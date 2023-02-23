News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani Christians oppose polling on Easter Sunday

President Alvi's announcement of April 9 elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces has triggered a controversy

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi during a guard of honor ceremony at the military parade to mark Pakistan's National Day in Islamabad on March 25, 2021

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi during a guard of honor ceremony at the military parade to mark Pakistan's National Day in Islamabad on March 25, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 23, 2023 10:10 AM GMT

Updated: February 23, 2023 10:43 AM GMT

Christian leaders in Pakistan have joined opposition leaders in demanding the rescheduling of elections in two provincial assemblies slated for April 9 citing Easter festivities.

Father Inayat Barnard, the chaplain of Caritas Pakistan, criticized the unilateral decision to hold the polls of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provincial assemblies on Easter Sunday and said the people should be made aware of “this unwanted announcement.”

The announcement was made by President Arif Alvi, a senior leader of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) though according to Pakistan’s constitution, it is the provincial governors who announce new elections in case an interim government is not formed within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The provincial legislatures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were dissolved last month as the PTI is pushing for early national elections.

 “The Christian members of national and provincial assemblies should bring this ‘presidential negligence’ to the notice of speakers and change the date,” Father Barnard said.

Father Barnard said that “the president is for all citizens of the country and not only of Muslims” while reminding how politicians proclaim Christians as their brothers and sisters during election campaigns and then pretend as if they do not exist in Pakistan.

Alvi’s announcement has also upset the ruling alliance parties.

A Muslim minister, who did not want to be named, accused the president of announcing the election date “without any authority."

He said Alvi was “behaving more like a worker of PTI” and was “exceeding his limits.”

The controversy has deepened the political crisis in Pakistan amid an ongoing economic crisis, worsened by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country.

However, Shunila Ruth, a Christian woman leader of PTI, defended the election announcement saying casting one’s vote was a national duty.

“Worshippers can turn up at their local polling stations after the sunrise service or morning Mass. It’s better than staying at home and just celebrating,” she told UCA News.

Ruth also sought to clarify that the PTI did not mean to disregard the concerns of the Christian community whose votes do matter for the party.

“It’s a constitutional requirement to hold the polls before the deadline,” she added.

Roheel Zafar Shahi, secretary-general of the Pakistan Minority Rights Commission, said he plans to approach the high courts in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for redressal.

“People with such egos have no respect for the feasts of other religions. Aren’t such politicians ashamed of themselves,” he said.

Aspiring Christian candidates stood a slim chance to contest the elections as Punjab has eight reserved seats for non-Muslims while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has three seats. 

The Election Commission had rescheduled local elections in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, as Christian members of federal statutory bodies rejected the decision to hold them on Christmas Eve last year.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipinos protest as Marcos family cleared in graft case Filipinos protest as Marcos family cleared in graft case
Home births persist despite govt interventions in Nepal Home births persist despite govt interventions in Nepal
Pakistani Christians oppose polling on Easter Sunday Pakistani Christians oppose polling on Easter Sunday
Japan's rare 'intimacy coordinators' now in demand Japan's rare 'intimacy coordinators' now in demand
Landslide disrupts search for China mine collapse survivors Landslide disrupts search for China mine collapse survivors
Russia suspending nuclear treaty is 'move in wrong direction' Russia suspending nuclear treaty is 'move in wrong direction'
roundtable
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ramanathapuram

Diocese of Ramanathapuram

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers the civil districts of Coimbatore, Erode,

Read more
Archdiocese of Zamboanga

Archdiocese of Zamboanga

In a land area of 1,648 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Zamboanga. Zamboanga City is

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Hainan

Apostolic Prefecture of Hainan

Hainan, the island province, is the southernmost point of China. The main island is 3.39 sq. kilometers in area. Ethnic

Read more
Diocese of Tanjung Selor

Diocese of Tanjung Selor

The  Diocese of Tanjung Selor is located in the city of Tanjung Selor in the ecclesiastical province  of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.