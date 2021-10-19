X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan told to end harassment of activist and family

Muhammad Ismail, the father of women's rights activist Gulalai Ismail, has been detained since 2019

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 19, 2021 04:48 AM GMT

Updated: October 19, 2021 04:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
2

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
3

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
4

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
5

Pakistan bans negative posts on social media

Oct 18, 2021
6

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
7

Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei churches to 'walk together'

Oct 16, 2021
8

Sri Lankan cardinal seeks global support for Easter attack victims

Oct 18, 2021
9

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
10

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Pakistan told to end harassment of activist and family

Gulalai Ismail, winner of the Prize for Conflict Prevention for promoting women's issues and equality in Pakistan, speaks during the award ceremony of the Jacques Chirac Foundation in Paris on Nov. 24, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistani authorities must immediately end all harassment of activist Muhammad Ismail and his family and comply with recommendations from a United Nations working group, says CIVICUS, the global civil society alliance.

“Ismail’s treatment highlights the repressive environment for activists in the country,” said Josef Benedict, Asia Pacific researcher for CIVICUS, while calling for an independent investigation into the abuses against the rights defender and father of women’s rights activist Gulalai Ismail.

Muhammad Ismail has been detained and subjected to judicial harassment since 2019 for speaking against government institutions. He has been facing allegations of cybercrime besides trumped-up charges related to sedition and conspiracy, as well as under the anti-terrorism law, CIVICUS says.

“The conclusion by the UN working group echoes concerns raised by CIVICUS around the arbitrary detention of Muhammad Ismail and the ongoing persecution against him,” Benedict said while underling that human rights defenders in Pakistan should not be harassed and intimidated for doing their work and exercising their fundamental freedoms.

The UN working group, in its opinion adopted last month, concluded that Muhammad Ismail was targeted for his human rights work and that his detention was in contravention of international human rights standards, particularly the Universal Human Rights Declaration and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, of which Pakistan is a state party.

It also noted with concern the charges reportedly brought against Muhammad Ismail’s spouse, as well as actions taken against his daughter, for her advocacy in support of the Pashtun community.

The decision by the UN working group shows clearly that my father was arrested for speaking up and supporting my activism

The UN working group held that the Pakistani human rights defender has been denied his right to a fair trial without undue delay and was detained on discriminatory grounds — that is, on the basis of his work, his political or other opinions, and his birth and family ties, contrary to international statutes.

It also called on the government to provide a remedy without further delay through an official communication but has received no reply so far.

“The decision by the UN working group shows clearly that my father was arrested for speaking up and supporting my activism. He has suffered tremendously over the last two years for this.  I urge the authorities to drop all charges against my parents unconditionally. Speaking out for human rights is not a crime” said Gulalai Ismail.

Muhammad Ismail is one of the faces of CIVICUS’ international #StandAsMyWitness campaign calling for the release of imprisoned human rights defenders across the world.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The CIVICUS Monitor rates civic space in Pakistan as “repressed.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Indian pastor injured after mob barges into church
Indian pastor injured after mob barges into church
Religious leaders oppose US firm's stake in Sri Lankan power plant
Religious leaders oppose US firm's stake in Sri Lankan power plant
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Flash floods, landslides kill 24 in southern India
Flash floods, landslides kill 24 in southern India
Support Us

Latest News

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
Oct 19, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
Indian pastor injured after mob barges into church
Oct 19, 2021
Researchers urge Asian churches to promote peace
Oct 19, 2021
Religious leaders oppose US firm's stake in Sri Lankan power plant
Oct 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021

Features

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
Young Thais resort to desperate measures to protest unjust law
Oct 14, 2021
The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Church is not the hierarchys private property says African theologian

The Church is not the hierarchy’s private property, says African theologian

Pope Francis officially recognizes the Ecclesial Conference of Amazonia

Pope Francis officially recognizes the Ecclesial Conference of Amazonia
Iraqi cardinal laments political blockage over inconclusive elections

Iraqi cardinal laments “political blockage” over inconclusive elections
French leaders charm offensive at the Vatican

French leader’s charm offensive at the Vatican

5 reasons why Catholics should care about the COP26 climate summit

5 reasons why Catholics should care about the COP26 climate summit
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.