News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan’s blasphemy law comes under scrutiny at UK meet

Speakers at a ministerial conference on religious freedom in London have appealed for the abolition of the death penalty

Pakistan’s blasphemy law comes under scrutiny at UK meet

Voice of Justice chairman Joseph Jansen (right) with British parliamentarian David Alton holding a photograph of Pakistani blasphemy victim Shagufta Kiran at the International Ministerial Conference 2022 in London recently. (Photo courtesy Voice of Justice)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: July 12, 2022 10:20 AM GMT

Updated: July 12, 2022 10:22 AM GMT

An international conference on religious freedom has appealed Pakistan government to repeal the death penalty for apostasy and blasphemy targeting mainly Christians and Ahmadis.

Many participants from Pakistan including an official of the Catholic Bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) joined delegates from over 100 countries at the fourth International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief in London on July 5-6.

British parliamentarian David Alton, a member of the House of Lords, and Joël Voordewind, a former member of parliament from the Christian Union party in the Netherlands, took up the case of Shagufta Kiran, a Christian mother of four, arrested in July 2021 in Islamabad for allegedly spreading blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group.

“The death penalty should not be imposed on non-violent conduct such as offending a religion or leaving a religion. Still, 12 nations maintain the death penalty for apostasy and/or blasphemy,” said Lord Alton, who visited Pakistan in 2019.

Voordewind pointed out how blasphemy laws support the majority religion in a way that discriminates against other groups in Pakistan while promoting intolerance and emboldening extremist groups to commit acts of violence against minorities.

Joseph Jansen, chairman of the Voice for Justice, urged the government of Pakistan to abolish or reform its domestic laws on defamation and blasphemy in accordance with international human rights law.

“The state must implement measures to prevent violence, persecution, and discrimination on the basis of religion and stop the misuse of the blasphemy laws by requiring all cases to undergo prior judicial review before charges are made,” he told UCA News.

In a panel discussion on “Freedom of Belief in Pakistan” on July 6, speakers including Cecil Chaudhry, South Asia deputy team leader of Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) UK, highlighted the root causes of religious persecution and intolerance in the country.

“The state has failed in protecting its vulnerable and marginalized communities. It is unable to enforce the rule of law and has allowed for the extremist mindset to grow and given way for mob violence,” he stated.

He further explained how in the last decade social media had led to a faster rise in hate within society and suggested focusing on education to help change the mindset towards accepting and respecting all communities in Pakistan.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankan politicians scramble to form All Party Government Sri Lankan politicians scramble to form All Party Government
Philippine bishops pledge to prioritize poor Philippine bishops pledge to prioritize poor
The shadow of American abortion The shadow of American abortion
Pakistan’s blasphemy law comes under scrutiny at UK meet Pakistan’s blasphemy law comes under scrutiny at UK meet
The apostle of Kazakhstan who defied persecution for love of Jesus The apostle of Kazakhstan who defied persecution for love of Jesus
US envoy in Hong Kong rebukes China's crackdown in farewell speech US envoy in Hong Kong rebukes China's crackdown in farewell speech
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Nigerian Catholic diocese plagued by Islamists gets its first auxiliary bishop

Nigerian Catholic diocese plagued by Islamists gets its first auxiliary bishop

Episcopal consecration of John Bogna Bakeni as Auxiliary Bishop of Maiduguri signals hope for the persecuted Church in Nigeria

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.