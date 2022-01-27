Pakistani netizens divided over blasphemy death sentence

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore
Updated: January 27, 2022 04:35 AM GMT
Islamist students throw footwear toward effigies representing Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who was released after spending eight years on death row for blasphemy, in Karachi on Nov. 21, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
A death sentence imposed on a 26-year-old Muslim woman for sharing blasphemous messages over WhatsApp and Facebook has divided social media in Pakistan.
The hashtags #SaveAneeqa and #HangAneeqa started trending on Twitter in the wake of the Jan. 19 verdict by a sessions court in Rawalpindi convicting Aneeqa Ateeq under Section 295-C (blasphemy) for sharing images deemed to be insulting to Prophet Muhammad and one of his wives.
In her plea to the court, Aneeqa said she was deliberately pulled into a religious controversy by a male friend and the complainant in the case after she refused his overtures. The two had reportedly met online and connected on WhatsApp.
Besides being sentenced to death along with a fine of 50,000 rupees (US$283), she was also given a 20-year jail sentence under various sections of the Pakistani Penal Code including 298-A, pertaining to derogatory remarks against holy personages.
“295 C Red Zone of Muslim. Hang all Blasphemers! #HangAneeqa,” stated Nasir Mahmood, an activist of Radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, in his Jan. 24 tweet.
However, academics like Ammar Ali Jan, a member of the Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement, a democratic pressure group, cited the plight of several blasphemy victims in his tweet.
Church leaders and human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores
“Aneeqa Ateeq accused of blasphemy after refusing a man's advances and sentenced to death. Junaid Hafeez implicated by jealous colleagues and jailed. Mashal Khan lynched at behest of corrupt university admin. Blasphemy charges wreck lives and are a disservice to Islam and Pakistan,” he said.
Hafeez, a university professor, was sentenced to death in 2019 after being in solitary confinement for more than six years under blasphemy charges for insulting Prophet Muhammad on Facebook.
Khan, a journalism student, was lynched by a mob at a university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2017.
Blasphemy has been a sensitive issue in Pakistan. Church leaders and human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.
According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), 89 people, including 18 women, have been killed in accusations and cases of blasphemy in the country since modern Pakistan was formed in 1947.
Allegations of blasphemy were made against 107 women and 1,308 men up to 2021, claims the think-tank. “The actual number is believed to be higher because not all blasphemy cases get reported in the press,” states the CRSS report, adding that more than 70 percent of the accused were reported from Punjab province.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…