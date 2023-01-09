News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Pakistan seeks billions for flood recovery

Floods last summer put a third of the country underwater and displaced eight million people

In this picture taken on Oct. 28, 2022, a watchman wades across a flooded school in Chandan Mori, in Dadu district of Sindh province

In this picture taken on Oct. 28, 2022, a watchman wades across a flooded school in Chandan Mori, in Dadu district of Sindh province. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Geneva

By AFP, Geneva

Published: January 09, 2023 04:59 AM GMT

Updated: January 09, 2023 07:18 AM GMT

Pakistan will ask Monday for billions in international support towards its recovery from the aftermath of last year's devastating floods and to help it better resist climate change.

To meet the huge needs, Pakistan and the United Nations will co-host an international conference in Geneva, urging countries, organizations and businesses to step up with financial and other support towards a long-term recovery and resilience plan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will kick off the one-day event, which will also feature speeches by a number of heads of state and government.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

French President Emmanuel Macron, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will also address the conference via video link.

According to Pakistan's so-called Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework, which it will officially present during Monday's conference, $16.3 billion will be needed in all.

Pakistan's government aims to cover half that amount with "domestic resources", including its development budget and through public-private partnerships.

But it is looking to the international community to cover the remainder, with the hope that Monday's conference will generate significant pledges of support.

Around 450 participants from some 40 countries have registered for the event, including representatives of the World Bank and several multilateral development banks.

'Pivotal moment' 

"The waters may have receded, but the impacts are still there," Achim Steiner, head of the UN development agency, told AFP ahead of the conference, describing the floods as "a cataclysmic event".

"There is a massive reconstruction and rehabilitation effort that needs to be undertaken."

The flooding, which killed more than 1,700 people and affected some 33 million others, still has not receded in some southern parts of the country.

The UN children's agency said Monday that as many as four million children were still living near contaminated and stagnant flood waters.

Millions of people remain displaced, and those who have been able to go back home are often returning to damaged or destroyed homes and mud-covered fields that cannot be planted.

Food prices have soared, and the number of people facing food insecurity has doubled to 14.6 million, according to UN figures.

The World Bank has estimated that up to nine million more people could be dragged into poverty as a result of the flooding.

"This is a pivotal moment for the global communities to stand with the people of Pakistan," Khalil Hashmi, the country's UN envoy in Geneva, told reporters.

But he emphasized that the conference would be "the beginning of a multiyear process".

Pakistan and the UN stress that Monday's event is broader than a traditional pledging conference, as it seeks to set up a long-term international partnership focused on recovery, but also on boosting Pakistan's climate resilience.

Pakistan, with the world's fifth-largest population, is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions but is one of the most vulnerable nations to extreme weather caused by global warming.

The country "is essentially a victim of a world that is not acting fast enough on the challenge of climate change", Steiner said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The last pope of the Second Church? The last pope of the Second Church?
Philippine court acquits religious sisters of perjury charges Philippine court acquits religious sisters of perjury charges
Indian inter-faith leaders slam attacks on tribal Christians Indian inter-faith leaders slam attacks on tribal Christians
Indonesian Catholics seek resolution of community grievance Indonesian Catholics seek resolution of community grievance
Cambodian PM appoints lawyers to monitor rivals Cambodian PM appoints lawyers to monitor rivals
Muslim arrested for desecrating Catholic cemetery in India Muslim arrested for desecrating Catholic cemetery in India
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hakha

Diocese of Hakha

In a land area of 20,880 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 8 townships of Chin State except Paletwa and

Read more
Diocese of Laohekou

Diocese of Laohekou

Xiangfan is the second largest city in Hubei province in central China. After the reshuffling of Hubei dioceses in

Read more
Diocese of Coimbatore

Diocese of Coimbatore

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers civil districts of Coimbatore and parts of

Read more
Diocese of Nanchong

Diocese of Nanchong

Nanchong diocese in Sichuan province, southwestern China, covers 34 cities and counties. Nanchong city is located 180

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.