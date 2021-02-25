Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet

The tweet depicted Maryan Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as a Hindu deity.

Controversial Pakistani politician, cleric and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has deleted a tweet in which he used the picture of a Hindu deity to poke fun at a female opposition leader.

The tweet sparked outrage among the country’s tiny Hindu community, members of parliament, netizens and activists.

“I apologize for hurting the feelings of the Hindu community. The purpose was never like that. The tweet has been removed. I respect all religions. These are the teachings of my religion,” Hussain wrote on Feb. 24.

Hussain came under fire immediately after posting the tweet to take a shot at Maryan Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, by using the image of a Hindu deity.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, head of the Pakistan Hindu Council and a member of parliament, branded Hussain's tweet a "shameful act."

"Strongly condemn this shameful act by someone who claims to be a religious scholar also but doesn't know respect to other religions. Delete this tweet immediately, otherwise we reserve the right to demand strict action under the blasphemy act and protest across the country," Vankwani wrote on Twitter.

Lal Malhi, a Hindu politician from Umerkot, urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against Hussain for his “immoral act.”

"Strongly condemn the blasphemous act of Aamir Liaquat and appeal to Imran Khan to take notice of this immoral act. No religion including Islam permits him to do such illogical acts," he said.

Rights activist Kapil Dev lashed out at Hussain and requested PM Khan take strong notice of the act by a lawmaker from his party. "Hindus are abused and their religious sentiments are hurt even by those sitting in parliament," he said.

This is not the first time Hussain has angered the country’s minorities. In 2014, he used derogatory language against Ahmadis on his TV show. Within five days of the show, Ahmadi man Luqman Ahmad Shehzad was gunned down in Gujranwala.