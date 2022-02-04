Pakistan to get its first Catholic saint

As Catholics in Pakistan welcomed “Servant of God” status for a man who died a hero, the murders of clergy in Vietnam and Pakistan shocked minority Christians.
Catholics in Pakistan have hailed “Servant of God” status for a man who died a hero in a suicide bombing.
Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore announced on Monday that the Vatican has accepted Akash Bashir as a Servant of God, paving the way for the first saint from the Islamic country. The 20-year-old volunteer stopped a suicide bomber from entering St. John's Catholic Church in Youhanabad in Lahore in 2015.
The attacker — from a Taliban splinter group — detonated the bomb, killing himself and Bashir outside the church.
Bashir was one of at least 15 people who died in the attack that also left more than 70 wounded. In 2016, Lahore Archdiocese began the process to seek sainthood for Bashir.
A poster of Akash Bashir, who stopped a suicide bomber from entering a church. (Photo supplied)
And while this is going on, a Church of Pakistan lay pastor was shot dead and another injured in a deadly terror attack.
Pastor William Siraj, 70, died from a head wound and Pastor Patrick Naeem sustained injuries as gunmen fired at their car last Sunday. They were attacked while leaving All Saints Church in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, following Sunday prayers. Local Christians blocked the busy Ring Road to protest the terror attack and the killing.
The body of Pastor William Siraj at the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar. (Photo: UCA News)
Riaz Khan Mehsud, commissioner of Peshawar Division, visited the family of the slain pastor to offer his condolences and assured them of his cooperation.
Since 2016, Pastor Siraj had been serving the church, which was erected in memory of 85 people who died in a twin suicide bombing outside the church in 2013.
Just ahead of the Lunar New Year festival, a Dominican priest was murdered in a knife attack in the Central Highlands of Vietnam.
Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh, who provided pastoral care for Sa Loong Subparish in Kon Tum province, was stabbed multiple times while he was hearing confessions in the church last Saturday. The 40-year-old priest died in hospital hours later.
Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh was ordained in 2018. (Photo supplied)
Bishop Aloisius Nguyen Hung Vi of Kontum expressed grave shock over the murder as he led a funeral service next day. Father Thanh was buried in a Dominican cemetery after another funeral service on Monday.
Father Thanh took vows in 2010 and was ordained a priest in 2018. He dedicated himself to serving ethnic groups in Kontum, which suffers from a shortage of priests to serve ethnic villagers. Meanwhile, police arrested the killer, who is reportedly a drug abuser.
Catholic leaders in the Philippines have vowed never to accept donations from exploitative industries such as mining and logging firms as part of their effort to fight climate change and have a greener environment. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines made the vow in a recent pastor letter.
The bishops have called on financial institutions to declare and implement commitments and policies do divest from fossil fuels. They have also urged lawmakers and government institutions to push for the implementation of environmental laws.
Catholic bishops in the Philippines have vowed not to accept donations from exploitative industries, especially those whose activities damage the environment. (Photo: Mark Saludes)
Catholic Church officials in the Philippines have been strongly criticizing the government of President Rodrigo Duterte for lifting a nine-year ban on new mining deals last year. The government officials said mining projects would generate $800 million in local taxes and $400 million worth of social development projects.
Catholic leaders and environmentalists alleged the lifting of ban was politically motivated and would be devastating for the environment and poor indigenous communities.
An international coalition of Christian leaders has made a joint plea for the release of Hong Kong’s Catholic media mogul and pro-democracy supporter Jimmy Lai and other imprisoned activists as part of a Chinese New Year amnesty.
The appeal was made in a letter jointly signed by Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences, and other Catholic and Protestant leaders from across Europe, North America and Asia. The letter was addressed to Hong Kong’s Catholic Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
Jimmy Lai was arrested in August 2020 under Beijing's national security law. (Photo: AFP)
74 year old Jimmy Lai is the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, faces life imprisonment if found guilty of charges of foreign collusion, sedition and fraud under Hong Kong’s controversial national security law. He is currently serving 20 months in jail for taking part in an unauthorized peaceful Tiananmen Square massacre vigil in 2020.
More than 100 people including pro-democracy activists, former lawmakers, lawyers, journalists and students have been arrested under the draconian security law passed in June 2020.
Communist China is promoting a new textbook on atheism in colleges and among Chinese Communist Party cadres in order to target organized religions and strictly implement Marxist policies.
The Chinese-language book, The Principles of Scientific Atheism by author Li Shen, is part of a CCP campaign for a “full and faithful” execution of the decisions of its National Conference on Religious Affairs last December. The book promotes President Xi Jinping’s theory that Chinese culture has always been non-religious and his insistence that Karl Marx’s views on religion should be thoroughly studied within the CCP.
'The Principles of Chinese Atheism' by Li Shen argues that Chinese culture has always been non-religious. (Photo: Bitter Winter)
In the book, the author presents arguments offering scientific explanations for “the non-existence of God” and “the harmful effect of religion.” It also argues that Marx and the CCP in China have definitively demonstrated the principles of atheism as described in Western and Chinese philosophy.
Religions and religious groups have faced increased repression since Xi Jinping became president in 2013. Under his rule, the CCP has adopted draconian polices and legislation to intensify crackdown on religions.
Christian parishes in Mizoram state in northeastern India have refused to issue baptism certificates to refugee babies from Myanmar, saying the refugees will get all kinds of support but cannot obtain any document as they do not have a legal right in India.
Mizoram shares a border with Myanmar and maintains a long-held transborder ethnic brotherhood. The state has offered sanctuary to about 20,000 refugees who fled violence in Myanmar following the military coup.
Refugees who fled Myanmar rest in a basic shelter at Farkawn quarantine camp in India's eastern state of Mizoram near the Myanmar border on Sept. 23, 2021. (Photo:AFP)
About 1,100 refugees are sheltering in camps across Lunglei district and they get rations and other essentials from Young Mizo Association, an influential civil society organization. Local Mizos have expressed disappointment that the government is not doing enough to help refugees.
On Monday, Christian churches from various denominations held a meeting with civil and political parties where it was decided no certificate will be issued for babies of Myanmar refugees in Lunglei district. A Presbyterian Church representative regretted the church’s “inability” to issue baptism certificates to refugee babies born in the state.
One year since a military coup ousted an elected government and took over the country, Myanmar continues to grapple with a political stalemate and deadly violence.
On the first anniversary of the coup on Tuesday, two people were killed and 38 were injured in a grenade attack on a pro-military rally in Tachileik in eastern Myanmar. Across Myanmar, anti-coup protests and a silent strike were held against the military’s grabbing of power that ended with clapping en masse.
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing speaks in capital Naypyidaw on Jan. 31. (Photo: AFP)
In Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city and commercia hub, 10 people were arrested for taking part in a clapping protest.
In the past year, more than 1,500 civilians have been killed and about 12,000 arrested by the junta as it struggles to contain anti-coup protests and daily clashes amid resistance from ethnic rebel groups and newly emerged people’s defense forces.
Amid ongoing unrest in the region, Southeast Asian nations are struggling to contain an increase in drug smuggling. Law enforcers are failing to halt the relentless supply of inexpensive narcotics smuggled from Myanmar via Laos to fuel substance abuse in Thailand.
In Laos, authorities seized 36 million methamphetamine pills in just one raid in Bokeo province last Saturday. Last October, authorities seized 55 million speed pills and 1.5 tonnes of crystal meth in another raid.
A giant Buddha on the Thai side of the Golden Triangle in Chiang Rai province, with Myanmar in the background. The region has become notorious for drug smuggling. (Photo: AFP)
Police discovered the vast haul of drugs after stopping a truck carrying beer crates in Bokeo province, which borders both Thailand and Myanmar in an area known as the Golden Triangle, an infamous drug-producing hub.
Experts say the landlocked small communist nation of Laos has become a major transit hub for drug peddlers in Myanmar who smuggle drugs to Thailand, which has the highest rate of substance abuse in the region. A recent study found 4.6 percent of Thais regularly use narcotics despite heavy penalties for drug selling in the country.
