X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani Christians arrested for promoting Christianity

Rights defender denies Muslim student's claim that two Christians committed blasphemy by insulting Islam

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Updated: February 22, 2021 08:29 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka

Feb 21, 2021
2

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
3

Cambodia locks down capital after third Covid outbreak

Feb 21, 2021
4

The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island

Feb 20, 2021
5

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia

Feb 19, 2021
6

A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia

Feb 19, 2021
7

Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns

Feb 19, 2021
8

Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists

Feb 19, 2021
9

The irrational fear of 'people not like us'

Feb 19, 2021
10

Christian marriage and divorce bill ready in Pakistan

Feb 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistani Christians arrested for promoting Christianity

Christians protest about the misuse of Pakistan's blasphemy laws. (Photo: YouTube)

Activists are demanding the release of two Pakistani Christians recently arrested for preaching the gospel to young Muslims in Lahore.

Muslim student Haroon Ahmad filed a first information report on Feb. 13 against Haroon Masih and Salamat Masih accusing them of insulting Islam.

“We were in the Model Town park when Haroon gave me a book titled The Water of Life. Both of them deliberately started preaching the Christian religion. During this they started blasphemy in front of my three friends and other people,” Ahmad stated.

“He said that Prophet Muhammad is stray and the Bible is a protected book while the Quran is not. The accused are terrorizing the country. The organized group who published and printed this book must be arrested.”

Journalist and human rights defender Marvi Sirmed denied Ahmad’s claim.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“Haroon and Salamat told this guy that they weren't preaching to anyone and were quietly reading their own sacred book. The Muslims are getting more and more aggressive,” she tweeted.

“Punjab’s government must act sensibly. For a change, support the weaker minority community here and make every possible arrangement to prevent violence against Christians of Lahore.”

Haroon Masih has obtained provisional bail but police at Model Town police station denied knowing the whereabouts of Salamat Masih. Their hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Anjum James Paul, chairperson of the Pakistan Minorities Teachers' Association, visited Model Town police station on Feb. 21.

“Article 20 of Pakistan’s constitution guarantees freedom to every citizen to profess, practice and propagate his religion. It is discrimination to stop propagation of one specific religion. We demand our right of religious freedom as equal citizens,” he said.

Related News

Blasphemy is a highly sensitive issue in deeply conservative Pakistan where mere allegations have led to extrajudicial killings and mob violence.

Catholic groups and human rights campaigners have long sought the repeal of draconian blasphemy laws, arguing they are used to victimize religious minorities or settle personal scores

Last month Christian nurse Tabitha Nazir Gill was slapped and stripped for alleged blasphemy at a hospital in Karachi where she had worked for nine years. Gill, a gospel singer, is now living in hiding with her family.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Sri Lankan Catholics demand clarity on bombing report
Sri Lankan Catholics demand clarity on bombing report
Indian state seeks tribal religion code in census
Indian state seeks tribal religion code in census
Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka
Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka
Bangladesh's Chittagong Archdiocese gets new archbishop
Bangladesh's Chittagong Archdiocese gets new archbishop
Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists
Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists
Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns
Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns

Latest News

What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute
Feb 22, 2021
Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest
Feb 22, 2021
Indonesian govt moves to revise controversial cyberlaw
Feb 22, 2021
State-funded abortions increase in US, data shows
Feb 22, 2021
Pope visits holocaust survivor, thanks her for her witness
Feb 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future
Feb 22, 2021
The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people
Feb 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis and the Roman Curia
Feb 21, 2021
The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island
Feb 20, 2021

Features

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Want a good read? Just take a cab
Feb 19, 2021
Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support
Feb 18, 2021
Christian folk music makes a comeback in Bangladesh
Feb 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Synod of Bishops and all the baptized

The Synod of Bishops and all the baptized
Papal nuncio in Peru under fire for getting vaccine with VIPs

Papal nuncio in Peru under fire for getting vaccine with VIPs
Pope accepts Cardinal Robert Sarahs resignation from Worship congregation

Pope accepts Cardinal Robert Sarah's resignation from Worship congregation
Faith leaders express deep concerns about dangerous political climate in El Salvador

Faith leaders express “deep concerns” about dangerous political climate in El Salvador
Reforming the Church and the Plenary Council

Reforming the Church and the Plenary Council
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the First Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the First Week of Lent
Lord, come to my help, take pity on me and hear my prayer

Lord, come to my help, take pity on me and hear my prayer
Deliver Lord all the suffering people

Deliver Lord all the suffering people
St. Polycarp of Smyrna

St. Polycarp of Smyrna
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.