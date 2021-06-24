X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani PM condemned for misogynous remarks

Imran Khan sparks outrage by suggesting scantily clad women invite sexual violence

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: June 24, 2021 09:00 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
2

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
3

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
4

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
5

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
6

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
7

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
8

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
9

Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Jun 23, 2021
10

Christians seek removal of Pakistani PM's 'offensive' interview

Jun 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistani PM condemned for misogynous remarks

Pakistani PM Imran Khan gives his controversial interview to HBO on June 20. (Photo supplied)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in under fire after declaring women’s dressing practices and public postures as reasons for inviting sexual violence.

In a June 20 interview with Axios on HBO, Khan blamed women’s clothing for rising sexual assault cases in the country.

“If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots. It’s just common sense,” he said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

His remarks sparked outrage on social media. Khan made similar remarks in April during a question-and-answer session with the public. He said that the rise in sexual violence in Pakistan, particularly against children, was due to fahashi (vulgarity).

The Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights (JAC), a coalition of rights groups and journalist unions, condemned “these misogynous remarks” in an emergency meeting on June 23.

“These remarks have further strengthened the centuries-old, traditional, conservative mindset blaming victims for inciting sexual harassment and violence from aggressors. These remarks also depict the typical mindset of feudal, patriarchal and anti-women behavior that has persisted in our society for generations. Ironically these remarks have come from a person holding the dignified and respectable office of prime minister,” the JAC stated in a press release.

We not only reject those words but demand an immediate public apology and resignation from the prime minister

“Making such remarks is not an unconscious utterance of anti-women words but part of deliberate and conscious efforts to impose a conservative agenda on the people of Pakistan. We not only reject those words but demand an immediate public apology and resignation from the prime minister, who has brought bad repute to the country and disrespect to very tolerant, civilized and sensitive citizens, especially women, of our society.”

The JAC is planning to organize protest rallies in all major cities urging the PM to take back his words and issue an immediate public apology.

On June 20, Lahore police arrested 70-year-old Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, the Lahore deputy chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, for molesting a seminary student. He was booked on sexual assault charges after the student released footage of the incident.

Earlier this week, a vulgar video of cleric Abdul Qavi went viral on social media. Qavi was seen naked while masturbating in a room. He ends the video while giving kisses.

Related News

Last month Christians in Karachi protested after a 10-year-old Christian girl suffered a rape attempt by one of her Muslim neighbors in a Christian settlement in the southern port city. 

Also Read

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Dalit Christian dies in police custody in India
Dalit Christian dies in police custody in India
Pollution fears for India's holy river
Pollution fears for India's holy river
Sri Lankan Church insists Easter attack inquiry far from over
Sri Lankan Church insists Easter attack inquiry far from over
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Pakistani archbishop demands ministry of minority affairs
Pakistani archbishop demands ministry of minority affairs

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Jun 24, 2021
Filipinos remember Aquino as corruption-fighting president
Jun 24, 2021
Pakistani PM condemned for misogynous remarks
Jun 24, 2021
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Jun 24, 2021
Korean archdiocese plans contest to revitalize church music
Jun 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Jun 24, 2021
Japanese reject the Olympics and inoculation
Jun 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021

Features

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in England Wales set up new panel to curb abuse

Catholic bishops in England, Wales set up new panel to curb abuse
Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls

Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls
Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign

Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign
Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States

Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States
Part II Synods without true synodality

Part II: Synods without true synodality?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will

We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will
Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper

Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper
Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day

Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.