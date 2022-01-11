Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census

Albert David (second from right), a member of Pakistan's National Commission for Minorities, speaks at a convention of minority councilors in Lahore on Jan. 8. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry/UCA News)

Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad is skeptical about sharing parish records with local governments to ensure an accurate count of Christians in Pakistan’s first-ever digital census.

“It is not right if the government asks us to share the information. It has to take us into confidence to secure the data. There has to be proper procedure. All these things raise questions for us,” he told UCA News.

The call for digitizing parish records has grown stronger ever since it became known that the Christian population in the Islamic republic was on the decline for almost two decades, as revealed by official census data.

Bishop Sukardin called the census findings inaccurate while alleging that the true figures were being hidden. Christian rights groups and some major political parties have also rejected the census data.

“I am still trying to understand if it was intentional or our community was being irresponsible. Despite having systematic records, the Church doesn’t share its data. We are becoming a minority among minorities,” said Albert David, a member of the National Commission for Minorities.

David was speaking at a convention of minority councilors organized by the Center for Social Justice on Jan. 8 where speakers urged the federal government to ensure accuracy in the Seventh Population and Housing Census due in August.

We urge Catholics to participate in the census. It will help avail your political rights, development funds and quotas

More than 100 councilors from 13 districts of Punjab province were called on to facilitate government enumerators for an accurate count of Christians in the maiden digital census.

Church leaders have also been urging the faithful to register with the National Database and Registration Authority, acquiring computerized national identity cards and child registration certificates to ensure they were counted.

In 2021, Lahore Archdiocese even distributed forms in all parishes to enlist family members.

“We want to help enumerators who face difficulty in spelling Christian names. Catechists have helped Catholic families in writing the names accurately. All they need to do now is hand over the prepared lists to the enumerators,” said Father Francis Gulzar, vicar general of Lahore Archdiocese.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We urge Catholics to participate in the census. It will help avail your political rights, development funds and quotas.”

In 2020, Punjab became the first province to introduce a quota for students from religious minorities in higher education institutes.

Lahore Archdiocese has further sought the support of the Punjab Information Technology Board in maintaining its parishioners’ records. This will enable Sacred Heart Cathedral to issue electronic funeral, marriage and baptism certificates as well as student scholarships.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ejaz Alam Augustine lauded the archdiocese for agreeing to the pilot project.

“This [digitized] record will sure be acceptable to the government. Sadly our Church doesn’t think so. Instead of going digital, it chooses to follow the decades-old system of catechists manually keeping records,” he said.

Christians make up 1.27 percent of Pakistan's population of 207.68 million, according to 2017 census data, released in May 2021. They were 1.59 percent of the total population as per the 1998 census.

This was in keeping with the overall trend of a decrease in Pakistan’s religious minority populations by 0.18 percent between 1998 and 2017.

Activists point out the aggressive attitude towards non-Muslims gaining ground under prolonged military regimes, something democratic governments have failed to address

Overall, non-Muslims make up less than 4 percent of the country, a drastic decline from 40 percent during the birth of Pakistan in 1947. Hindus at 1.73 percent of the population remain the biggest minority group.

Activists point out the aggressive attitude towards non-Muslims gaining ground under prolonged military regimes, something democratic governments have failed to address over the years.

The blasphemy laws have long been misused to abuse minorities by religious extremists, say church leaders.

Christians and Ahmadis have been the prime targets and often end up seeking asylum in foreign nations to escape death row and threats from extremists.

In August 2021, a Pakistani Christian couple on death row for seven years on false blasphemy charges managed to gain asylum in a European country. Shafqat Emmanuel and his wife Shagufta Kausar were arrested in 2013 for allegedly sending text messages insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Qais Aslam, a professor of economics, has cited forced conversions as another reason for the declining number of minorities, especially Christians.

The Center for Social Justice reported 60 questionable cases of conversions last year. The victims included an equal number of Christians and Hindus. Some 70 percent of victims were less than 18 years of age, a majority of them as young as 14.