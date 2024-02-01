News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani blasphemy law critic honored for US award

Peter Jacob became the first Pakistani national to receive the US Religious Freedom Award last month

Peter Jacob (right) receives the US Religious Freedom Award from Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma at a function in Washington DC on Jan. 18.

Peter Jacob (right) receives the US Religious Freedom Award from Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma at a function in Washington DC on Jan. 18. (Photo: Nabila Bhatti)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: February 01, 2024 06:53 AM GMT

Updated: February 01, 2024 09:19 AM GMT

Rights activists in Pakistan have organized an event to honor anti-blasphemy law crusader Peter Jacob on receiving the US Religious Freedom Award.

Jacob is the first Pakistani national to win the award, which this year is tied to the 25th anniversary of the International Religious Freedom Act, which Bill Clinton signed into law on Oct. 27, 1998.

The act calls on the US administration to elevate the role of religious freedom in foreign policy.

Richard Verma, depury secretary of state, gave the award to Jacob and seven others, at a function in Washington D.C. on Jan. 18.

 “This is a unique award, given on the 25th anniversary of the legislation on religious freedom,” Jacob told UCA News on the sidelines of the Jan. 31 ceremony to honor him in Lahore in Punjab province.

According to the U.S. State Department, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), under the leadership of Jacob, compiled a comprehensive database on Pakistn's draconian blasphemy law, documenting more than 2,000 cases since 1987.

Pakistan, an Islamic republic, criminalizes blasphemy. Anyone convicted of desecrating the Quran faces life imprisonment and the death penalty for defaming the Prophet Mohammad.

In 2021, a Sri Lankan national was beaten and burnt alive in Pakistan by a Muslim mob and in 2014 a couple was also burnt alive over blasphemy allegations.

According to the State Department, the CSJ cataloged vigilante violence and the targeted killings of blasphemy suspects.

“This award means recognition of my work and the work of the Centre for Social Justice and the entire civil society in Pakistan,” Jacob said.

Religious freedom is not discussed publicly in Pakistan, he added.

Jacob acts as a human rights professional, researcher, freelance journalist and trainer with several national and international human rights bodies, including Amnesty International, Hotline Asia, Forum Asia, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

He worked for the Justice and Peace Commission of the Major Religious Superiors Leadership Conference as executive secretary (1988-1990) and as executive director of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan’s National Commission for Justice and Peace (1995-2013).

Jacob coauthored “Working Conditions of Agricultural Labour in Punjab” in 2001 and “Life on the Margins,” a study on the situation of minority women in Punjab and Sindh provinces in 2012

In 2022, the CSJ was accused of anti-state activities after it sent a report to a UN agency on human rights violations in the country.

It is difficult to act as a human rights activist while hailing from a minority community in Pakistan, said Samson Salamat, Christian chairman of the Rwadari Tehreek (movement for religious tolerance).

Political analyst Wajahat Masood thanked the U.S. government for recognizing “the finest citizen” of the human rights community in Pakistan.

Pakistan's blasphemy law, known for its broad and vague nature, is often used to target religious minorities such as Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Shias, and Ahmedis.

Though these minorities make up less than 5 percent of Pakistan’s population of 241.49 million they account for about half the blasphemy charges.

Critics say that blasphemy law is often exploited to settle personal disputes.

A total of 179 Pakistani citizens are currently in custody, awaiting trial for blasphemy, the Standing Committee on Human Rights of the Pakistani Senate said in October 2023.

The existence of the blasphemy law in itself is discrimination. It is a “legal instrument of persecution,” Masood said. 

Clara Strandhoj thanked Jacob for introducing her to human rights advocacy in Pakistan since heading the British High Commission Office in Lahore in 2022.

In the 1980s, military ruler Zia-ul-Haq started a massive Islamization program, banning pop music, entertainment and dancing in Pakistan.

He introduced the controversial blasphemy law and started islamizing the educational curriculum and opened thousands of religious seminaries across the country.

“This country was founded on values of tolerance, inclusivity and freedom. Unfortunately, it is going in quite the wrong direction,” Strandhoj said.

There is no implementation of existing laws. Because of this, violence and hate speech “spread with impunity,” she added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Surge in suicides sparks alarm in Macau Surge in suicides sparks alarm in Macau
Let this marking of Myanmar's coup anniversary be the last Let this marking of Myanmar's coup anniversary be the last
Tribal body in India’s Manipur seeks separate administration Tribal body in India’s Manipur seeks separate administration
Vietnam Catholics pin hopes on first resident papal nuncio Vietnam Catholics pin hopes on first resident papal nuncio
Bishop opposes ‘militarization’ of restive Indonesian province Bishop opposes ‘militarization’ of restive Indonesian province
Electioneering in churches sparks debate in Pakistan Electioneering in churches sparks debate in Pakistan
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Qiqihar

Apostolic Prefecture of Qiqihar

In a land area of approximately 213,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo

In a land area of 2,687.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Province of Sulu and the entire

Read more
Archdiocese of Bangkok

Archdiocese of Bangkok

In a land area of 18,831 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory includes Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi,

Read more
Diocese of Taichung

Diocese of Taichung

Taiwan (Republic of China) lies 129 kilometers off the southeast coast of mainland China. "Taichung" literally means

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.