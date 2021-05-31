X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Pakistan

Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross

Jannat Mirza under fire after uploading several videos of her wearing a silver cross on a chain dangling from her waist

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: May 31, 2021 10:12 AM GMT

Updated: May 31, 2021 10:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistan proposes 'bizarre' bill on compulsory marriage

May 28, 2021
2

Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians

May 31, 2021
3

Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19

May 31, 2021
4

Hindu 'fundamentalists' attack church in India

May 28, 2021
5

Brunei Cardinal Cornelius Sim dies after battling cancer

May 29, 2021
6

Another church attacked in conflict-torn eastern Myanmar

May 28, 2021
7

Jailed Indian Jesuit moved to hospital after health worsens

May 28, 2021
8

Four Catholics die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 28, 2021
9

Catholic media mogul jailed, bankers threatened in Hong Kong

May 28, 2021
10

Brunei has Covid under control as much of SE Asia falters

May 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross

A screenshot of Jannat Mirza's controversial TikTok.

Christian activists in Lahore have filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accusing Pakistan's most popular TikToker of insulting the Christian cross.

Jannat Mirza has been heavily criticized on social media since she uploaded several videos last week of her wearing a silver cross on a chain dangling from her waist. The videos have since been removed.

Catholic philanthropist Raja Walter and three other activists are pursuing a blasphemy case against her. 

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Mirza has intentionally desecrated a cross, the holy sign of Christians. She has hurt the religious feelings of millions of Pakistani Christians. She should be punished and arrested,” they stated in a May 28 complaint.

Walter said the cyber wing of the FIA had called the activists.

“Deleting videos doesn’t make any difference. They don’t spare our community in blasphemy cases. We also demand a first information report against Mirza,” he told UCA News.

If a Christian had done it, they would set his house and children on fire. Woe on this law

“Last year she uploaded a video wearing pants with images of Jesus and Mary. But the FIA took no action against her, arguing that it was filmed in Switzerland.”

The activists have garnered support on social media. Many netizens are calling for a boycott of Mirza, the first Pakistani to reach over 15 million followers.

“If a Christian had done it, they would set his house and children on fire. Woe on this law,” stated Francis AD, a Karachi-based Christian, in a Facebook post.

Blasphemy is a highly sensitive issue in deeply conservative Pakistan where mere allegations have led to extrajudicial killings and mob violence. However, Muslim TikTokers often insult Christians and their faith.

Related News

Last November, a TikToker apologized for using a derogatory term for her Christian maid.

In December 2019, TV show host Mubashir Luqman drew the ire of the Christian community over uploading a video called “25th December, Christmas Day, Myth or Reality” on his YouTube channel.

A month earlier, another female TikTok user uploaded a music video of her walking barefoot on a rug depicting the Last Supper. Both later apologized.

Also Read

Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19
Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19
Catholics welcome Indian court suspending discriminatory order
Catholics welcome Indian court suspending discriminatory order
Prominent Sri Lankan Buddhist monk dies of Covid-19
Prominent Sri Lankan Buddhist monk dies of Covid-19
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate centenary of migration and faith
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate centenary of migration and faith
Millions of Indians pushed into poverty
Millions of Indians pushed into poverty
Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season
Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Malian bishops condemn coup, seek return of democracy
May 31, 2021
Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
May 31, 2021
Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19
May 31, 2021
No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
May 31, 2021
Former priest and activist shot dead in Philippines
May 31, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
An interfaith prayer for Myanmar in Italy
May 31, 2021
Letter from Rome: Vatican Media's identity crisis
May 30, 2021
Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021

Features

No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
May 31, 2021
Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians
May 31, 2021
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanons Christian leaders

Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanon's Christian leaders
Farleft groups violently attack Church procession in Paris

Far-left groups violently attack Church procession in Paris
Pope Francis or John XXIV

"Pope Francis or John XXIV?"
Pope orders Vatican inquiry into the Archdiocese of Cologne

Pope orders Vatican inquiry into the Archdiocese of Cologne
No hiding place for civilians in Myanmars Catholic stronghold

No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Mon 31 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Mon 31 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr
Lord, may I always give to God what belongs to Him

Lord, may I always give to God what belongs to Him
May there be an end to intolerance to difference in faith

May there be an end to intolerance to difference in faith
St. Justin Martyr | Saint of the Day

St. Justin Martyr | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.