X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Pakistan

Pakistan's failing grade on human rights

Humanity is being stripped away on the streets, leaving little hope for the rights and freedoms of its people

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: December 10, 2021 10:17 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
2

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
3

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
4

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception

Dec 8, 2021
5

India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning

Dec 7, 2021
6

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
7

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
8

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
9

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
10

Christmas and our own life's journey

Dec 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw speaks at a function on the eve of Human Rights Day at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore, Pakistan, on Dec. 9. (Photo courtesy of Catholic TV)

It only takes the events of one week to summarize the situation of human rights in Pakistan.

“I went to speak and perform in Government College University Chiniot but I was not allowed on campus. I was told that intelligence agencies called Dr. Shahid Kamal (the vice-chancellor) and blocked my entry,” said Taimur Rahman, an associate professor at Lahore University of Management Sciences, in a Facebook post on Dec. 8.

“I have committed no crime. My only ‘crime’ is that I’m a progressive who stands on the side of the poor and downtrodden. Please share my video to express solidarity and record your protest against this inexplicable censorship of progressive thought,” he appealed to netizens in a post viewed by more than 3,000 people.

The same afternoon, videos of several women being assaulted, stripped and filmed in a market in Faisalabad, also in Punjab province, surfaced on social media. Their ordeal went on for an hour with none of the spectators attempting to intervene.

The incident comes amid 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, an annual international campaign that kicks off on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.

Many netizens justified the action after the emergence of a new video showing the women stealing from a shop.

Trying civilians in military courts is akin to butchering the constitution. An extremely dangerous precedent has been set in the Idrees Khattak case

Humanity was stripped away on the roads of Faisalabad, often referred to as the little Manchester of Pakistan because of its rapid industrial growth and textile mills.  

Also last week, military courts convicted prominent rights activist Idris Khattak for espionage and sentenced him to 14 years’ imprisonment. 

“Trying civilians in military courts is akin to butchering the constitution. An extremely dangerous precedent has been set in the Idrees Khattak case. Every citizen is vulnerable. You can be abducted for months, then tried before military courts with accusations of espionage and convicted without evidence being made public or you being given right to engage a lawyer of your choice and with no right to appeal before high courts,” said Jibran Nasir, a human rights activist.

However, the most disturbing news of the year was the gruesome killing of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan factory manager who was tortured and set on fire by a mob for alleged blasphemy in Sialkot, another export hub with the highest per capita income in the country. The roots of radicalization are much deeper in the poorer villages.  

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The lynching drew international condemnation with the world calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to take strict action against the culprits.

However, the Catholic actor, director and civil servant Ashir Azeem, who migrated to Canada in 2018, doesn’t blame the members of the mob.

“Most of them are millennials claiming this to be Islam. They saw society honoring the murderers of alleged blasphemers. The children learned what they were shown. Is it their fault they took their elders seriously? Corrective action is needed but the poor are being punished for poverty, not murder,” he said in a YouTube video.

My hopes of seeing a peaceful Pakistan in my lifetime ended this April amid violent protests by the hardline Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) Pakistan to force the government to expel the French ambassador over the issue of blasphemous cartoons published in France. Eight policemen were killed in the ensuing violence.

One of the videos circulating on social media showed a man holding his newborn son while participating in the chaos. I can’t think of such commitment in any other religious community of Pakistan. TLP slogans will run in the blood of generations to come.

Pakistan will be referred to as a country of particular concern until radical groups like TLP continue claiming to be the kingmaker in the next general elections. Such is its popularity that a motorcycle mechanic near my house offers free repairs to TLP voters.

But a vote bank based on bloodbaths cannot ensure a progressive Pakistan.

We shall work harder to rehabilitate human rights and make this movement known in every street for peace in the whole country

Christian activists in Pakistan are observing Human Rights Day by organizing countrywide protests against the forced conversions of underage minority girls. A social media campaign urged missionary schools to close the institutions on Dec. 10 in protest against forced conversions, religious intolerance and extremism. 

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore led an interfaith rally at Sacred Heart Cathedral to commemorate the day the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

“We have been struggling to promote human dignity and respect in Pakistan for the past many years. We shall work harder to rehabilitate human rights and make this movement known in every street for peace in the whole country,” he said.

Last month the National Commission for Minorities accepted the resignation of Archbishop Shaw amid allegations about the commission’s inability to address the concerns of religious minorities such as Christians and Hindus.

The Catholic bishops' National Commission for Justice and Peace had been urging him to reject the “toothless body without proper legislation” since his appointment was announced in May 2020.

Liberals in Pakistan face an uphill task of defending the nation's human rights record tainted by discriminatory legislation like blasphemy laws as well as pointless media rules, which contribute to egregious human rights abuses.

Even if we cannot confront the powerful, let us support those who do so. 

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Bangladesh authorities bulldoze Rohingya shops
Bangladesh authorities bulldoze Rohingya shops
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others
Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others
Caritas Bangladesh joins global campaign to end gender violence
Caritas Bangladesh joins global campaign to end gender violence
Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code
Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code
Support Us

Latest News

Bangladesh authorities bulldoze Rohingya shops
Dec 11, 2021
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Dec 11, 2021
Nobel winner Maria Ressa attacks US tech giants for stoking hate
Dec 11, 2021
Catholic leaders question migrants death in Mexico
Dec 11, 2021
Father Donald Cozzens, who sought a healthier Church, dies at 82
Dec 11, 2021
New bishop aims to heal Hong Kong’s wounds
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021

Features

Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
I learn resilience and the joy of living from refugees

“I learn resilience and the joy of living from refugees”
John prepares the way

John prepares the way

Who Defines Civilization

Who Defines Civilization?
The first sign of corruption

The first sign of corruption
Theologian of Liberation

Theologian of Liberation
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.