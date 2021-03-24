X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani lawmaker faces wrath for negating minorities’ persecution

Christians slam MP’s comments after they went viral on social media

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry

Updated: March 24, 2021 07:29 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
3

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
5

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
6

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
7

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
8

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
9

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Mar 22, 2021
10

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistani lawmaker faces wrath for negating minorities’ persecution

Shunila Ruth, parliamentary secretary for ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, rejected the report on religious persecution. 

A Christian lawmaker in Pakistan's ruling party has drawn flak for rejecting a report on religious persecution in the country.

Shunila Ruth, parliamentary secretary for the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, faced criticism after she rejected an international report that said religious minorities suffered discrimination in the Islamic nation.

Last year, a 168-page report by the UK-based All-Party Parliamentary Group for Ahmadis narrated discrimination faced by their community in Pakistan.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Ruth rejected the report and announced to issue its rebuttal in a meeting last week in Islamabad.

“I feel more protected, safe, and peaceful in Pakistan than any other country of the world,” she stated.

The report, titled ‘Suffocation of the faithful – the persecution of Ahmadi Muslims in Pakistan and the rise of International Extremism,’ said “state-sponsored” persecution against Ahmadis intensified following the formation of Pakistan.  

It also noted how the denial of freedom of religion for Ahmadis has also led to the denial of freedom of religion for other communities including Christians.

“Security improvements in churches include raised-up perimeter walls, complete with razor wire, surveillance cameras, bomb-proof gates, guards and patrols,” it stated.

Jamshed Thomas, another Christian member of the National Assembly, also read a “condemnation resolution” on behalf of the Standing Committee.

However, Ruth is facing negative comments on social media after her comments instantly went viral on Christian social media.

Related News

Jesus Life TV, a web-based TV channel with more than 2,000 subscribers, invited its viewers to share their comments on her action. Many reminded her of living in a parallel universe.

“Maybe she is safe but not our community. She does not know anything about our people who are suffering,” posted Taj Nasim, a retired Christian nurse from Lahore.

“I challenge this madam. Let’s debate this issue on any platform,” said Dilawer Bhatti, a Christian software engineer.

Masihi Overseas, a group advocating human rights and fighting blasphemy laws, was more critical. “Christian politicians of Pakistan are stabbing the Christian in their back. Shame on Shunila Ruth,” it tweeted. 

On March 21, the Catholic Bishop’s National Commission of Justice and Peace held a seminar in Karachi to highlight increasing cases of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of underage girls from the Hindu and Christian communities.

According to the speakers, at least four new cases of forced conversion have been recorded in the country within a week.

According to the Lahore-based Centre for Social Justice, the highest number of blasphemy accused (200) was reported last year.

 

Also Read

Indian court denies bail to elderly Jesuit 
Indian court denies bail to elderly Jesuit 
Church groups rush aid to fire victims in Rohingya camp
Church groups rush aid to fire victims in Rohingya camp
Pakistan archdiocese cancels gatherings amid third Covid-19 wave
Pakistan archdiocese cancels gatherings amid third Covid-19 wave
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
UN selects Indian Catholic to represent Asia’s indigenous languages
UN selects Indian Catholic to represent Asia’s indigenous languages
Pakistan Church demands reforms in education policy
Pakistan Church demands reforms in education policy

Latest News

What is really Shintoism
Mar 24, 2021
Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys
Mar 24, 2021
Indian court denies bail to elderly Jesuit 
Mar 24, 2021
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence
Mar 24, 2021
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Mar 24, 2021
Pakistani lawmaker faces wrath for negating minorities’ persecution
Mar 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021

Features

What is really Shintoism
Mar 24, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The spirit of resistance in Chiapas

The spirit of resistance in Chiapas
Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries

Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries
Immortalizing Americas San Romero and countless martyrs

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave

Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave
Discerning the Grain of Wheat

Discerning the Grain of Wheat
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord

Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord
Lord, help me to do Your will always

Lord, help me to do Your will always
Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation

Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation
Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.