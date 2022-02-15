Pakistani celebrity's brother acquitted of her 'honor killing'

Policemen escort Muhammad Waseem, brother of Pakistan's slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, after he was sentenced to life in prison for her 'honor killing' in Multan on Sept. 27, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Human rights activists in Pakistan have condemned an appeal court's decision to acquit the brother of social media star Qandeel Baloch who was serving prison time for her “honor killing.”

The 26-year-old media star, called “Pakistan’s Kim Kardashian,” was drugged and strangled by brother Muhammad Waseem at their home in Multan in July 2016, days after she posted selfies with Islamic cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi.

The murder sparked national outrage but Lahore High Court acquitted him on Feb. 14 after serving less than six years in prison.

Alice Garrick, executive director of the Women's Development and Service Society (WDSS) of the Diocese of Raiwind, demanded justice for Qandeel.

“Sadly, the phenomenon of honor killings is witnessed across South Asia. The pardons in these heinous crimes are based on the panchayat [local village assembly] and jirga system involving clerics, health and city officials where females are barred in decision making,” she told UCA News.

In 2019, Qandeel's parents had pardoned their son for her murder, arguing that the Anti-Honour Killing Laws (Criminal Laws Amendment) Act 2015 which barred the pardoning of killers had been passed several months after the killing.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the legislation on so-called honor killings appears to have done nothing to deter perpetrators of this heinous practice despite the fact that they can no longer hope to be pardoned for their crime.

Professor Taimur Rehman, a political activist and member of the liberal rock band Laal, called it a shameful day for Pakistan.

“The message goes in society is that you can kill in the name of honor and remain free and innocent. What kind of justice is being delivered in the country?” questioned Rehman in a Facebook video.

“This is a crime against the state. But people take charges back after being offered blood money or being intimidated. We must change these laws or women won’t be able to protect themselves in this country. A confessed killer boasted his crime. This debate doesn’t focus on whether Qandeel was doing right or wrong.”

In 2020, the HRCP recorded 430 cases of honor killing involving 148 male and 363 female victims. Most of the killings, 197, were recorded in Sindh province.