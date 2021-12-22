Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony

Pakistan band Laal or Red performing at their Christmas concert held on the grounds of Al Qalm Girls High School in Chak (village) 11 4L, Punjab province, on Dec. 19. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

They prefer villages and schools over crowded stadiums, their audiences are mostly laborers and brickmakers, and their songs are inspired by the Sufis and revolutionary poets. Moreover, their concerts are free.

Meet Laal (Red), the only rock band performing Christmas concerts in Pakistan’s Punjab province since 2016.

Taimur Rehman, the band's lead guitarist, has plans to hold seven concerts this Christmas season.

On Dec. 19, more than 400 villagers of Chak 11 4L gathered at the Al Qalm Girls' High School ground on a cool morning. Among them was a visibly excited 70-year-old Emmanuel Masih, waiting to witness the first-ever Christmas concert in his village.

“It is the first live concert we ever attended. The children had been preparing the whole week looking for Santa caps and rehearsing dance steps,” Masih told UCA News.

The entire family came to witness the show. “For us, Christmas came early this year,” he said.

We are all siblings and part of a family. Both Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad spoke for all humanity. Beware of hate mongers

The village in Okara district of Punjab province, 119 kilometers from Lahore, is home to some 350 Christian families.

The welcome banners featured photos of local priests including Father Bonnie Mendes, former executive secretary of the Catholic bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peac,e as well as Rehman, who is also general secretary of Mazdoor Kissan (Workers and Farmers) Party.

The musical event kicked off with readings from the Bible and Quran. The students also recited naat (a devotional hymn to the Prophet Muhammad) and Christian songs.

“We are all siblings and part of a family. Both Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad spoke for all humanity. Beware of hate mongers,” said Rehman, concluding with slogans for farmers' rights. “Jehra Wahway, Ohee Khavay” (Those who till the land should reap the produce),” chanted the farmers.

Okara is among 10 districts in Punjab province that have been struggling to gain land ownership rights since Pakistan came into being in 1947. At stake is 27,000 hectares of farmland currently under the ownership of the military. Farmers from nearby 22 villages have been toiling on the land for generations.

In 2018, the elderly Masih was jailed for refusing to share his yield with the military. He was released four months later.

“It was a question of ownership or death. Rehman helped mobilize the movement and changed the focus of our struggle from fighting religious discrimination. We are now a political force. With a single guitar, he toured in 10 villages and spread radical slogans,” Masih.

In 2000, the military changed the nature of their farm lease, reducing the sharecroppers to tenant farmers without occupancy rights.

Two decades later, Rehman and his band are greeted with the same unflinching love and affection.

The ongoing struggle has claimed the lives of 14 peasants, one of them a young Catholic, in clashes with security forces. Christians and Muslims hold joint memorial services for these “martyrs” every year.

Our grassroots musical campaign is entirely new while at the same time as old as the Sufis who performed their poetry and songs from village to village for centuries

The Christmas concerts are part of the “music for peace campaign” Laal launched in 2016. This year alone, the band has organized more than 300 concerts. The songs are punctuated with messages on peace, tolerance and unity as well as the importance of education.

“Our grassroots musical campaign is entirely new while at the same time as old as the Sufis who performed their poetry and songs from village to village for centuries. For me it is a homecoming,” Rehman told UCA News.

He said the Church should engage mainstream artists to spread the message of interfaith harmony. “The Church should invite performers and sportsmen. These celebrities can further amplify the message through social media,” he added.

Father Mendes, who attended Laal’s concert in a nearby village last week, wished the band all success.

“Laal has moved from human rights to interfaith harmony. Their songs inspire us. We thank them for reaching out to the Christians who live on the margins of mainstream society,” he said.

The concert concluded with cake cutting and distribution of gifts, which included the traditional mehndi or henna paste (applied on the hands and legs especially by women to draw temporary tattoos), a reminder of the wonderful time they had this Christmas.