News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistani brothers accused of blasphemy released

They were detained on suspicion of defacing the Holy Qur’an in Jaranwala where a mob vandalized Christian homes and churches
Pakistani brothers accused of blasphemy released

Residents stand amid debris beside the torched Saint John Church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad on Aug. 17, 2023, a day after an attack by Muslim men following allegations that Christians had desecrated the Koran. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Lahore
Published: March 02, 2024 05:34 AM GMT

Two brothers accused of blasphemous acts that sparked a mob in Pakistan to ransack homes and churches in a Christian enclave last year have been freed from jail, their lawyer said March 1.

More than 80 Christian homes and 19 churches were vandalized by crowds in the eastern city of Jaranwala last August after accusations spread that a Koran had been desecrated.

Blasphemy is an incendiary charge in deeply conservative, Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations of insulting Islam and its Prophet Mohammed have provoked deadly vigilantism.

While police rounded up more than 125 suspected rioters, they also detained two Christian brothers on suspicion of having defaced a Koran -- a violation of Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws which can carry the death penalty.

But the brothers' lawyer Tahir Bashir told AFP they had been freed after an anti-terror court declined to bring their case to trial on Feb. 29.

"Without a trial, no suspect can be detained indefinitely in jail," Bashir said, declining to publicly name his clients out of fear for their safety.

"They are free, they are with their family. They were very happy to be released," he added.

Hundreds of Christians fled Jaranwala's Christian quarter last summer when rioters surged in, setting churches ablaze and raiding homes.

At its peak the crowd numbered around 5,000 and was spurred by mosque loudspeakers announcing a Koran had been torn, scrawled with offensive words, and stuck to the walls of a local mosque.

Christians, who make up around two percent of Pakistan's population, occupy one of the lowest rungs in society and are frequently targeted with spurious blasphemy allegations.

Politicians have also been assassinated, lawyers murdered and students lynched over such accusations.

Last week, police were forced to intervene in the eastern city of Lahore when a woman wearing a shirt adorned with Arabic calligraphy was surrounded by a mob accusing her of blasphemy.

The crowd of men said the clothing depicted the Koran but it was emblazoned with the Arabic word for "beautiful".

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The woman issued an apology for causing offense, but none of the men were arrested.

Pakistan's top Supreme Court judge has also been targeted by veiled death threats recently after ordering the release of a man accused of disseminating a blasphemous text.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Alex Joseph Vadakumthala of Kannur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Raymond Wickramasinghe of Galle, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jacinto A Jose of Urdaneta, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Pakistani brothers accused of blasphemy released
Pakistani brothers accused of blasphemy released
Collapse of illegal gold mine puts focus on Venezuela's Indigenous people
Collapse of illegal gold mine puts focus on Venezuela's Indigenous people
Cardinal says synodality is when 'people can open their hearts'
Cardinal says synodality is when 'people can open their hearts'
Eliminating differences with gender ideology is terrible danger: pope
Eliminating differences with gender ideology is terrible danger: pope
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.