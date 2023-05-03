News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani Bishop John Joseph’s sacrifice should not be forgotten

He was a good shepherd who did not just smell the sheep but gave his life for them

Bishop John Joseph (center, in glasses) with Christian protesters in Faisalabad in 1992

Bishop John Joseph (center, in glasses) with Christian protesters in Faisalabad in 1992. (Photo supplied)

Naeem Harry

By Naeem Harry

Published: May 03, 2023 11:39 AM GMT

Updated: May 03, 2023 11:58 AM GMT

Twenty-five years ago, on May 6, Pakistani Bishop John Joseph of Faisalabad shot himself dead inside a courtroom and became a modern-day martyr to protest the exploitation of the nation’s draconian blasphemy law against Christians.

Not much has changed since then in terms of abuse of the blasphemy law that takes a toll frequently on religious minorities as well as liberal Muslims in the country.

It seems the self-sacrifice of the bishop has not borne any fruit as the yoke of blasphemy still overburdens Pakistan’s Christians and non-Christians alike day after day. That does not mean we should forget him and his great sacrifice for the cause.

Pakistan’s Penal Code 295 C forbids insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, either by written or spoken word or by visible representation. The majority of victims of the blasphemy law are innocent people who are accused of defaming Islam and the Prophet. Reports from Media and rights groups show that in most cases, blasphemy accusations stem from personal enmity or religious hatred.

The highest punishment for blasphemy is the death sentence and innocent people have been convicted on fabricated charges. Though none have been executed for blasphemy, many languish in jails, both convicted and awaiting trial.

Bishop John stood up for justice and took the side of the people victimized by the blasphemy law. His life and work demonstrated his unwavering love to uphold the human rights of common people while most leaders of organized religions looked away. Though his official residence was the Bishop’s House, he spent most of his time with the poor in their shanty towns.

"In many ways, Bishop John’s life and work resembled the life of Jesus Christ"

He spent days in the streets and markets helping poor people struggle for their rights, unlike other religious leaders who remain content with preaching and enjoying the comforts of their pompous lifestyle.

Bishop John used the Church as a platform for the welfare of the poor. This gave a new meaning to leadership in the Pakistani Church which integrated authority and service. He did not hunker for honor and power but dedicated his life to serving his people. Church leaders today have so much to learn from him.

In many ways, Bishop John’s life and work resembled the life of Jesus Christ who loved the poor and the oppressed and died for them. He considered Jesus his role model and just like Archbishop Oscar Romero (now a saint) he bore witness as a great disciple of Jesus. His love for the poor and his unrelenting efforts for social justice make him the Oscar Romero of Pakistan.

Bishop John’s greatest legacy is he was able to see God in the poor unlike many Church leaders today who are happy to side with the rich and the powerful.

So, after 25 years, people still remember him as a savior and lover of humanity because he lived and died for the poor, powerless, and voiceless. He was a good shepherd who did not only smell the sheep but gave his life for them.

There is not much enthusiasm in the Church hierarchy in Pakistan to live and promote the legacy of Bishop John, which is disappointing.

All we can hope is the present and next generation of Christians do not forget about him and make their best efforts to make him recognized as a martyr and a saint.

It is important for the Vatican to honor Bishop John as his sacrifice does not only put a spotlight on the plight of minorities and the poor in Pakistan but also across the world. By honoring him the Church can recognize the struggle of the downtrodden and oppressed communities against social injustices globally.

* Naeem Harry, a Pakistan-born Christian who migrated to the U.S., lives in New Jersey. He writes about issues affecting religious minorities in Pakistan. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistani Bishop John Joseph’s sacrifice should not be forgotten Pakistani Bishop John Joseph’s sacrifice should not be forgotten
HK’s jailed activist wins Korean democracy award HK’s jailed activist wins Korean democracy award
China’s repression of Tibetans alarms UN experts China’s repression of Tibetans alarms UN experts
Philippine army launches air strikes against terror group Philippine army launches air strikes against terror group
Bangladeshi bishop deplores vandalism of Hindu temples Bangladeshi bishop deplores vandalism of Hindu temples
Asian nations among worst religious freedom violators Asian nations among worst religious freedom violators
roundtable
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Qiqihar

Apostolic Prefecture of Qiqihar

In a land area of approximately 213,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Archdiocese of Goa & Daman

Archdiocese of Goa & Daman

In a land area of 4,286.80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the provincial state of Goa and the Union

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Isabela

Territorial Prelature of Isabela

In a land area of 1,359 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers all the territories that constitute the

Read more
Archdiocese of Jakarta

Archdiocese of Jakarta

On May 8, 1807, the Vatican established the apostolic prefecture of Batavia (Jakarta's name during Dutch colonial

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.