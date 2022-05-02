News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Pakistan

Pakistan's former PM, PTI leaders accused of blasphemy

Imran Khan, former cabinet ministers charged with desecrating the Prophet's Mosque in Medina

Muslims pray at the Prophet's Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Medina on April 29 during the fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: SPA/AFP)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: May 02, 2022 07:31 AM GMT

Updated: May 02, 2022 07:36 AM GMT

Church leaders have joined activists in condemning the blasphemy case against Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for desecrating Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (the Prophet’s Mosque) in the holy city of Medina.

Muhammad Naeem, a local of Faisalabad city in Punjab province, registered the case under Section 295-A of the penal code against 150 people including the former cricket star, who was ousted as prime minister in April, and several former cabinet ministers.

On April 28, PTI supporters chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of his delegation visiting the mosque.

Police in Medina arrested at least five Pakistani nationals for “abusing and insulting” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Sharif and his companion as well as violating the sanctity of the second-holiest site in Islam, after the Great Mosque in Mecca.

Both political and religious leaders condemned the chanting of political slogans at the Prophet's Mosque.

Khan has distanced himself from the protesting pilgrims. “I cannot think of asking anyone to do sloganeering at that sacred place. Nobody who loves the prophet (PBUH) can even think of it,” he stated.

“Whenever politicians/state have played the blasphemy card, fear and insecurity creep in society. People are enraged and the atmosphere eventually leads to outpouring of violence"

"What happened was because of their [new government's] own actions — the way they ousted the [previous] government by becoming a part of a foreign conspiracy. This is the public reaction.”

Punishment under Section 295-A of the blasphemy laws is up to 10 years' imprisonment, or a fine, or both for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Police data shows that at least 585 persons were booked on charges of blasphemy in 2021, with the overwhelming majority from Punjab.

Human rights activists have condemned the latest case, saying that the use of blasphemy allegations to settle political scores is unacceptable.

“The cases registered against senior PTI leaders under S. 295-A must be withdrawn immediately. No government or political party can afford to allow allegations of blasphemy to be weaponized against its rivals,” the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a statement on May 1.

According to lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir, police cannot register a first information report (FIR) under 295A on citizen's complaint.

“Instead it requires a complaint on the government’s order. So the FIR against Imran Khan is either defective or registered on express government orders. PML-N learned nothing from Faizabad Dharna, playing the same dangerous blasphemy card which it fell a victim to five years ago,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Whenever politicians/state have played the blasphemy card, fear and insecurity creep in society. People are enraged and the atmosphere eventually leads to outpouring of violence. Anyone caring for society will not indulge in such politics.”

Kashif Aslam, program coordinator of the Catholic bishops' National Commission for Justice and Peace, agreed.

“This is totally unacceptable. It is obvious that blasphemy cases are only used to settle personal scores. We reject using religion in political issues,” he told UCA News.

“Imran Khan is already using the religion card and we urge this government to refrain from this. They should address this issue in the political context only.”

