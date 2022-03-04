Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'

Activists from the Daughters of Islam protest in Karachi on Feb. 13 after students at government-run high schools in India's Karnataka state were told not to wear Islamic hijabs. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic priests in Pakistan have joined activists in voicing their concern over the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in what they describe as an attempt to increase Islamization.

The name of the agency, which means "Mercy for all the Worlds," comes from a phrase in the Quran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 3 inaugurated the authority with a mandate to research the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad and to supervise the education system and the media to ensure that they confirm to Islamic values.

Another objective of this body is to provide global awareness on Islamophobia and to take practical steps to tackle it. Khan termed it “a journey of transformation towards morality and ethics.”

Father Bonnie Mendes, former executive secretary of the Catholic bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP), called for other solutions.

“We don’t need another body. Instead, the authorities should focus on implementation of the law. At present, they are not doing their job properly. Resources should be spent on countering the fundamentalist groups and addressing the very problem,” he told UCA News.

Instead of promoting one religion, the premier should address structural issues of extremism, inflation, poverty, economic disparities and increasing class differences

“This is being done right from the time of military ruler Zia-ul-Haq and has been growing. Once fanned, these elements spread like a dangerous disease that becomes difficult to eradicate.”

In the 1980s, Zia started a program of Islamization that prohibited pop music, entertainment and dancing. Besides the introduction of the highly controversial blasphemy laws, the former dictator is noted for introducing Islamic laws, Islamizing the educational curriculum, opening thousands of religious seminaries across the country, inducting Islamists into the judiciary, bureaucracy and the army, and creating institutions headed by Islamic clerics to oversee the affairs of the government.

In 1980, a federal Shariat Court was established with the power to nullify any law on grounds of being repugnant to Islamic injunctions. The Council of Islamic Ideology, founded in 1962, advises parliament about the Islamization of laws.

Last year the government formed a Mutahida Ulema Board to review textbooks before publishing.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Sabir Michael, a lay Dominican, termed the latest body a political stunt.

“Instead of promoting one religion, the premier should address structural issues of extremism, inflation, poverty, economic disparities and increasing class differences. We demand an alternative ‘love to all’ or ‘love your neighbor’ authority,” he said.

Father Sarfraz Simon, director of the NCJP in Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese, called it a personal matter for Muslims. “The authority is not applicable to religious minorities in the country,” he told UCA News.