from Israeli custody, alleging he faced torture during more than a month in detention.

Diaa al-Kahlout, who was among dozens of Palestinians shown detained by Israeli troops and stripped to their underwear in north Gaza last month, had been released back into the Palestinian territory, the Qatari-owned outlet said.

In a report on its website, Kahlout told The New Arab he had faced "indescribably tough and difficult" conditions following his arrest.

The 37-year-old said he had been beaten and tortured.

"The moment I was detained, Israeli soldiers crowded round me... before they gagged me with tape so I couldn't speak."

Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said following his arrest the journalist was briefly held in Eshel prison in Israel and was subjected to torture, according to several of the organization's sources.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas gunmen launched their October 7 attack that resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants of Hamas, considered a "terrorist" group by the United States and European Union, also took around 250 hostages. Israel says 132 of them remain captive, including at least 25 believed to have been killed.

Israel has responded to the deadliest attack in its history with relentless bombardment, a siege and then a ground invasion of Gaza that has killed at least 23,210 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Footage of the men, including Kahlout, stripped down to their underwear, with some of them appearing to hand over weapons, was last month aired by Israeli media, which reported the alleged surrender of Hamas militants.

The clips sparked outrage on social media, with Hamas denying the individuals were members of its armed wing.

The Israeli army said it often strips people that it deems could pose a threat to ensure they do not carry arms or explosives.

RSF has said Israel has arrested a total of 38 Palestinian journalists since October 7 and is currently holding 31.

"This intimidation, this terror, these endless attempts to silence Palestinian journalism, whether by chains, bullets or bombs, must stop," said Jonathan Dagher, head of RSF's Middle East desk.

"We call for the immediate release of all detained journalists and for their urgent protection," he added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

'No' to same-sex blessings, say two Eastern Catholic bishops 'No' to same-sex blessings, say two Eastern Catholic bishops
Poland's bishops pledge dialogue with new government Poland's bishops pledge dialogue with new government
South Korea passes bill banning dog meat trade South Korea passes bill banning dog meat trade
Palestinian journalist freed from Israeli custody was abused Palestinian journalist freed from Israeli custody was abused
Migration and its conundrums: A critical perspective from India Migration and its conundrums: A critical perspective from India
UN urged to probe ‘torture’ of Jimmy Lai’s key witness UN urged to probe ‘torture’ of Jimmy Lai’s key witness
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Larantuka

Diocese of Larantuka

The diocese of Larantuka covers two districts — Flores Timur and Lembata — in the eastern part of Flores

Read more
Diocese of Satna

Diocese of Satna

In a land area of 45,147 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the revenue districts of Chhatarpur, Rewa,

Read more
Diocese of Bac Ninh

Diocese of Bac Ninh

In a land area of 24,600 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers five whole provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Kan,

Read more
Diocese of Gorakhpur

Diocese of Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur is situated 750 kilometers southeast of Delhi, 225 kilometers north of Varanasi and 275 kilometers west of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.