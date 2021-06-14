X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Pakistan

Pakistani Christians protest nationalization of college

Christians say taking over the college was a hate crime the government committed against their community

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: June 14, 2021 06:08 AM GMT

Updated: June 14, 2021 06:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Uyghur exiles recall horrific crimes in China

Jun 11, 2021
2

Uphill battle for survival for religious, ethnic minorities in Asia

Jun 11, 2021
3

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Jun 14, 2021
4

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Jun 14, 2021
5

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?

Jun 11, 2021
6

Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'

Jun 11, 2021
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jun 11, 2021
8

Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor

Jun 12, 2021
9

Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time

Jun 11, 2021
10

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Jun 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistani Christians protest nationalization of college

Church of Pakistan Bishop Humphrey Peters of Peshawar (sitting center) addresses the media at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on June 11. (Photo supplied)

Bishops, pastors and activists of the Protestant Church of Pakistan marched down a sun-soaked highway in northern Peshawar city on June 11 opposing the government taking over a college the church managed for over 160 years.

The Christians were protesting the June 3 verdict of the Islamic nation’s Supreme Court, which asked the church to hand over the management of Edwardes College Peshawar, the oldest missionary education institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, to the local government.

“The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has committed a hate crime against the church,” Church of Pakistan Bishop Humphrey Peters of Peshawar told a press conference on June 11.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The nationalization of the college is “an injustice to Pakistani Christians and a violation of the constitutional rights of the weak religious minorities,” the bishop said. “The college should be returned to its real owners.”

He urged the Christian community to organize press conferences in all major cities to press for the demand. “Our struggle will continue in Pakistan and abroad,” he said.

Some politicians also supported the bishop.

Parallel protests in Europe against the Indian occupation of Kashmir as well as Pakistan illegally occupying a Christian college would be inappropriate

“It is against Islamic teachings to occupy the college from the community. We demand the army chief to intervene. Nationalization only ruins institutions,” Allama Krarwi, leader of a religio-political party called Tehreek Tahafuz Haqooq Jafaria, told the media.

“Parallel protests in Europe against the Indian occupation of Kashmir as well as Pakistan illegally occupying a Christian college would be inappropriate. It would negate our claims of being an Islamic state.” 

The Church Missionary Society founded Edwardes College in 1853, but it plunged into controversy after American missionaries left in 2014 and a retired Christian brigadier was appointed its first Pakistani principal.

The appointment of the new principal was challenged in Peshawar High Court in 2016. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took over the college in 2019 through an administrative action validated by the provincial High Court.

Related News

The then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1972 nationalized education in Pakistan by taking over all educational institutions.

However, in 2004 the then president Pervez Musharraf ordered the conditional privatization of minority educational institutions. But at least half of the nationalized missionary schools have not been returned to Christians, according to a report of the Lahore-based Center for Social Justice (CSJ), an advocacy group for minorities.

Some churches lack the capacity to revive the schools, said the CSJ report.

Also Read

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal
Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely
Caritas Internationalis launches Covid-19 appeal for India
Caritas Internationalis launches Covid-19 appeal for India
Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats
Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats
Bangladeshi river sees dramatic rise in salinity
Bangladeshi river sees dramatic rise in salinity
Hindus force Christians to flee Indian village
Hindus force Christians to flee Indian village

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

National Right to Life decries new US abortion bill
Jun 15, 2021
Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
Jun 15, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal
Jun 14, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely
Jun 14, 2021
A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Jun 14, 2021
Suffer the children: Laos does little to tackle child labor
Jun 14, 2021
Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor
Jun 12, 2021
A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021

Features

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
At the Vatican court

At the Vatican court
Dont use Eucharist as a political weapon US Catholic priests group tells bishops

Don’t use Eucharist as a political weapon, US Catholic priests' group tells bishops
Catholic Church in Malawi tackles national crisis of education

Catholic Church in Malawi tackles national crisis of education
French archdiocese freed from 18 years of abusive leadership

French archdiocese freed from 18 years of abusive leadership

What to do when a bad bishop refuses to resign

What to do when a bad bishop refuses to resign
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, May Your love for us be our strength in loving others

Lord Jesus, May Your love for us be our strength in loving others
Grant us the ability, O God, to know the power of your grace

Grant us the ability, O God, to know the power of your grace
St. Germaine Cousin | Saint of the Day

St. Germaine Cousin | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.