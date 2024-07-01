News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistani diocese flays rape-accused priest’s ‘conspiracy’ theory

Naveed Thomas alleged Bishop Rehmat defamed him by publishing 'one-sided' stories against him
A suspended Catholic priest facing a rape charge has accused the bishop and vicar general of Faisalabad diocese of Pakistan of corruption and cover up, which the diocese dismissed.

A suspended Catholic priest facing a rape charge has accused the bishop and vicar general of Faisalabad diocese of Pakistan of corruption and cover up, which the diocese dismissed. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter
Published: July 01, 2024 12:20 PM GMT
Updated: July 01, 2024 12:30 PM GMT

The Faisalabad diocese in Pakistan has dismissed allegations of corruption and cover-up leveled against its bishop by a priest, who was suspended following complaints of raping a minor girl.

In a statement on June 30, the diocese said the corruption allegation against Bishop Indrias Rehmat and vicar-general Father Abid Tanveer is baseless.

The allegations came from Father Naveed Thomas, the former parish priest of St Pius X parish in Punjab province, who was suspended in February after a family complained that the priest raped their teen girl.

“Father Thomas became angry after the Church initiated an inquiry against him. He started threatening and did not cooperate with the investigating team,” said the statement in Urdu, the national language.

“He started making false statements on social media" against the bishop and vicar general after the alleged rape victim's family filed a police complaint in June.

The police complaint has "no relation with the bishop and the Church. All his allegations are baseless and based on lies,” it added.

The priest was suspended after the victim's father, Zulfiqar Masih, his parishioner, complained to the bishop.

Masih said the priest raped his daughter, now 19, "several times at gunpoint" and arranged for an abortion when she became pregnant.

He filed a complaint against the priest with the police on June 22. 

Thomas, who secured a pre-arrest bail till July 6, has accused Bishop Rehmat of pursuing the rape case to avenge four-year-old grievances.

According to him, the bishop and vicar general "cunningly turned the dispute with a family over 300,000 rupees (US$ 1,081) into a rape case."

The rape case against him, he alleged in social media, was "chalked out at the bishop's house under the observation of the religious leaders of the Faisalabad diocese." 

He also accused the bishop of paying to the alleged rape victims family "at the cost of the dignity of their daughter.” 

Church leaders who cannot "solve their disputes within the Church" should not continue as bishops. "Stop insulting Christian faith and holy service,” he added.

Thomas told UCA News the bishop was defaming him "to cover up financial irregularities in the diocese."

Bishop Rehmat denied any wrongdoing.   

“The Church can tolerate all things, but there is zero tolerance for sexual crimes,” he told UCA News.

“In a situation where a person is suspended, he is excluded from any activity involving money, children, or public,” the prelate said, referring to the taking away of responsibilities from Thomas. 

He accused the priest of attempts to mislead the family of the victim.

Shahid Anwar, a human rights lawyer and diocesan coordinator of the Catholic Bishop’s National Commission for Justice and Peace, said the sex scandal has stirred the nation’s more than 1.3 million Catholics.

“The laity is confused. They are being taunted. Father Thomas should have avoided this situation,” he said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Bernard Lancy Pinto of Aurangabad , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Mel Rey Uy of Lucena, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Liangui Li of Xianxian, China
Read More...
Cardinal
Apostolic Administrator Charles Bo of Myitkyina, Myanmar
Read More...
Latest News
Concerns over new criminal code taking effect in India
Concerns over new criminal code taking effect in India
Pakistani diocese flays rape-accused priest’s ‘conspiracy’ theory
Pakistani diocese flays rape-accused priest’s ‘conspiracy’ theory
Let’s start Father Stan Swamy’s beatification process
Let’s start Father Stan Swamy’s beatification process
Islamist mob attack on Bangladeshi mystic singer sparks uproar
Islamist mob attack on Bangladeshi mystic singer sparks uproar
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.