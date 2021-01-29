Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'

The under-construction sewage disposal station adjacent to New Convent School in 2019. (Photo supplied)

As schools around Pakistan prepare to reopen next month amid rising Covid-19 cases, the students of New Convent School will be bracing for a new sewage disposal station.

A pungent odor hangs in the compound of the school that enrolls 1,500 children, most of them Christians, in Dawood Colony of Faisalabad. About 300 students live in an adjacent hostel. The building is surrounded by about 5,000 houses of Christians.

Naqash Sajid, the school administrator, worries for the children’s health. “It is hard for them to study when the machines roar and start operating. This is an environmental attack. The smell has destroyed the educational environment. The whole community is disturbed,” he told UCA News.

“We shall follow the standard operating procedures for the pandemic but can’t stop the viruses and risk of water-borne diseases from the neighborhood. We demand a dispensary or a park.”

