News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistani Catholic priest accused of raping teen

Former parish priest from Faisalabad diocese also threatened to release ‘private videos’ of the victim and kill her brother
Father Naveed Thomas.

Father Naveed Thomas. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 25, 2024 12:33 PM GMT
Updated: June 25, 2024 01:15 PM GMT

A Catholic in central Pakistan has filed a police complaint accusing a priest of raping his teen daughter and blackmailing and threatening his family, four months after the priest was suspended.

Zulfaqar Masih, a Catholic laborer, complained to the police on June 22 against Faisalabad diocesan Father Naveed Thomas.

Thomas was parish priest of Masih's St Pius X parish in Chak Jhumra, a village of poor Christians.

Masih's complaint accused the priest of repeatedly raping his 19-year-old daughter and arranging for an abortion when she became pregnant. 

When the family confronted, Thomas threatened to release the victim's "private videos" and kill her brother, the complaint claimed.

Police registered a rape case against Thomas.

The Faisalabad diocese suspended Thomas in February, and an inquiry was set up against him after the family complained to the bishop.

Police investigation officer Naila Zafar said Thomas has secured pre-arrest bail till June 29.

“There are many contradictions in the case,” she said.

The officer said the priest’s mobile phone will be sent for forensic examination, given his alleged threats to the victim and her family.

Masih said the priest offered to help his daughter study an intermediate course in computer science in December 2023.

Although the school was located near their village, Thomas convinced the family to let her live on the parish premises along with nuns to get help with her studies.

“I trusted him as he is a religious leader,” Masih stated in his complaint. “But he took my daughter to the house of a catechist" and abused her. 

The victim escaped from the catechist's home after months of abuse when the priest was away attending a marriage.

Faisalabad vicar general Father Abid Tanveer said in February Thomas was asked to "stay home to pray and reflect for a while during Lent season."

Tanveer told UCA News that Thomas has “the same history wherever he went.”

UCA News contacted Faisalabad Bishop’s House to know the details of the case and the priest’s whereabouts but did not receive a reply.

Thomas denied all allegations in a video circulating on social media.

“I challenge all priests and faithful with whom I have worked to give witness before any forum that I can be an offender of raping at gunpoint... I will present myself and remove this holy vestment in front of the altar at the cathedral and return home. I have no right of holy service if they think so,” he stated in the video.

Masih said he has moved his family to an undisclosed location for their safety. 

“We have been getting threats since the bishop initiated the inquiry against Thomas. We want justice,” he told UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Hironimus Pakaenoni of Kupang , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Yoshinao Otsuka of Kyoto, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Cosmas Chengyi Ji of Zhumadian, China
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Peter Abir Antonisamy of Pondicherry-Cuddalore, India
Read More...
Latest News
Activists demand end to ‘honor killings’ in India
Activists demand end to ‘honor killings’ in India
Malaysia’s Anwar faces opposition over BlackRock-linked deal
Malaysia’s Anwar faces opposition over BlackRock-linked deal
Pakistani Catholic priest accused of raping teen
Pakistani Catholic priest accused of raping teen
Protests over release of tainted Sri Lankan ex-navy chief
Protests over release of tainted Sri Lankan ex-navy chief
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.