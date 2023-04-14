News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Palestinian Authority accused of blocking rights group

To deny renewal of registration for lawyers association makes claims to protect Palestinian rights 'ring hollow,' HRW says

Palestinian Authority accused of blocking rights group

Palestinian lawyers demonstrate in front of the Prime Minister's office in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, on July 25, 2022, to reportedly protest the Palestinian President establishing laws by decree which they consider a violation of the independence of the judiciary. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Ramallah

By AFP, Ramallah

Published: April 14, 2023 05:44 AM GMT

Updated: April 14, 2023 05:52 AM GMT

Human Rights Watch on Thursday criticised the Palestinian Authority for obstructing civil rights after it denied the registration of a lawyers association.

Lawyers for Justice -- which represents Palestinians detained by the PA -- said the renewal of its registration has been denied after it was accused of accepting foreign funding in violation of its legal status.

The legal group was also accused by a PA official of "nonprofit activities" when its renewal was blocked in March, HRW said.

Lawyers for Justice said that accepting foreign funding was not in violation of Palestinian law.

"So long as the PA blocks groups from carrying out work focused on their abuses, their calls to safeguard Palestinian civil society and protect Palestinian rights will continue to ring hollow," HRW's Omar Shakir said.

Without official registration it could lose access to bank accounts, have its offices closed, and its staff could face arrest, the group's head Mohannad Karaje told Human Rights Watch.

An official from the Palestinian economy ministry told AFP that the organisation had been denied registration after refusing to submit its budget and tax files to the ministry.

"The information we have says that this company receives money, even though it is a non-profit company," he said.

In a statement to AFP, Karaje said the ministry's claims were "contrary to the truth", and added that the organisation had been subjected to "a campaign of harassment and prosecution".

The move to muzzle Lawyers for Justice reflects a larger trend of the PA "shrinking the space for civil society organisations and further empowering its security services", Karaje said.

The PA did not respond to a request for comment from AFP.

In November 2021, Israel said six Palestinian civil society groups could no longer operate legally in the occupied West Bank after being accused of collaborating with the outlawed Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

But critics say the PA is also putting increased pressure on Palestinian civil society.

Nizar Banat -- a leading critic of the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmud Abbas -- died in June 2021 after being dragged from his home in the West Bank by Palestinian security forces.

In December, Banat's family submitted a case against the PA to the International Criminal Court.

Last year hundreds of Palestinian lawyers held a rare street protest against what they described as the Palestinian Authority's "rule by decree", accusing it of curbing Palestinian "rights and freedoms".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics struggle to practice their faith Vietnam Catholics struggle to practice their faith
Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia
Militants claim killing 'Pakistani spy' Christian Militants claim killing 'Pakistani spy' Christian
Ex-bishop arrested for alleged graft, money laundering in India Ex-bishop arrested for alleged graft, money laundering in India
Indian president concerned over attacks on Christians Indian president concerned over attacks on Christians
Christian Chinese lawyer appeals ‘subversion’ conviction Christian Chinese lawyer appeals ‘subversion’ conviction
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.