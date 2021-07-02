X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani Christians denied jobs because of their faith

Christian youths turned down by Punjab police over their religion complain to the province's chief minister

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: July 02, 2021 05:39 AM GMT

Updated: July 02, 2021 05:50 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model

Jun 29, 2021
2

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation

Jun 29, 2021
3

India's Eastern Church sees sinister plan to oust cardinal

Jul 1, 2021
4

Controversial land deal revisits India's Eastern Church

Jun 30, 2021
5

Korean War hero of 'Christmas Miracle' advances toward sainthood

Jul 1, 2021
6

Pandemic blamed for rise in child pornography in Thailand

Jun 29, 2021
7

Myanmar pastors charged after holding peace prayers

Jul 1, 2021
8

Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India

Jun 29, 2021
9

Pope appoints bishops for two vacant Indian dioceses

Jun 30, 2021
10

Sri Lankan activists call for end to heavy-handed policing

Jun 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Pakistani Christians denied jobs because of their faith

Closed shops on a Rawalpindi street during a Covid-19 lockdown in Punjab, Pakistan. Christians in the province say they are being ignored for jobs because of their religion. (Photo: AFP)

Christian youths have complained to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after being turned down by the police department because of their religion.

The group of 10 Christians described their disappointment at being rejected after submitting their applications for the vacant positions in units of the Central Police Office in Punjab districts.

“We had applied for the post of naib qasid in the Special Protection Unit Punjab. During the interview this April, we were plainly informed that Christians cannot be hired in that role. We were asked to leave,” they stated in a recent complaint.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We request Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Buzdar to provide complete security to minorities and provide our rights.”

Shahbaz Bhatti, the Catholic federal minister for minorities who was assassinated in March 2011, was central to securing a 5 percent quota for religious minorities in government jobs, four seats in the Senate and a national day to commemorate minorities in Pakistan.

In May 2020, Punjab became the first province to set a quota for students from religious minorities in higher education institutes in a measure long sought by Pakistani activists.

A policy and action plan should be declared to stop these advertisements to avoid insecurity and an inferiority complex among religious minorities

However, critics say the rule is rarely enforced. Even when it is, reserved jobs are often found only in sectors such as sanitary work not seen as desirable by mainstream society.

Both provincial governments and security departments often publish job advertisements that invite applications from non-Muslims for a sanitation post.

Last month the Medical Teaching Institutions Appellate Tribunal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province issued a newspaper advert stressing that only a member of a minority was eligible for a vacancy as a sweeper.  

“It is strange that the right to jobs as a driver or security guard is reserved for only Muslims even though these are grade four jobs. Such advertisements hurt our feelings. We have pointed to them several times. They cause a religious divide in the country,” said Kashif Nawab in a Facebook post.

Related News

“The government should take notice of this important issue. A policy and action plan should be declared to stop these advertisements to avoid insecurity and an inferiority complex among religious minorities.”

Also Read

Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Nepal's churches struggle as Covid-19 claims 130 pastors
Nepal's churches struggle as Covid-19 claims 130 pastors
Indian court asks bishops to explain discrimination of Dalit Catholics
Indian court asks bishops to explain discrimination of Dalit Catholics
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Indian authorities ordered to help migrant workers
Indian authorities ordered to help migrant workers
India's Eastern Church sees sinister plan to oust cardinal
India's Eastern Church sees sinister plan to oust cardinal

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Asian Christians continue to fight power abuses
Jul 2, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Indonesian Church seeks Widodo's support in 'sex slave' case
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Duterte announces Philippine vice presidential bid
Jul 2, 2021
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
Synod time for a 'restless' Italian Church
Jul 1, 2021
Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021

Features

Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Jul 2, 2021
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Jul 1, 2021
Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know
Jul 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Remembering John Paul IIs angry outburst during World Pride 2000

Remembering John Paul II's angry outburst during World Pride 2000
The ongoing crisis of confidence in the Archdiocese of Cologne

The ongoing crisis of confidence in the Archdiocese of Cologne
Catholic bishops in Togo increase dialogue efforts

Catholic bishops in Togo increase dialogue efforts

The strange experiences that we encounter

The strange experiences that we encounter
Tanzanian president asks Catholic bishops for help to fight COVID19

Tanzanian president asks Catholic bishops for help to fight COVID-19

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 2 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 2 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Thomas, Apostle

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Thomas, Apostle
Lord, thank You for making me part of You

Lord, thank You for making me part of You
O God, give us the courage and conviction of Thomas

O God, give us the courage and conviction of Thomas
St. Thomas, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Thomas, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.