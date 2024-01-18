News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Pakistan

Pakistani Christians pay tribute to British politician, educationist

James Shera 'supported persecuted minority Christians in Pakistan financially and diplomatically for years'

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw (third from left) greets Dr. James Shera (fourth from right) at Naulakha Presbyterian Church Lahore in March 2023.

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw (third from left) greets Dr. James Shera (fourth from right) at Naulakha Presbyterian Church Lahore in March 2023. (Photo: courtesy Ijaz Bhatti)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: January 18, 2024 09:22 AM GMT

Updated: January 18, 2024 09:50 AM GMT

Christians in Pakistan have paid tribute to a Pakistan-born British politician and educationist, James Shera, who supported their minority community for decades.

Shera, a Catholic, died from a heart attack during a visit to his native city Gujranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Jan. 15 at the age of 76. He had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for years.

He leaves behind a wife and son.

Shera supported persecuted minority Christians in Pakistan financially and diplomatically for years, his nephew Javed Bhatti said.

“We thank Pakistani Christians for paying tribute to him on social media. In a country like ours, few minority leaders get such tributes. He was the soft image of Pakistan,” he told UCA News.

Born in Gujranwala in 1946, Shera moved to Rugby, a town in Warwickshire in central England, in the 1970s where he completed a post-graduate degree at Warwick University and became a teacher.

In 1988, he became the first person of Pakistani origin to become a UK mayor when he was elected the mayor of Rugby.

Despite finding a new life in the United Kingdom, Shera never forgot his Pakistani roots.

In 1992, he was awarded the Star of Pakistan, the country's third highest civilian honor, in recognition of his fostering good ties between the UK and Pakistan and interfaith relations. In 2010, he was awarded another Star of Pakistan by the Pakistani Business Forum in London.

In 2005, he raised 20,000 pounds (US$25,395) for victims of an earthquake and also provided two ambulances converted into mobile hospitals.

He raised 10,000 pounds (US$12,699) from a charity match sponsored by Circle of Life Charity to support the victims of the 2010 floods in Pakistan. The fund was used to build three water filtration plants for the flood-hit Nowshara area in northern Pakistan.

In 2021, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Forman Christian College University, in Lahore.

Last year, Pakistani President Arif Alvi awarded him the Quaid-e-Azam Hilal, the second-highest civilian award, for his services to Pakistan.

Shera never forgot his community in Pakistan, said Father Bonnie Mendes, a former regional coordinator of Caritas Asia, which oversees Catholic aid services in the region.

“Shera hailed from Gujranwala, but his outreach was to the whole of the country. Despite being in England he always spoke up for the Christians of Pakistan,” Mendes told UCANews.

"James Shera never forgot his roots and always treasured his past," he added.

The Presbyterian Church of Pakistan will hold a memorial service for Shera next month, said Majid Abel, the church’s executive secretary.

Abel said he had planned to visit the national capital Islamabad with Shera this week to speak to senior officials about the return of Christian schools nationalized by the government.

The nationalization of Church schools and colleges has been a major concern for both Catholics and Protestants in Pakistan for over five decades.

Beginning in 1972, the government took over Christian-run institutes in Punjab and Sindh provinces. Some schools were de-nationalized between 1985 and 2004 without any compensation but eight schools and a college in Punjab remain nationalized.

“He was available for us any time. Despite his limited movement and speech [due to Parkinson's disease], he was influential in shaking up the system, pressuring officials to take action when needed and organizing us. We have lost an influential voice,” said Abel.


