X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan's top court rejects petition to increase minority seats

Minorities claim the government has undercounted them to draw smaller constituencies and share out fewer seats in assemblies, Senate

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: February 09, 2022 04:06 AM GMT

Updated: February 09, 2022 05:12 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining

Feb 8, 2022
2

Justice for women religious within the Catholic Church

Feb 7, 2022
3

Letter from Rome: The old order is passing away

Feb 6, 2022
4

Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

Feb 8, 2022
5

US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms

Feb 5, 2022
6

Vietnamese priest's alleged killer 'not insane'

Feb 7, 2022
7

“Words without thoughts”

Feb 7, 2022
8

Indian court reminds Hindu petitioner of ‘religious tolerance’

Feb 7, 2022
9

Striking Cambodian casino workers ordered home after Omicron detected

Feb 7, 2022
10

Philippine diocese warns against dismissed priest’s ministry

Feb 7, 2022
Support UCA News
Pakistan's top court rejects petition to increase minority seats
Akmal Bhatti, chairman of the Minorities Alliance Pakistan, leading a protest for electoral reforms in 2018. (Photo: supplied) 

Pakistan’s top court has dismissed a plea by a Christian group seeking an increase in the seats reserved for religious minorities in the national and provincial assemblies.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Feb. 7 rejected the petition on the grounds that the constitutional amendment was required to increase minority representation. The highest court in the country said it cannot issue directions to the parliament on the issue.

“The court was not authorized to issue an order to the parliament to amend the constitution. How could the court decide for enhancing the minorities’ seats in the parliament,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed.

The petition brought by the Pakistan Interfaith League (PIL) was earlier rejected by Lahore High Court.

Christian human rights activists had long been demanding an increase in seats for religious minorities from 10 to 14 in the 342-seat national assembly. The national parliament currently has four Christian and six Hindu members.

Currently, religious minorities can contest only 33 reserved seats in the provincial assemblies and four seats in the Senate.

Minority voters account for 3.63 million or 3.5 percent of the 118 million voters in Pakistan, according to official records.

Christian activists in Pakistan rejected the sixth population census in general and data on religious minorities in particular since official data of the 2017 census showed the overall minority population fell from 3.73 percent in 1998 to 3.53 percent in 2017. The Christian population declined significantly by 0.32 percent in the aggregate figure.

Minorities in Pakistan say that the government has undercounted them in an attempt to draw smaller constituencies and share out fewer seats in assemblies and the Senate.

Akmal Bhatti, chairman of the Minorities Alliance Pakistan, termed the petition a political drama.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Those who are already lost cannot be called our leaders. They didn’t even know that electoral reforms can come only through a constitutional amendment. The deviants are misleading simple people. Our movements need political training,” he said in a social media post.

Sabir Michael, a Catholic human rights activist and professor at the University of Karachi, welcome the court verdict.

“Sadly, some Christian groups try to reach out to the top court, for every matter, for the sake of popularity. Instead, they should lobby the parliamentarians.  Even this rejection can build momentum on social media,” he told UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to 'guarantee' baby boy
Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to 'guarantee' baby boy
Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Hindu pride and Muslim fears overshadow key Indian poll
Hindu pride and Muslim fears overshadow key Indian poll
Nunico reiterates Indian Church's support for Dalit empowerment
Nunico reiterates Indian Church's support for Dalit empowerment
Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining
Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining
The India-China game of one-upmanship
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Support Us

Latest News

China tech worker's death reignites industry overtime debate
Feb 9, 2022
Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to 'guarantee' baby boy
Feb 9, 2022
Korean Church supports struggling single mothers
Feb 9, 2022
Covid-19 strikes twice for Timor-Leste PM
Feb 9, 2022
Indonesian farmer arrests spark outrage
Feb 9, 2022
Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Feb 9, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest
Feb 9, 2022
Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future
Feb 8, 2022
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Feb 8, 2022
Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness
Feb 8, 2022
“Words without thoughts”
Feb 7, 2022

Features

Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Feb 9, 2022
Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Church in Kenya to help schools respond to Covid disruption

Church in Kenya to help schools respond to Covid disruption
Spains leftist government to investigate clergy sex abuse

Spain’s leftist government to investigate clergy sex abuse
The opera star who enchants the pope

The opera star who enchants the pope
Assisted suicide the Vaticans strategic turn on bioethics

Assisted suicide: the Vatican's strategic turn on bioethics
Pope allows Argentine bishop to resign after priests revolt over Covid protocols

Pope allows Argentine bishop to resign after priests revolt over Covid protocols
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.