Pakistan's minorities demand anti-forced conversion law

Members of the Media gather as a judge arrives in a car for the gang-rape case hearing at the District Jail in Lahore on March 20. A Pakistani court on March 20 sentenced two men to death over the gang rape of a French-Pakistani mother, lawyers said, an attack that prompted nationwide protests and tough new anti-rape legislation. (Photo: Arif Ali/AFP)
Minority rights activists have called on Pakistan's parliament and provincial assemblies to take legal steps to end forced conversion and marriages involving girls from religious minorities.The demand came at a March 21 seminar where speakers reported increasing cases of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of underage girls from Hindu and Christian communities.The National Commission of Justice and Peace, the human rights arm of the Karachi Archdiocese, hosted the seminar. Minority lawmakers, human rights activists, and women rights defenders joined the discussion on "fundamental rights of religious minorities in the constitution of Pakistan and forced conversion of religious minorities."Seema Maheshwari, a rights activist, said at least four new cases of forced conversion have been recorded in the country within the last week."Sindh's Hindus and Christians in Punjab continue to face the problem of child marriages and forced religious conversion. Girls as young as 12, 13, and 14 year-olds are kidnapped and converted to Islam by their abductors," she said.“In 2015, 1,200 Hindu families in Sindh migrated to India. The main reason was the denial of equal rights, discrimination and forced conversion of underage girls," she said.