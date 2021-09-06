X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care

The Church is doing its best in challenging times for Pakistan but support needs to be creative, sensitive and timely

Naeem Harry

Naeem Harry

Published: September 06, 2021 04:16 AM GMT

Updated: September 06, 2021 04:18 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Sep 4, 2021
3

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
4

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion

Sep 3, 2021
5

Indian bishop gets relief from summons in land case

Sep 3, 2021
6

Malaysian Catholics mourn pioneering French missionary

Sep 3, 2021
7

The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'

Sep 3, 2021
8

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
9

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
10

Do not lose trust in God in pandemic, says Vietnam prelate

Sep 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care

Christian devotees at a Good Friday Mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral Church in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in April 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan is becoming a dangerous place for minorities, especially Christians. The recent incidents of Christian girls being abducted and forcefully converted to Islam have instilled fear among Christian communities in the South Asian country.

People belonging to minority communities are feeling increasingly unsafe as there is not much being done by the government to stop forced conversions.

A friend’s 28-year-old son told me recently that Christian girls working in non-Christian institutions feel very unsafe and it was better to work in Catholic or Christian institutions for one’s safety.

Christian parents are now scared to send their children, especially girls, to study in institutions run by non-Christians. However, there are not enough Christian institutions to accommodate the suffering students and professionals.

A friend’s brother has been working in a non-Christian organization for more than 18 years but continues to face discrimination and hatred in the name of religion. He feels sick and exhausted and wants to work in a Christian institution.

Christians accused of blasphemy in legal cases find themselves in a worse situation. They are forced into hiding and lose their jobs, accommodation and reputations.

Pastoral counseling centers are urgently needed for people who face religious persecution and discrimination

The Church needs to open shelter homes for the victims of Pakistan’s blasphemy law as they are rendered jobless and unsafe.

Most of Pakistan’s Christians are settled in villages and study in government schools where they face discrimination in the name of religion at a very early age. They are raised with feelings of low self-esteem.  

The Church must restore or build new boarding houses to provide a safe environment for these young Christian students.

Pastoral counseling centers are urgently needed for people who face religious persecution and discrimination. The Church must have trained pastoral counselors to counsel victims regularly to protect them from serious emotional and psychological issues.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

These are challenging times in Pakistan. The Church is doing its best but pastoral support needs to be creative, sensitive and timely. They need to think out of the box.

Pastoral and institutional support must not be limited to Christians or Catholics but must be expanded to non-Christians, especially the poor.

With the influx of Afghan refugees into Pakistan, the Church must open its doors to the poor and needy fleeing due to political instability in the region.

The victims of violence and discrimination not only need shelter but also compassionate care. They need words of comfort and support along with food and shelter.

Remember the words of Jesus in Matthew 25: “When I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, when I was thirsty and you gave me a drink.”

In Isaiah 40, the Prophet Isaiah says: “Comfort, comfort my people.”

Now is the time for the Church to comfort the afflicted, displaced, troubled and depressed.

The Church must train the laity and clergy to extend support to the people. Volunteers who are ready to support the needy must really work under the guidance of the Holy Spirit; only then will their service bear fruit.

There is a difference between being dutiful and rendering compassionate service. Volunteers who are trained must be transformed and understand the true meaning and value of life. They must understand suffering and help the poor refugees and victims of the blasphemy law to find meaning in suffering.

Viktor Frankel found meaning in his suffering in the concentration camps during World War II. The volunteers must help the needy find meaning in life.

The volunteers must help victims to never lose hope. A human who is disgraced can lose hope but accepting and honoring the gift of life can help rediscover the true meaning in life.

Our role is to shine in the darkness. We have been created as the light of the world and must not hide this light

It’s very important to be thankful to God at all times. The spirit of thankfulness fills you with positive energy and helps you to move on.

The Church during these times seems to be slow-moving. We need to speed up things.

It’s high time for the Church to build a solid pastoral relationship with the government and local non-profit groups by working shoulder to shoulder for the uplift of the needy.

The Church must shine in the darkness. As Jesus says in Matthew 5:14: “You are the light of the world.” We are the light. Our role is to shine in the darkness. We have been created as the light of the world and must not hide this light. There is so much darkness in the world.

As Christians, we must not only open the doors of our institutions but also open the doors of our hearts so that people can see that we are the true disciples of Christ.

In John 7:37, Jesus says that “if any man thirsts let him come unto me and drink.”

During this turmoil, we must bring the water of life to quench the thirst of rejection, hatred, discrimination and displacement. The Church must see with the eye of compassion and hear with the ear of heart; only then can it be a true disciple of Christ.

We are all called to shape this world. So let’s shape this world and turn this into the kingdom of God.

Naeem Harry is a hospice chaplain in New Jersey in the United States. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Veteran Sri Lankan Catholic singer dies at 68
Veteran Sri Lankan Catholic singer dies at 68
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Support Us

Latest News

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Islamic State
Sep 6, 2021
Taiwan warns Honduras against 'false' China promises
Sep 6, 2021
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Sep 6, 2021
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Sep 6, 2021
Philippine politicians under fire for vote-seeking amid pandemic
Sep 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Sep 6, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021

Features

Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Sep 4, 2021
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Sep 3, 2021
Climate crisis triggers spike in lightning deaths in India
Sep 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Mexican bishops denounce revival of Remain in Mexico policy

Mexican bishops denounce revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement

Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement
Is the Church irredeemably flawed

Is the Church “irredeemably flawed”?

Can the Catholic Church survive in a secularized country like France

Can the Catholic Church survive in a secularized country like France?
Bishops denounce Bolivias justice system as an instrument of vengeance

Bishops denounce Bolivia’s justice system as an "instrument of vengeance"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 6 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 6 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples

Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples
May the laws of nations be for the poor

May the laws of nations be for the poor

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.