Pakistan

Pakistani Christian singer trolled for praying for Indian rapper

Christian activists and Catholic leaders laud 23-year-old singer Shae Gill for publicly proclaiming her faith

Christian singer Shae Gill was embroiled in controversy after sending condolences to the family of Indian Sikh rapper Sidhu Moose Wala

Christian singer Shae Gill was embroiled in controversy after sending condolences to the family of Indian Sikh rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. (Photo supplied)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: June 01, 2022 04:59 AM GMT

Updated: June 01, 2022 05:58 AM GMT

Pakistani Christian singer Shae Gill had to reveal her religious identity after being trolled on social media for praying for a murdered Indian rapper.

Gill, who rose to fame with the super hit song Pasoori (Conflict) in Cook Studio Season 14, was embroiled in controversy after sending condolences to the family of Sidhu Moose Wala in an Instagram story.

Thousands of people gathered outside the slain Sikh rapper's home in his village, Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district, to attend his cremation on May 31. He was killed by unidentified assailants when he was hit by 24 bullets as he traveled home in his car on May 29.

"Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss," said Gill, whose music video surpassed 165 million views in three months.

However, many netizens criticized her for sending prayers to the Sikh singer.

“As a Muslim, you are not allowed to make dua [prayer] for non-Muslims when they die," stated a social media user whose screenshot was posted by the Lahore-based star.

“I’ve been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions"

“So what u else think! But u are living in Pakistan and this is Muslim state! So u are not be tolerate in the case! Whatever your religion but in Pakistan has been occupied by Muslim religious!!! Keep in mind!!!” stated Syed Hassan, another Instagram user.

The 23-year-old singer took to the same platform to address the hatred.

“I’ve been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions,” she replied.

Christian activists and Catholic leaders lauded Gill for publicly proclaiming her faith.

Father Qaiser Feroz, director of the Workshop Audio Visual Education studio, the national Catholic communication center in Lahore, called her a proud and confident Christian.

“She has done right. Sadly, minority artists in the Muslim world share such challenges. Their problems are compounded when they try to express themselves as a female star,” he told UCA News.

Samson Salamat, chairman of the interreligious Rawadari Tehreek (Movement for Tolerance), called it an old phenomenon being faced by non-Muslim Pakistanis.

“Full marks to Shae Gill who stood up and became a source of encouragement for many others. She gave right back to the religious contractors. The majority do not expose because of the fear of the extremist and influential mindset,” he said.

“Still, we fear she may face a backlash and lose projects in future due to this controversy. I hope she doesn’t become the next Danish Kaneria.”

Last month during a television interview, former leg spinner Danish Kaneria accused former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi of mistreating him for being a Hindu and of repeatedly trying to force him to convert to Islam.

T.A.ANTONY,CMI
Some people does not understand that music has no religion like tea we drink
