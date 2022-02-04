Pakistan to get its first Catholic saint

And while this is going on, a Church of Pakistan lay pastor was shot dead and another injured in a deadly terror attack.

Pastor William Siraj, 70, died from a head wound and Pastor Patrick Naeem sustained injuries as gunmen fired at their car last Sunday. They were attacked while leaving All Saints Church in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, following Sunday prayers. Local Christians blocked the busy Ring Road to protest the terror attack and the killing.

The body of Pastor William Siraj at the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar. (Photo: UCA News)

Riaz Khan Mehsud, commissioner of Peshawar Division, visited the family of the slain pastor to offer his condolences and assured them of his cooperation.

Since 2016, Pastor Siraj had been serving the church, which was erected in memory of 85 people who died in a twin suicide bombing outside the church in 2013.

Just ahead of the Lunar New Year festival, a Dominican priest was murdered in a knife attack in the Central Highlands of Vietnam.

Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh, who provided pastoral care for Sa Loong Subparish in Kon Tum province, was stabbed multiple times while he was hearing confessions in the church last Saturday. The 40-year-old priest died in hospital hours later.

Father Joseph Tran Ngoc Thanh was ordained in 2018. (Photo supplied)

Bishop Aloisius Nguyen Hung Vi of Kontum expressed grave shock over the murder as he led a funeral service next day. Father Thanh was buried in a Dominican cemetery after another funeral service on Monday.

Father Thanh took vows in 2010 and was ordained a priest in 2018. He dedicated himself to serving ethnic groups in Kontum, which suffers from a shortage of priests to serve ethnic villagers. Meanwhile, police arrested the killer, who is reportedly a drug abuser.

Catholic leaders in the Philippines have vowed never to accept donations from exploitative industries such as mining and logging firms as part of their effort to fight climate change and have a greener environment. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines made the vow in a recent pastor letter.

The bishops have called on financial institutions to declare and implement commitments and policies do divest from fossil fuels. They have also urged lawmakers and government institutions to push for the implementation of environmental laws.

Catholic bishops in the Philippines have vowed not to accept donations from exploitative industries, especially those whose activities damage the environment. (Photo: Mark Saludes)

Catholic Church officials in the Philippines have been strongly criticizing the government of President Rodrigo Duterte for lifting a nine-year ban on new mining deals last year. The government officials said mining projects would generate $800 million in local taxes and $400 million worth of social development projects.

Catholic leaders and environmentalists alleged the lifting of ban was politically motivated and would be devastating for the environment and poor indigenous communities.

An international coalition of Christian leaders has made a joint plea for the release of Hong Kong’s Catholic media mogul and pro-democracy supporter Jimmy Lai and other imprisoned activists as part of a Chinese New Year amnesty.

The appeal was made in a letter jointly signed by Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences, and other Catholic and Protestant leaders from across Europe, North America and Asia. The letter was addressed to Hong Kong’s Catholic Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Jimmy Lai was arrested in August 2020 under Beijing's national security law. (Photo: AFP)

74 year old Jimmy Lai is the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, faces life imprisonment if found guilty of charges of foreign collusion, sedition and fraud under Hong Kong’s controversial national security law. He is currently serving 20 months in jail for taking part in an unauthorized peaceful Tiananmen Square massacre vigil in 2020.

More than 100 people including pro-democracy activists, former lawmakers, lawyers, journalists and students have been arrested under the draconian security law passed in June 2020.

Communist China is promoting a new textbook on atheism in colleges and among Chinese Communist Party cadres in order to target organized religions and strictly implement Marxist policies.