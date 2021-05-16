X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistani archbishop calls for prayers to end Israel-Palestine conflict

Archbishop Travas urges the UN and international community to help bring peace to the region

UCA News reporter, Karachi

UCA News reporter, Karachi

Published: May 16, 2021 07:01 AM GMT

Updated: May 16, 2021 07:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Court blocks 'blasphemous' Indian movie accused of defaming Catholics

May 14, 2021
2

Pakistani Christians warned against supporting Israel

May 14, 2021
3

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan

May 13, 2021
4

Catholics race to be ready to install Manila's new archbishop

May 13, 2021
5

Indian Church launches home care program for Covid patients

May 14, 2021
6

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
7

Thai monks asked to pray to keep pandemic at bay

May 13, 2021
8

Hong Kongers escape China’s persecution

May 14, 2021
9

US cardinal tells India's Covid-19 victims they are not alone

May 13, 2021
10

Displaced civilians take refuge in Myanmar churches

May 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistani archbishop calls for prayers to end Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinians carry a survivor from the rubble of a building after it was struck by Israeli bombs in Gaza city on May 16. Islamist group Hamas fired back rocket barrages. (Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP)

Archbishop Benny Mario Travas of Karachi has joined the Christian community in condemning the loss of lives in violence in the Palestinian city of Gaza and Israel.

He emphasized the need for peace and an end to the raging conflict between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

The Pakistani archbishop offered special prayers for the eternal rest of those who had died in the conflict and prayed for the health of those who had been injured.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Edward Joseph, vicar general of Karachi Archdiocese, highlighted the concerns of Pope Francis, who has called for an end to the clashes in Jerusalem and for the Holy City's multireligious and multicultural identity to be respected.

In their joint statement, Archbishop Travas and Father Joseph requested their clergy, religious and all Christian faithful to have special prayer services at their churches on May 16 to pray for an end to the conflict and for peace to prevail in Jerusalem.

Archbishop Travas also called on the United Nations and the international community to make every effort possible to bring peace, stability and harmony in the region and protect the lives and property of all people living there.

The escalation came hours after Israeli missiles hit a refugee camp, killing at least 10 Palestinians including eight children

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip entered its seventh consecutive day on May 16, with air raids in the early hours killing at least four Palestinians, wounding dozens more and flattening at least two residential buildings.

The home of Gaza’s Hamas chief Yehya al-Sinwar was also hit, according to the group’s TV.

The escalation came hours after Israeli missiles hit a refugee camp, killing at least 10 Palestinians including eight children, and brought down a high-rise building housing the offices of media organizations including Al Jazeera and Associated Press.

In a televised speech on May 15, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to continue the offensive on Gaza for “as long as necessary” as Hamas leader Ismail Haniya said “the resistance will not give in”.

Related News

At least 149 Palestinians, including 41 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the past week. Some 950 others have been wounded.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians.

At least 10 people in Israel have also been killed, with two new deaths reported on May 15. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza at various locations in Israel.

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on May 16 to discuss the worst outbreak of violence in years in Palestine and Israel.

Also Read

Sri Lankan garment workers seek urgent government help
Sri Lankan garment workers seek urgent government help
India struggles to dispose of Covid dead
India struggles to dispose of Covid dead
Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India
Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India
Court blocks 'blasphemous' Indian movie accused of defaming Catholics
Court blocks 'blasphemous' Indian movie accused of defaming Catholics
Indian Church launches home care program for Covid patients
Indian Church launches home care program for Covid patients
Pakistani Christians warned against supporting Israel
Pakistani Christians warned against supporting Israel

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pope deplores deaths of children in Holy Land violence
May 17, 2021
Sri Lankan garment workers seek urgent government help
May 17, 2021
Bishop blames lifting of Philippine mining ban on polls
May 17, 2021
Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021
A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
May 13, 2021
Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
May 12, 2021

Features

Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Sketching what we expect the New Earth to be like

Sketching what we expect the New Earth to be like
Proclaim the Gospel to all creation

“Proclaim the Gospel to all creation”
The former marine commando whos now a Trappist abbot

The former marine commando who’s now a Trappist abbot
Therere People Living Under Here

‘There’re People Living Under Here’
Truth lies at the heart of communication

Truth lies at the heart of communication
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 17 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 17 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Monday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Father, send the power of Your Holy Spirit upon us

Father, send the power of Your Holy Spirit upon us
May the Lord fortify those who are persecuted

May the Lord fortify those who are persecuted
St. Pascal Baylon | Saint of the Day

St. Pascal Baylon | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.