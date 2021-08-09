Pakistan restores Hindu shrine damaged by Muslim mob

Restoration work has already started on the shrine that was damaged by a mob attack. (Photo supplied)

Pakistan authorities have started restoration work on a Hindu shrine that was damaged by a mob attack in the country’s central region.

The Ganesh Mandir in Rahim Yar Khan came under attack from Muslims angered over the release of a Hindu boy in a blasphemy case.

The attack was recorded and shared on social media, sparking anger and protests from the country’s beleaguered religious minorities.

The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) and the National Commission for Justice and Peace, the human rights arm of the Catholic Church, called for security for minority places of worship and punishment for the attackers.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quoted a local official as saying that renovation work had already begun.

“Renovation work of Ganesh Mandir in Bhung Rahim Yar Khan is under process. Work on erection of wall to fortify the temple at the request of the Hindu community is also in progress,” Mazari tweeted.

The timely action of state institutions proved that the Pakistan nation is united to fight extremism

Azhar Mashwani, a representative of Punjab’s chief minister, shared photos of the restoration and renovation work.

The PHC expressed its satisfaction over the response of state institutions in the aftermath of the attack.

“The timely action of state institutions proved that the Pakistan nation is united to fight extremism. Every school of thought has condemned the act of blasphemy,” PHC chief Ramesh Kumar said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police have rounded up more than 50 suspects involved in the vandalizing of the temple.

“Raids are underway to arrest the others and a search operation is underway in the entire area. We have booked them on terrorism charges as well as other offenses,” said a police spokesman.

The Supreme Court has ordered the “immediate arrest” of the culprits involved in the attack as well as calling for the temple's restoration. It also lambasted the Punjab police for failing to protect worship places of religious minorities.