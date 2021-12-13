X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Pakistan

Pakistani gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators

Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province comes a day after two men with banned TTP gunned down another police officer

AFP, Islamabad

AFP, Islamabad

Published: December 13, 2021 05:55 AM GMT

Updated: December 13, 2021 06:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
2

Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others

Dec 9, 2021
3

The sad state of human rights in Asia

Dec 10, 2021
4

Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls

Dec 9, 2021
5

A year's worth of Advent

Dec 9, 2021
6

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 10, 2021
7

Indian democracy is still a work in progress

Dec 10, 2021
8

Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code

Dec 9, 2021
9

Australia urged to press Laos on rights violations

Dec 9, 2021
10

China stresses more Marxism, tightening control of religion

Dec 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistani gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators

A health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child in Karachi on Sept. 21. (Photo: AFP)

Gunmen shot dead a policeman guarding a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Dec. 12, the second such killing in two days.

"Two gunmen riding a motorbike opened fire on a policeman who was guarding a two-member female polio vaccination team in the Sheikh Uttar area, killing him on the spot," Tank district police chief Sajjad Khan told AFP.

Another police official, Amanat Ali, confirmed the incident and said the assailants had escaped.

No one has taken responsibility for the killing, which came a day after an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (TPP) in which two men gunned down a policeman who was guarding a vaccination team in the same area.

The militants on Dec. 10 ended a ceasefire with Pakistan's government mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing authorities of violating the terms of the one-month truce.

No progress had been made in fresh negotiations with Pakistan's government, according to an audio message released by Pakistani Taliban leader Noor Wali Mehsud.

Police guards protecting vaccination teams in Pakistan have come under attack in the past, mostly from homegrown militants

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in October that the government was in talks with the group for the first time since 2014, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban, who seized power across the border in August.

The Pakistani Taliban — a separate movement from Afghanistan's new leaders but which shares a common history — plunged Pakistan into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007.

Police guards protecting vaccination teams in Pakistan have come under attack in the past, mostly from homegrown militants.

Pakistan is one of only two countries where polio remains endemic, though just one case has been reported this year after 84 in 2020, according to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

But efforts to eradicate the disease have been hampered by conspiracy theories spread by the radical religious right, which claims vaccination programs are part of a Western plot to sterilize Muslims.

The unsubstantiated claims have led many parents, particularly those from poorly educated backgrounds, to refuse the jab for their children.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan province bans slur hurled at sanitation workers
Pakistan province bans slur hurled at sanitation workers
Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state
Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India
Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India
Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee
Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee
Calls to repeal India’s shoot-to-kill law
Calls to repeal India’s shoot-to-kill law
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan province bans slur hurled at sanitation workers
Dec 13, 2021
Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state
Dec 13, 2021
Philippine archbishop dies in Mindanao at 74
Dec 13, 2021
No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Singapore PM hails Church for nation building, harmony
Dec 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election
Dec 13, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment
Dec 13, 2021
The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing
Dec 12, 2021
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021

Features

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
I learn resilience and the joy of living from refugees

“I learn resilience and the joy of living from refugees”
John prepares the way

John prepares the way

Who Defines Civilization

Who Defines Civilization?
The first sign of corruption

The first sign of corruption
Theologian of Liberation

Theologian of Liberation
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.