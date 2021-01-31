X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse

Cleric and colleague of woman accused of blasphemy call for the protection of minorities

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Updated: January 31, 2021 04:38 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services

Jan 29, 2021
2

Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim

Jan 30, 2021
3

China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia

Jan 29, 2021
4

Fierce anti-Christian campaign targets India's indigenous people

Jan 29, 2021
5

Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia

Jan 29, 2021
6

Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor

Jan 28, 2021
7

Cambodia expands monitoring of 'fake news'

Jan 28, 2021
8

New Holy Cross education ministry in Bangladesh

Jan 28, 2021
9

Catholic students in Philippines appeal for help

Jan 28, 2021
10

Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault

Jan 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse

Muslim cleric Maulana Tahir and staff nurse Kausar have condemned violence against a Christian nurse accused of blasphemy. (Image supplied)

A Muslim cleric and a colleague of a Christian nurse attacked by a mob following blasphemy allegations have called on their social media followers to protect minorities.

A day after Tabitha Nazir Gill was slapped and stripped at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital in Karachi, cleric Maulana Tahir urged authorities to protect religious minorities. 

“It is with great grief I request Prime Minister Imran Khan and state leaders to take notice. The police investigation proved that she didn’t commit blasphemy,” he stated in a Jan. 29 video message on Facebook.  

“The faces of the attackers are clear in the video. They should be given strictest punishment as well so that a violent or a religious fanatic cannot misuse the 295 (blasphemy) law to harm minorities and settle a personal score in the name of religion.

“Nowadays incidents are happening with girls of minority communities facing mountains of tyranny. Try to amend this law. Nobody should suffer. Prophet Muhammad urged to protect creation for the will of Allah. Minorities deserve equal rights to live and worship peacefully.”

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

The victim of the Karachi attack, who is also a gospel singer in the Apostolic Church, has gone into hiding since police registered a blasphemy case against her under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code that mandates the death penalty for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Kausar, a Muslim staff nurse at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, released a video supporting her colleague.

“What happened with Tabitha has created unrest. This is unacceptable. I know her personally. She is a good girl and has a kind attitude with everyone. A woman was degraded,” she said.

“We openly condemn this. This shouldn’t have happened. Anybody can allege but do you have proof? It causes disruption. We [Muslims] are the majority and should work with others. We leave religion behind in nursing. The Hippocratic Oath is to serve humanity. Christian nurses are witnesses of love. Don’t degrade Islam and avoid telling lies. We shall face God in the afterlife. Contact high authorities and management for personal disputes.”  

Rights activists say Pakistan's blasphemy laws, which were introduced by former military ruler Muhammad Zia-ul Haq in the 1980s, have been used against the followers of other religions and minority Muslim faiths like the Shia and Ahmadiyya in the Sunni-majority country.

Related News

National Lobbying Delegation member Khalid Shehzad welcomed the reaction of Muslims to the attack.

“This is the first time sensible people are openly defending a blasphemy accused. Pakistan needs such people. The video statement of Tabitha’s colleague should be used as evidence in the investigation,” he told UCA News.

“The tragedy has mounted pressure on Christian nurses. It was a conspiracy to discourage minority women from joining nursing."

The Pakistani Church is known for its high-quality education and charitable institutes. For some two centuries, Christians have provided health care in this part of the subcontinent.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

India's wealth gap widened during pandemic: Oxfam report
India's wealth gap widened during pandemic: Oxfam report
Christians arrested on conversion charge denied bail in India
Christians arrested on conversion charge denied bail in India
The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless
The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault
Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

India's wealth gap widened during pandemic: Oxfam report
Feb 1, 2021
Covid kills three Indonesian priests, infects archbishop
Feb 1, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to obey Covid-19 measures
Feb 1, 2021
Protect Indonesian society, largest Muslim group told
Feb 1, 2021
Cambodians accused of pretending to be monks at Thai temple
Feb 1, 2021
Christians arrested on conversion charge denied bail in India
Feb 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless
Feb 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: An invitation hard to refuse
Feb 1, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?
Jan 27, 2021
Unusual Japanese weddings may show new way for Church
Jan 26, 2021

Features

Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Feb 1, 2021
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Jan 30, 2021
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Jan 30, 2021
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused
Jan 29, 2021
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Jan 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
With authority Jesus teaches and liberates

With authority, Jesus teaches and liberates
Masks save lives

Masks save lives
A dangerous confusion

A dangerous confusion
An open door

An open door?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 1 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 1 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Lord, give us the grace to honour Your Word in our lives

Lord, give us the grace to honour Your Word in our lives
May all Christians unite imbibing Christ’s spirit

May all Christians unite imbibing Christ’s spirit
St Henry Morse

St Henry Morse
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.