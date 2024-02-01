Pakistani blasphemy law critic honored for US award

Peter Jacob became the first Pakistani national to receive the US Religious Freedom Award last month

Peter Jacob (right) receives the US Religious Freedom Award from Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma at a function in Washington DC on Jan. 18. (Photo: Nabila Bhatti)

Rights activists in Pakistan have organized an event to honor anti-blasphemy law crusader Peter Jacob on receiving the US Religious Freedom Award.

Jacob is the first Pakistani national to win the award, which this year is tied to the 25th anniversary of the International Religious Freedom Act, which Bill Clinton signed into law on Oct. 27, 1998.

The act calls on the US administration to elevate the role of religious freedom in foreign policy.

Richard Verma, depury secretary of state, gave the award to Jacob and seven others, at a function in Washington D.C. on Jan. 18.

“This is a unique award, given on the 25th anniversary of the legislation on religious freedom,” Jacob told UCA News on the sidelines of the Jan. 31 ceremony to honor him in Lahore in Punjab province.

According to the U.S. State Department, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), under the leadership of Jacob, compiled a comprehensive database on Pakistn's draconian blasphemy law, documenting more than 2,000 cases since 1987.

Pakistan, an Islamic republic, criminalizes blasphemy. Anyone convicted of desecrating the Quran faces life imprisonment and the death penalty for defaming the Prophet Mohammad.

In 2021, a Sri Lankan national was beaten and burnt alive in Pakistan by a Muslim mob and in 2014 a couple was also burnt alive over blasphemy allegations.

According to the State Department, the CSJ cataloged vigilante violence and the targeted killings of blasphemy suspects.

“This award means recognition of my work and the work of the Centre for Social Justice and the entire civil society in Pakistan,” Jacob said.

Religious freedom is not discussed publicly in Pakistan, he added.

Jacob acts as a human rights professional, researcher, freelance journalist and trainer with several national and international human rights bodies, including Amnesty International, Hotline Asia, Forum Asia, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

He worked for the Justice and Peace Commission of the Major Religious Superiors Leadership Conference as executive secretary (1988-1990) and as executive director of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan’s National Commission for Justice and Peace (1995-2013).

Jacob coauthored “Working Conditions of Agricultural Labour in Punjab” in 2001 and “Life on the Margins,” a study on the situation of minority women in Punjab and Sindh provinces in 2012

In 2022, the CSJ was accused of anti-state activities after it sent a report to a UN agency on human rights violations in the country.

It is difficult to act as a human rights activist while hailing from a minority community in Pakistan, said Samson Salamat, Christian chairman of the Rwadari Tehreek (movement for religious tolerance).

Political analyst Wajahat Masood thanked the U.S. government for recognizing “the finest citizen” of the human rights community in Pakistan.

Pakistan's blasphemy law, known for its broad and vague nature, is often used to target religious minorities such as Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Shias, and Ahmedis.

Though these minorities make up less than 5 percent of Pakistan’s population of 241.49 million they account for about half the blasphemy charges.

Critics say that blasphemy law is often exploited to settle personal disputes.

A total of 179 Pakistani citizens are currently in custody, awaiting trial for blasphemy, the Standing Committee on Human Rights of the Pakistani Senate said in October 2023.

The existence of the blasphemy law in itself is discrimination. It is a “legal instrument of persecution,” Masood said.

Clara Strandhoj thanked Jacob for introducing her to human rights advocacy in Pakistan since heading the British High Commission Office in Lahore in 2022.

In the 1980s, military ruler Zia-ul-Haq started a massive Islamization program, banning pop music, entertainment and dancing in Pakistan.

He introduced the controversial blasphemy law and started islamizing the educational curriculum and opened thousands of religious seminaries across the country.

“This country was founded on values of tolerance, inclusivity and freedom. Unfortunately, it is going in quite the wrong direction,” Strandhoj said.

There is no implementation of existing laws. Because of this, violence and hate speech “spread with impunity,” she added.

