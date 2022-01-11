X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census

They also doubt whether digitizing parish records could help shore up their falling population numbers

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: January 11, 2022 07:26 AM GMT

Updated: January 11, 2022 09:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term

Jan 10, 2022
2

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
3

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

Jan 10, 2022
4

Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark

Jan 8, 2022
5

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

Jan 11, 2022
6

India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Jan 8, 2022
7

Judge asks Indian priest to face trial for alleged hate speech

Jan 10, 2022
8

Secularization and the toxic identity war

Jan 11, 2022
9

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders

Jan 10, 2022
10

Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest

Jan 10, 2022
Support UCA News
Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census

Albert David (second from right), a member of Pakistan's National Commission for Minorities, speaks at a convention of minority councilors in Lahore on Jan. 8. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry/UCA News)

Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad is skeptical about sharing parish records with local governments to ensure an accurate count of Christians in Pakistan’s first-ever digital census.

“It is not right if the government asks us to share the information. It has to take us into confidence to secure the data. There has to be proper procedure. All these things raise questions for us,” he told UCA News.

The call for digitizing parish records has grown stronger ever since it became known that the Christian population in the Islamic republic was on the decline for almost two decades, as revealed by official census data. 

Bishop Sukardin called the census findings inaccurate while alleging that the true figures were being hidden. Christian rights groups and some major political parties have also rejected the census data.

“I am still trying to understand if it was intentional or our community was being irresponsible. Despite having systematic records, the Church doesn’t share its data. We are becoming a minority among minorities,” said Albert David, a member of the National Commission for Minorities.

David was speaking at a convention of minority councilors organized by the Center for Social Justice on Jan. 8 where speakers urged the federal government to ensure accuracy in the Seventh Population and Housing Census due in August.

We urge Catholics to participate in the census. It will help avail your political rights, development funds and quotas

More than 100 councilors from 13 districts of Punjab province were called on to facilitate government enumerators for an accurate count of Christians in the maiden digital census.

Church leaders have also been urging the faithful to register with the National Database and Registration Authority, acquiring computerized national identity cards and child registration certificates to ensure they were counted.

In 2021, Lahore Archdiocese even distributed forms in all parishes to enlist family members.

“We want to help enumerators who face difficulty in spelling Christian names. Catechists have helped Catholic families in writing the names accurately. All they need to do now is hand over the prepared lists to the enumerators,” said Father Francis Gulzar, vicar general of Lahore Archdiocese.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We urge Catholics to participate in the census. It will help avail your political rights, development funds and quotas.”

In 2020, Punjab became the first province to introduce a quota for students from religious minorities in higher education institutes.

Lahore Archdiocese has further sought the support of the Punjab Information Technology Board in maintaining its parishioners’ records. This will enable Sacred Heart Cathedral to issue electronic funeral, marriage and baptism certificates as well as student scholarships.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ejaz Alam Augustine lauded the archdiocese for agreeing to the pilot project.

“This [digitized] record will sure be acceptable to the government. Sadly our Church doesn’t think so. Instead of going digital, it chooses to follow the decades-old system of catechists manually keeping records,” he said. 

Christians make up 1.27 percent of Pakistan's population of 207.68 million, according to 2017 census data, released in May 2021.  They were 1.59 percent of the total population as per the 1998 census.

This was in keeping with the overall trend of a decrease in Pakistan’s religious minority populations by 0.18 percent between 1998 and 2017.

Activists point out the aggressive attitude towards non-Muslims gaining ground under prolonged military regimes, something democratic governments have failed to address

Overall, non-Muslims make up less than 4 percent of the country, a drastic decline from 40 percent during the birth of Pakistan in 1947. Hindus at 1.73 percent of the population remain the biggest minority group.

Activists point out the aggressive attitude towards non-Muslims gaining ground under prolonged military regimes, something democratic governments have failed to address over the years.

The blasphemy laws have long been misused to abuse minorities by religious extremists, say church leaders.

Christians and Ahmadis have been the prime targets and often end up seeking asylum in foreign nations to escape death row and threats from extremists.

In August 2021, a Pakistani Christian couple on death row for seven years on false blasphemy charges managed to gain asylum in a European country. Shafqat Emmanuel and his wife Shagufta Kausar were arrested in 2013 for allegedly sending text messages insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Qais Aslam, a professor of economics, has cited forced conversions as another reason for the declining number of minorities, especially Christians.

The Center for Social Justice reported 60 questionable cases of conversions last year. The victims included an equal number of Christians and Hindus. Some 70 percent of victims were less than 18 years of age, a majority of them as young as 14.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan court questions extra marks for reciting Quran
Pakistan court questions extra marks for reciting Quran
India's migrant workers head home amid lockdown fear
India's migrant workers head home amid lockdown fear
Naga Christians walk against Indian army abuse
Naga Christians walk against Indian army abuse
Verdict in Indian bishop's rape trial likely on Jan. 14
Verdict in Indian bishop's rape trial likely on Jan. 14
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Sri Lankan Catholics to mark 1,000 days since bombings
Sri Lankan Catholics to mark 1,000 days since bombings
Support Us

Latest News

One dead, six wounded in Philippines bus bombing
Jan 11, 2022
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Pakistan court questions extra marks for reciting Quran
Jan 11, 2022
India's migrant workers head home amid lockdown fear
Jan 11, 2022
Pope thanks Korean Church for donations to vaccine fund
Jan 11, 2022
Philippine bishop blasts medicine hoarders
Jan 11, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Secularization and the toxic identity war
Jan 11, 2022
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Jan 10, 2022

Features

Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census
Jan 11, 2022
Prayers answered for Christian prisoners in Pakistan
Jan 10, 2022
Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud
Pope condemns cancel culture backs vaccines in state of the world address

Pope condemns "cancel culture", backs vaccines in state of the world address
What a difference a year makes or maybe not

What a difference a year makes... or maybe not
Pope mourns passing of EU parliament president

Pope mourns passing of EU parliament president
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.